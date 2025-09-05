Gordon Ramsey’s secret for scrambled eggs is simple, but his bacon jam recipe takes breakfast to the next level

Gordon Ramsay has taken scrambled eggs to a whole new level with a recipe that’s as indulgent as it is easy. Shared on TikTok, his 49-second masterclass demonstrates how to create soft, creamy eggs alonside chives and sticky bacon jam. The dish has already been viewed more than 1.6 million times and has breakfast fans planning to serve it all day long.

It was posted in honour of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement. But how does a scrambled egg dish have anything to do with America's ultimate Prom King and Queen? Apparently, it's not about the topping, but the base – the duo are " very deep in a sourdough obsession, ” which, clearly, Gordon feels must be sated. Thank heavens for social media.

Joking aside, Gordon's soft scramble & bacon jam toast recipe is proving immensely popular. And what a sexy egg dish this is – the jam alone includes lashings of brown sugar and maple syrup (as well as bacon, obvs), while the secret ingredient in the eggs is crème fraîche – this is optional. But, why wouldn't you?

The real showstopper, though, is the bacon jam – but, if you’re planning to whip this up alongside the scrambled eggs, think again. This is a rich, slow-cooked condiment is a real labour of love that needs to be simmered for up to two hours, until thick. Also made with caramelised onions, apple cider vinegar and a dash of coffee for unexpected depth, it’s bound to impress any brunch date.

And, Gordon has, of course, passed on his best wishes to happy couple Taylor and Travis. In this post where he congratulates them on their impending nuptials he's signed off with "Lots of love from your favourite Home Ec Teacher" – a nod to Taylor's proposal post , which read "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

