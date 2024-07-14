9 unmissable lululemon 'we made too much' finds that will beat the Prime Day sales hands down

When it comes to stylish activewear, lululemon is up there with the best of them. But it doesn't come cheap, which is why the 'we made too much section' is a corner of the web I am often found hanging around in.

Unlike the planned Lululemon sale dates that run throughout the year, this is a permanent fixture on the Lululemon website, and a place where, as the title suggests, it puts excess of the previous season's stock at a discounted price.

The savings you can find here make this part of the website well worth a look, but it's often the case that only certain sizes, colours and styles are available, depending on stock levels. And while we know Prime Day is just a few days away, the discounts you can get on Lulu's 'we made too much' are significantly more than the average deal in the Amazon sale.

Having recently spent way too long browsing the pages of Lululemon's 'we made too much', below I've listed my top picks on items that have a fairly broad range of sizes. But if you see anything you like and that suits, be quick, these pieces don't hang about for long.

lululemon 'We made too much' top picks

Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length £79 (was £108) woman&home.com editor Kerrie Hughes owns these, and highly recommends them. "I've had this pair of Lulu joggers for a good few years now, and they are still in great condition despite countless washes. They are cuffed so look great with trainers or flip flops, and are a really flattering shape. They're design makes them smarter than your average jogger, so are brilliant for everyday." Swift Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant £89 (was £118) Perfect for summer (when it finally arrives), these wide-leg trousers are made from lightweight, sweat-wicking, quick drying, four-way stretch material – what more could you want in the heat? The light vapor colour pictured here has a wide range of colours still available, and there are limited sizes in brown, navy and army green too. Wunder Train High-Rise Tight £74 (was £118) A lululemon bestseller, these Wunder Train high-rise leggings are cut to sit just above the ankle, making them great for warmer months but also good for adding long socks to in the winter. They feature two side drop-in pockets, both of which would easily fit a smartphone, and a hidden pocket in the waistband for a card and keys. There is also a drawcord around the waist to keep them firmly in place. Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew £64 (was £108) A lululemon bestseller, this oversized super-soft sweatshirt is perfect for the barmy weather we're having right now. Not too long, not too short, this top sits just on the waistband, and is a loose fit with lots of room for layers underneath. Perfect for wearing to and from the gym, and for everyday in general. Relaxed-Fit Boatneck T-Shir £34 (was £48) A twist on a classic, this relaxed-fit t-shirt features boatneck cut, with dropped shoulders, side slits and length that covers bum and hips. It's available in this gorgeous sundance colour in lots of sizes, and is the perfect accompaniment to any summer capsule wardrobe. Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater £79 (was £128) The detail on this stunning merino wool-blend jumper means you can dress it up or down, and the lightweight material will keep you warm and cool, depending on the weather. There's a button at the top of the collar, so you can wear it open or closed, and the cut and length make for a super flattering cut. strongfeel Women's Training Shoe From £64 (was £118) Designed specifically on the female foot, lulu's strongfeel training shoes are lightweight and supportive to help support and balance, whatever the exercise. US sizing on these means they run small, particularly if you have wide feet, so lululemon advises buying half a size up than usual for the perfect fit. A variety of styles and sizes still available – price depends on colour choice. Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket £119 (was £168) This lightweight hiking jacket may look pretty simple, but it has so many brilliant hidden features, it's a must-have for all seasons. For starter, a removable shoulder bag zips on to the front of the jacket, then the sleeves are removable to keep you cool (which you can then put in the bag). It has a cinchable hem for a flattering and cosy fit, and feels relaxed and roomy so can be worn as an added layer of protection in winter over larger items. blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe £89 (was £118) These stunning blissfeel 2 running shoes are designed specifically for women's feet, and have a cushioning profile for extra support. Soft, springy and super-flexible, these are brilliant running shoes, which are also great for keeping you comfortable on the move every day. US sizing on these means they run small, so those with wide feet will need to go up half a size, as suggested by lululemon.