32 of Viola Davis’ best looks that prove just how powerful dopamine dressing can be

While Viola Davis’ undeniably brings a range of personas to her on screen characters, a quick look at her best looks off screen and you’ll find they all have one thing in common: she isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement.

Rarely keeping it casual, her best looks showcase a love of strong suiting, bold colours and eye-catching embellishment, making her sartorial choices a breath of fresh air on red carpets and press circuits alike. A pro at power dressing in sleek co-ords as well as ultra-glam dresses, her best looks provide inspiration for a variety of occasions, and if you've ever wondered what colour suits me or feared a rainbow of hues, let Viola show you the way.

Want a dose of feel good fashion? Viola Davis’ is the ideal woman to look to for inspiration. Her penchant for dopamine dressing brings the fun into fashion, sparking joy with so many happy hues. Don’t believe us? Here’s her 32 best looks as proof.

Viola Davis' 32 best Looks

1. The Met Gala 2023

At the 2023 Met Gala, in honour of the late, great Karl Lagerfeld, Viola pulled out a real showstopper. Her punchy pink feather trimmed gown, by Valentino, brought serious drama to the cream carpet, bringing together Hollywood glamour with the trend that was set to take over 2023, Barbiecore.

2. AIR World Premiere 2023

If you search for the best sequin dresses, you’ll most likely find styles that are awash with silver and gold tones. This vibrant green sequin dress, which Viola wore at the AIR premiere in 2023, stands apart however, proving you can still shine in bright bold tones.

3. Top Gun: Maverick Red Carpet 2022

This yellow toned, off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen gives a glam take on the cottagecore trend. Wondering what is cottagecore ? The social media approved aesthetic offers a fresh take on rural-inspired styling centring around corset tops, pretty dresses, frills and florals.

4. Women in Motion Awards 2022

A double breasted blazer gives off strong boss energy especially if you opt for a bold colourway like this bright green suit from Alexander McQueen. We love the addition of backless mules, a great shoe to wear with wide leg trousers , for a fashion-forward feel.

5. The Albies 2023

Viola was the moment at George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards in 2023 stepping out in a floor length lilac gown by Atelier Versace. The figure hugging dress featured a flattering off-the-shoulder cut alongside a pleated train and delicate embellished detailing.

6. AFI Awards Luncheon 2023

Icy blue was one of the biggest fashion colour trends in 2023 , so of course Viola had to step out in the hue. Her tonal short suit look is incredibly chic and makes an ideal summer alternative to her favourite trouser suit. Want to dress down the outfit? Switch court heels for your best loafers to lean into the androgynous feel.

7. 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2017

It’s pretty clear by now that Viola has a pretty enviable collection of occasionwear and this rust toned gown by Zac Posen has to be one of her best dresses . Paired with high shine gold accessories she aced the red carpet with this glam look.

8. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards 2023

Proving just how fun fashion can be, Viola opted for a sequin tassel maxi dress by Naeem Khan to accept her award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Paired with equally showstopping jewellery and embellished heels, she took the winning look as well as the award for Best Audio Book Narration.

9. The Woman King Photocall 2022

Viola’s bold pink and orange hued dress at The Woman King Photocalll in 2022 is one of her strongest looks and asks why wear one colour, when you can wear two? We’ve got to acknowledge the fun floral 3D work on the bodice too, which takes this dress from striking to simply magnificent.

10. The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival 2023

By 2023 Viola was a pro at red carpet dressing and so she wasn’t afraid to make a bold statement at an awards ceremony. Her feather caped Valentino gown at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival is proof and we couldn’t be happier that she took a fashion risk.

11. The Oscars 2009

Looking like a walking talking Oscars award, Viola opted for a floor length golden gown for the 2009 ceremony. Her Reem Acra dress featured a deep v-neckline, halterneck strap and floor length pleated skirt, all which combined to make her the picture of elegance on the red carpet.

12. The Baftas 2019

Proving she is the gift, Viola Davis opted for a monochromatic bow detail gown by Armani Prive for th 2019 Baftas and it’s one of our favourite red carpet looks of the year. Her choice of minimal jewellery and matching black accessories just shows the power a great dress can have.

13. The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2023

If you’re looking for Christmas party dress ideas or just want to update your occasionwear, use this look as inspiration. Viola’s sparkling sequin Valentino gown at the Critics Choice Awards in 2023, makes a great alternative to a traditional LBD thanks to its chic chocolate brown tone while still feeling minimalist and wearable.

14. The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023

Looking like a ray of fashion sunshine, Viola opted for a floor length yellow gown by Valentino for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and we loved it so much it landed her on our SAG Awards 2023 best dresse d list. Featuring a boned structured bodice and full skirt, it ensured all eyes were on her for all the right reasons.

