Ugly Christmas pyjamas are the perfect holiday wardrobe staple for festive fun and comfort

The best ugly Christmas pyjamas have become a staple in festive seasonal wardrobes, and are largely a continuation of the stellar ugly Christmas jumper trend. Although they might seem unsightly during the rest of the year, ugly Christmas pyjamas are a cold-weather must-have for their enjoyable prints, fun factor and festive feel.

The ugly Christmas pyjama trend started with our collective love of ugly Christmas jumpers, which have been popular since the '50s and continue to find a legion of dedicated fans. For a time, you couldn't watch one of the best Christmas Hallmark movies without spotting an ugly Christmas jumper (or five). In the early 2000s, the first official ugly Christmas jumper day occurred and since then, the trend expanded to include other ugly Christmas clothing, with the best ugly Christmas pyjamas a must-have.

Some of the best women's Christmas pyjamas, they also make a great (and humurous) gift idea for matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family. Instantly injecting joy and humour into your R&R, you don't need to worry about what to wear for Christmas day; if you opt for a pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas, you'll be the star of the show.

While it may seem a little early to start festive shopping, we've already found some fantastic deals on ugly Christmas pyjamas, so now is the time to snap up a bargain. As we're starting early, we'll be keeping this article updated from now until the big day, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked for when you need some last-minute Secret Santa gifts. Whether you're looking for his and hers pyjamas or a self-gifting treat, you'll find some rather ugly Christmas pyjamas that are bound to bring endless joy and jokes during the festive season.

8 ugly Christmas pyjamas to spread the festive cheer this Christmas

When it comes to choosing the best ugly Christmas pyjamas, it's all about personal preference. But essentially, you're looking out for all-over festive-themed prints, bright, bold colours and classic novelty design ideas that have maximum cheesy appeal. Offering endless entertainment and memory-making moments, comfort is critical when choosing ugly Christmas pyjamas, making them all the more enjoyable, so look for soft, breathable fabrics and stretch waistbands so you can really relax.

(Image credit: M&S)

1. Personalised Women's Percy Pig Pyjamas Specifications RRP: £35 / $48.99 Sizes : UK: 6-22 / US: 2-18 Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Marks & Spencer Reasons to buy + Breathable, cotton fabric + Well-known character design + Family-matching items available + Can be personalised - great for gifting Reasons to avoid - Doesn't go above a UK 22

Featuring one of the nation's most iconic confectionery characters, these Percy Pig pyjamas are sure to be a big hit with the whole family. The navy blue base on a classic collared top complements Percy's pink face perfectly, and if he wasn't donning a Christmas hat, we would probably wear these all year round.

Possibly the cutest ugly Christmas pyjamas we've found, it's hard not to smile looking at Percy in a Santa hat. If you're searching for a pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas as a Secret Santa gift or to start a new fun family tradition (as there are various sizes and cuts available), these are an excellent option as they come with a free personalised embroidery to make them extra special. Just add a bag of Percy Pigs, and you've got yourself a winning night in.

(Image credit: Next)

2. Next Grey Sheep Jersey Pyjamas Specifications RRP: £28 / $45 Sizes: XS-XXL Regular, XS - XL Tall Material: 95% cotton, 5% viscose Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Next Reasons to buy + Breathable cotton mix + Good price point + Available in petite or regular and tall ranges Reasons to avoid - Not the largest size range - No kids version available

British clothing brand, Next is one of our go-to retailers for the best Christmas pyjamas for all the family. With a range that works for all the family, in lots of sizes, Next are helping to bring Christmas cheer into homes this season.

This particular pair is great for couples, as there is a men's and women's version (although no kids on this particular design). The sweater-style top and cuffed jogger bottoms are great for cosy nights watching the best feel-good Christmas movies, and these fun pyjamas are sure to make you feel even better. The star of the show is the sheep motif with a glass in hand in celebration and 'All I want for Christmas is Ewe' slogan. Proving ugly Christmas pyjamas are simply the best at bringing joy to the holiday season.

(Image credit: Debenhams)

3. Harry Bear Christmas Pyjamas Specifications RRP: £26.95 (UK only) Sizes: XXS - XL Material: 92% cotton 8% polyester Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Debenhams Reasons to buy + Good cotton percentage for breathability + Kids versions available + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - No extended sizes

Whether you've worn matching Christmas pyjamas for years or are starting a new Christmas tradition, this is an excellent pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas for getting into the Christmas spirit. Featuring a giant snowman and a 'wake me up when it's Christmas' slogan, the long sleeve and check bottoms give a cosy feel for sleepwear as well as lounging by the tree with a mulled wine.

