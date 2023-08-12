What is the leapfrog sex position? Plus, all the benefits of this exciting move

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to spice things up the bedroom, the leapfrog sex position has got to be the latest addition to your bucket list. It's an obvious winner for those who enjoy doggy style but there are so many other benefits to getting this position right for both partners.

The leapfrog certainly sounds like an athletic move and we wouldn't blame you for thinking it was, considering it's named after the iconic name that has players literally jumping over each other. However, in practice, that's the furthest thing from the truth. This is a move for the slow days, when you're looking to get intimate with an orgasm but want to keep things simple.

As well as being one of the most loved lazy sex positions though, the leapfrog is one of the best sex positions overall to try. So, to help you get the most out of the leapfrog sex position, we've spoken to the experts. This is what you need to know about the move, its benefits, how to make it work for you, and the variations to try if you need to switch things up.

What is the leapfrog sex position?

The leapfrog is a sex position where one partner is on their hands and knees, while the other partner kneels and penetrates from behind, explains Charlotte Johnson, a relationship and sex expert specialising in psychosexual therapy. "The partner in front is supported by their hands and knees, while the partner behind [holds their hips close], providing a sense of security," she says.

The main difference between the leapfrog and collapsed doggy style though is the position of the receiving partner's legs - this is where the 'frog' element comes in. Instead of having their legs either between or on either side of the giving partner's, the receiving partner should place their legs over the top of their partner's thighs behind them.

(Image credit: H.Maddison)

Sure, it's not one of the best sex positions for lower back pain, considering that the bottom partner will need to arch their back quite a lot for this one, but for those who can make it work, the leapfrog promises many benefits.

Also, rather than being impersonal like some other doggy-style positions can be, the leapfrog is actually a deeply intimate rear-entry position, explains Johnson, who works with sex toy brand MegaPleasure. "It requires close physical contact and allows both partners to feel emotionally connected." Plus, as the receiving partner doesn't have to lie face-down to make this move work, they can turn back and make strong eye contact, adding to the emotional bonding and sense of trust being created.

What are the benefits of the leapfrog sex position?

1. Deep penetration

There might be plenty of moves out there that promise the possibility of deep penetration (looking at you in particular, flying eagle sex position and butter churner sex position), but there's nothing quite like the leapfrog as a low-maintenance alternative to classic doggy style for allowing deeper penetration.

In this position, the penetrating partner can use the receiving partner's hips as support for deep and more rhythmic thrusting, while the receiving partner can push back against them, allowing for even more depth and better control over the movement.

The combination makes the leapfrog sex position a winner, confirms Johnson. "The angle and depth of penetration can create unique sensations that may enhance the overall sexual experience," she says.

2. It's easy to switch from oral sex into penetrative sex

For those who like to start by exploring some of the best oral sex positions, you're in luck. Unlike some other doggy-style alternatives, such as the prone bone sex position, the leapfrog offers the perfect opportunity for a little cunnilingus or anal play pre-penetration.

Given that the receiving partner is positioned with their buttocks in the air, the vulva (including the clitoris) is easier for the giving partner to access.

3. The leapfrog sex position can help you spice things up in the bedroom

We can sometimes forget that sex is supposed to be fun and this position is the perfect move to remind us of that fact. If it doesn't work, you can try something else but stretching your sexual repertoire can only have positives for your own pleasure and relationship with your partner.

"Exploring different positions and techniques can help keep sexual routines from becoming monotonous, enhancing excitement and anticipation," explains Johnson. "Trying new things together can also encourage open communication and a sense of adventure in the relationship.”

How to make the leapfrog even better