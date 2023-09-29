Ugly Christmas pyjamas are the perfect holiday wardrobe staple for festive fun and comfort
Ugly Christmas pyjamas will help to inject a cheeky dose of festive spirit to your sleepwear this season
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The best ugly Christmas pyjamas have become a staple in festive seasonal wardrobes, and are largely a continuation of the stellar ugly Christmas jumper trend. Although they might seem unsightly during the rest of the year, ugly Christmas pyjamas are a cold-weather must-have for their enjoyable prints, fun factor and festive feel.
The ugly Christmas pyjama trend started with our collective love of ugly Christmas jumpers, which have been popular since the '50s and continue to find a legion of dedicated fans. For a time, you couldn't watch one of the best Christmas Hallmark movies without spotting an ugly Christmas jumper (or five). In the early 2000s, the first official ugly Christmas jumper day occurred and since then, the trend expanded to include other ugly Christmas clothing, with the best ugly Christmas pyjamas a must-have.
Some of the best women's Christmas pyjamas, they also make a great (and humurous) gift idea for matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family. Instantly injecting joy and humour into your R&R, you don't need to worry about what to wear for Christmas day; if you opt for a pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas, you'll be the star of the show.
While it may seem a little early to start festive shopping, we've already found some fantastic deals on ugly Christmas pyjamas, so now is the time to snap up a bargain. As we're starting early, we'll be keeping this article updated from now until the big day, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked for when you need some last-minute Secret Santa gifts. Whether you're looking for his and hers pyjamas or a self-gifting treat, you'll find some rather ugly Christmas pyjamas that are bound to bring endless joy and jokes during the festive season.
8 ugly Christmas pyjamas to spread the festive cheer this Christmas
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When it comes to choosing the best ugly Christmas pyjamas, it's all about personal preference. But essentially, you're looking out for all-over festive-themed prints, bright, bold colours and classic novelty design ideas that have maximum cheesy appeal. Offering endless entertainment and memory-making moments, comfort is critical when choosing ugly Christmas pyjamas, making them all the more enjoyable, so look for soft, breathable fabrics and stretch waistbands so you can really relax.
1. Personalised Women's Percy Pig Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Featuring one of the nation's most iconic confectionery characters, these Percy Pig pyjamas are sure to be a big hit with the whole family. The navy blue base on a classic collared top complements Percy's pink face perfectly, and if he wasn't donning a Christmas hat, we would probably wear these all year round.
Possibly the cutest ugly Christmas pyjamas we've found, it's hard not to smile looking at Percy in a Santa hat. If you're searching for a pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas as a Secret Santa gift or to start a new fun family tradition (as there are various sizes and cuts available), these are an excellent option as they come with a free personalised embroidery to make them extra special. Just add a bag of Percy Pigs, and you've got yourself a winning night in.
2. Next Grey Sheep Jersey Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
British clothing brand, Next is one of our go-to retailers for the best Christmas pyjamas for all the family. With a range that works for all the family, in lots of sizes, Next are helping to bring Christmas cheer into homes this season.
This particular pair is great for couples, as there is a men's and women's version (although no kids on this particular design). The sweater-style top and cuffed jogger bottoms are great for cosy nights watching the best feel-good Christmas movies, and these fun pyjamas are sure to make you feel even better. The star of the show is the sheep motif with a glass in hand in celebration and 'All I want for Christmas is Ewe' slogan. Proving ugly Christmas pyjamas are simply the best at bringing joy to the holiday season.
3. Harry Bear Christmas Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Whether you've worn matching Christmas pyjamas for years or are starting a new Christmas tradition, this is an excellent pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas for getting into the Christmas spirit. Featuring a giant snowman and a 'wake me up when it's Christmas' slogan, the long sleeve and check bottoms give a cosy feel for sleepwear as well as lounging by the tree with a mulled wine.
The red, grey and navy blue complement each other so well it's hard to label these as ugly Christmas pyjamas, but it's all part of the fun of the festive season. These Harry Bear pyjamas are the perfect pair to wake up in on Christmas day (just imagine the cute photo opportunities in the morning).
4. Loungeable Christmas pudding all in one
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A Christmas all in one is one sure way to feel merry and bright. Especially if you're dressing up as a Christmas pudding, it's no wonder many opt for ugly Christmas pyjamas when they come with this level of cosiness.
Some of the best loungewear, dressing up as a Christmas pudding has never been so appealing when it means head-to-toe, soft, plush fleece comfort - not forgetting the ease of a zip-up fastening and the added warmth of a hood. Whether you're confused for a reindeer or keep your Christmas pudding hood up at all times, you'll be sure to bring the festive spirit into every room you walk into.
5. Christmas Grey Fa La La Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The festive season hasn't truly begun until you've heard (or sung your heart out to) a classic Christmas carol.
'Fa La La', your way into Christmas day in this classic grey set. While the bold print may not be your style for the rest of the year, this is the kind of cosy uniform we're after in the lead-up to Christmas, especially at this super affordable price point. Just add your best robe and best slippers and you're ready to watch the best movies on Disney Plus on repeat.
6. Autumn Faith Christmas Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This ugly Christmas pyjama set proves that the more outrageous the pyjama choice, the more festive spirit it brings (and laughs, of course). Spreading festive cheer is what we are trying to achieve when choosing ugly Christmas pyjamas, and this novelty pair will do just that.
An intentionally comical elf set; imagine the joy on everyone's faces when you sit around the Christmas tree on the big day - there is nothing quite like it.
If you have a work Christmas do or a fancy dress party that requires pure festive fun and not an ounce of seriousness (or a Grinch) in sight, then this pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas will go down a treat.
7. Lipsy Cosy Christmas Festive Loungewear Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A perfect example of ugly Christmas pyjamas that are so unusual, they are actually charming. This novelty reindeer pyjama set is perfect for snuggling on the sofa in the cold evenings or for Christmas Eve festivities.
The reindeer design may take over the whole two-piece set, but the sweet sleeping face and heart-shaped nose are enough to win us over. Plus, the super soft fleece design is exceptionally cosy.
8. Chelsea Peers Red Wreath & Tree Stripe Print
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In a classic two-piece pyjama set, with a button-up top and matching trousers, you can't help but feel festive just looking at this pair. Available in both men's and women's, they're a great set of matching ugly Christmas pyjamas for couples for the festive season. Chelsea Peers is one of our go-tos for Christmas pyjama designs and some of the most comfortable pairs too. So, if you're searching for comfort, cosiness and more festive fun, you can't go wrong with this wreath and Christmas tree design. Crafted from recycled fabrics, with all the comfortable stretch of jersey, you won't want to take these off.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Dionne Brighton is a London-based journalist specializing in fashion, beauty, and shopping. She studied English Literature at the University of East Anglia before pursuing her dream career in journalism and has written for various titles, including Marie Claire and Glamour UK.
During her career, Dionne has covered everything from the best red carpet looks to testing out new wellness hacks. These days you can find her scouring the internet for the latest trends and will not rest until she has seen all the best buys.
-
-
The 13 best cream foundations to hydrate and cover in 2023
Rich and deeply hydrating, the best cream foundations reign supreme for dry skin types
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Epres review: could this bond repair treatment really be better than Olaplex?
Our beauty writer's honest Epres review breaks down whether this talked about bond-building treatment can actually deliver transformative results after just one use
By Amelia Yeomans Published