The red, grey and navy blue complement each other so well it's hard to label these as ugly Christmas pyjamas, but it's all part of the fun of the festive season. These Harry Bear pyjamas are the perfect pair to wake up in on Christmas day (just imagine the cute photo opportunities in the morning).

(Image credit: Asos)

4. Loungeable Christmas pudding all in one Specifications RRP: £30 (now £22) Sizes: UK: 6-14 / US: XS-XL Material: 100% polyester Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Asos Reasons to buy + Currently discounted + Cheesy design + Onsie for relaxing in Reasons to avoid - No cotton content

A Christmas all in one is one sure way to feel merry and bright. Especially if you're dressing up as a Christmas pudding, it's no wonder many opt for ugly Christmas pyjamas when they come with this level of cosiness.

Some of the best loungewear, dressing up as a Christmas pudding has never been so appealing when it means head-to-toe, soft, plush fleece comfort - not forgetting the ease of a zip-up fastening and the added warmth of a hood. Whether you're confused for a reindeer or keep your Christmas pudding hood up at all times, you'll be sure to bring the festive spirit into every room you walk into.

(Image credit: Tu Clothing)

5. Christmas Grey Fa La La Pyjamas Specifications RRP: £16 (UK Only) Sizes: UK: 8-24 Material: 98% cotton, 2% viscose Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Tu Clothing Reasons to buy + Good cotton content + Under £20 + Good size range Reasons to avoid - UK only

The festive season hasn't truly begun until you've heard (or sung your heart out to) a classic Christmas carol.

'Fa La La', your way into Christmas day in this classic grey set. While the bold print may not be your style for the rest of the year, this is the kind of cosy uniform we're after in the lead-up to Christmas, especially at this super affordable price point. Just add your best robe and best slippers and you're ready to watch the best movies on Disney Plus on repeat.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Autumn Faith Christmas Pyjamas Specifications RRP: £21.82 / $30.33 Sizes: UK: 8-18 / US: 4-14 Material: 100% polyester Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Under £25 + Free returns and delivery + Soft fleece fabric Reasons to avoid - No cotton count

This ugly Christmas pyjama set proves that the more outrageous the pyjama choice, the more festive spirit it brings (and laughs, of course). Spreading festive cheer is what we are trying to achieve when choosing ugly Christmas pyjamas, and this novelty pair will do just that.

An intentionally comical elf set; imagine the joy on everyone's faces when you sit around the Christmas tree on the big day - there is nothing quite like it.

If you have a work Christmas do or a fancy dress party that requires pure festive fun and not an ounce of seriousness (or a Grinch) in sight, then this pair of ugly Christmas pyjamas will go down a treat.

(Image credit: Next)

7. Lipsy Cosy Christmas Festive Loungewear Set Specifications RRP: £38 Sizes: UK: 8-18 / US: 4-14 Material: 100% polyester Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Next Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Cute reindeer design + Soft fleece fabric Reasons to avoid - Women's only - no family matching sets

A perfect example of ugly Christmas pyjamas that are so unusual, they are actually charming. This novelty reindeer pyjama set is perfect for snuggling on the sofa in the cold evenings or for Christmas Eve festivities.

The reindeer design may take over the whole two-piece set, but the sweet sleeping face and heart-shaped nose are enough to win us over. Plus, the super soft fleece design is exceptionally cosy.

(Image credit: Chelsea Peers)

8. Chelsea Peers Red Wreath & Tree Stripe Print Specifications RRP: £45 / $57 Sizes: 6-28 Material: 95% recycled polyester, 5% elastane Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Chelsea Peers Reasons to buy + Use of recycled fabric + Excellent size range + Men's version available + Jersey fabric for comfortable stretch Reasons to avoid - No cotton content

In a classic two-piece pyjama set, with a button-up top and matching trousers, you can't help but feel festive just looking at this pair. Available in both men's and women's, they're a great set of matching ugly Christmas pyjamas for couples for the festive season. Chelsea Peers is one of our go-tos for Christmas pyjama designs and some of the most comfortable pairs too. So, if you're searching for comfort, cosiness and more festive fun, you can't go wrong with this wreath and Christmas tree design. Crafted from recycled fabrics, with all the comfortable stretch of jersey, you won't want to take these off.