15. The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival 2023

A tailored jumpsuit makes a great alternative to trouser suits and dresses when you want to feel put together without the fuss. A waistcoat style, which Viola wore in Cannes, is an ultra flattering jumpsuit as it defines her waist and elongates her frame.

16. Women in Motion Talks 2022

If you’re wondering what to wear with wide leg trousers , a colour matched blouse and blazer is an easy win. Make like lady in red Viola, and take it a step further with matching toned heels and even a red lip for full coordination. It's bold, but we love it.

17. The Hollywood Walk of Fame 2017

To celebrate her star hitting The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, Viola went for a sophisticated white midi dress. The high collared style, by Christian Siriano, featured ¾ lace sleeves and a matching collar which gave off an air of quiet luxury elegance.

18. The Woman King UK Screening 2022

Wondering how to wear stripes for more glamorous occasions? Viola gave us all a lesson at the UK screening of The Woman King in 2022. Her monochromatic gown is a serious moment featuring a bold stripe and black rosettes as well as every woman’s dream addition, pockets.

19. The 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013

A vision in teal, Viola’s asymmetric dress at the 2013 SAG Awards was giving 'mermaidcore' long before the trend had even passed our lips. Paired with a sultry smokey eye and gold accessories, she looks every bit the ethereal dream.

20. Jimmy Kimmel Live 2018

While Viola usually opts for a colour block blazer and matching shirt, she mixed things up for Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 with a dark red floral style from Cinq à Sept. Worn with a black sheer blouse and matching black court heels, we love her unexpected departure from tonal dressing.

21. Fences Screening 2017

For the screening of her film Fences in 2017, Viola chose a more simple look than we’re used to seeing her in but that didn’t make it any the less striking. Her teal bodycon dress and simple black courts is an ideal look if you’re wondering what to wear to the office or for your next smart casual event.

22. Paramount+ UK Launch 2022

Another event, meant another great trouser suit for Viola and this time she opted for a chic all white iteration. If you’re wondering what to wear under a trouser suit, a white pussybow blouse is one of the best shirt options to try to create a feminine ffel for masculine suiting.

23. The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards 2023

Her bold blue Jason Wu gown may have got soaked in the Californian rain at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2023 but that didn’t stop Viola from looking great on the grey carpet. Paired with statement silver accessories, she sparkled for all the right reasons.

24. HBO’s Golden Globes Award Party 2016

Sparkling in Marchesa at the 2016 Golden Globes Award Party, Viola gave a lesson in how to wear sequins in a grown up way. Her shimmery nail and silver dress perfectly taps into the glitz and glamour of the occasion without feeling too OTT thanks to the harmonious colour combo.

25. The Woman King Town Hall 2022

Combining high-fashion glam with sports ready athleisure, this jumpsuit and trainers combo is one of Viola’s best casual outfits. We love the addition of a matching red lip and simple hoop earrings to elevate the look.

26. The 89th Annual Academy Awards 2017

At the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017 Viola was awarded best supporting actress for her role in Fences, alongside Denzel Washington, so of course she needed a dress that lived up to the honour. Her red Armani Prive gown fit the bill perfectly with a sweeping train and stylish draped neckline - perfection.

27. Late Show with David Letterman 2012

We can’t get enough of this leather midi dress which Viola wore when on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2012. In a rich chocolate shade, the v-neck style flatters her figure while her matching brown heels look oh-so-chic.

28. Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2009

Before the name Annalise Keating ever crossed Viola’s lips she was already channeling the role in the perfect corporate approved midi dress. Featuring a chic boat neckline and midi length, this dress would be ideal if you’re planning your next summer workwear wardrobe.

29. The Academy’s 13th Governors Awards 2022

If compiling this edit has proven anything, it’s that Viola is a huge lover of colour, so her rainbow dress at The Academy’s 13th Governors Awards in 2022 came as no surprise. The bright striped halterneck style by Christopher John Rogers is one of our favourite looks, as is her choice of matching yellow drop earrings.

30. The 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009

In her early days on the red carpet, one-shoulder dresses were Viola’s style of choice and it’s no wonder why she gravitated towards them when she wore them so well. This golden hued style showcased Viola’s natural love of colour setting her up for her many bright bold looks of the future.

31. The 14th Rome Film Festival 2019

We all know the power of a little black dress in our wardrobe but a white dress can be equally as impressive. Standing out on the red carpet, her Michael Kors gown featured silver waist detailing and a maxi a-line skirt as well a chic high neckline.

32. 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023

While Viola is an expert at traditional red carpet dressing, we love this more unusual look that she wore to the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2023. Her Tory Burch dress features contrasting stripes in red and blue which elongates her frame for a statuesque feel.