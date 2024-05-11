Red dresses have long been a tradition on the red carpet. A colour known to inspire confidence and romance, the red dress has proved itself time and time again to be a failsafe choice that can be dressed up or dressed down and accessorised in an endless number of ways.

From poppy red to deep burgundy, there's a red hue to suit every skin tone and hair colour - and the style options are endless, too. One of this year's big colour fashion trends, the key to wearing red is picking the colour and cut that works for you.

To show our appreciation, we've rounded up 32 of the best red dresses we've spotted on the red carpet, from Bardot dresses to feathered frocks and ball gowns.

32 of the best red dresses ever worn on the red carpet

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett gives us so much drama in this unforgettable red carpet dress. Worn to the 2021 Academy Awards, she turned heads in this red gown that features truly dramatic bow-style sleeves that turn into a marvellous poofy trail, a relaxed v-neck and leg split. Continuing with the theme of all-out glamour and luxurious dressing, Angela wears jaw-dropping jewellery supplied by Chopard and a fun clutch bag resembling a pair of red lips. A classic smokey eye adds depth to this eccentric look.

The best red dresses to buy today

Florere Fluted Cuff Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £178 | This classic red dress has a beautiful and flattering silhouette, with a form-fitting cut and fluted sleeves. Perfect for wedding receptions or red carpet events (should you attend any), it's also a great race day dress. M&S Puff Sleeve Midi Waisted Dress View at M&S RRP: £149 | With gorgeous puffed sleeves and a flattering belted waist, this red midi dress can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Wear with statement jewellery and embellished shoes for a dramatic look, or team with pared-down accessories for a classic outfit. Whistles Red Cape Sleeve Dress View at Whistles RRP: Was £149 , Now £92.65 | We can always rely on Whistles when it comes to feminine day-to-night dresses. With gorgeous draped sleeves and a crew neckline, this bright red number is fun yet sophisticated.

Jennifer Aniston in Haute Couture Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strapless dresses are always spotted on the red carpet and are a super flattering choice for formal events. Wearing Valentino at the 2013 Oscars, Jennifer Aniston’s simple yet timeless red gown is one of our firm favourites. The Friends star brought touches of glamour with a gold reflective clutch, bangle jewellery and on-trend milk-coloured nude nails.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snapped here at the Citadel movie premiere in London in 2023, Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings the drama in this Vivienne Westwood dress that features the late designer's signature corseted bodice and romantic draped shoulders. Its red-orange hue is the perfect twist on a classic red dress and is tastefully complemented with a matching matt lipstick of the same colour. Priyanka keeps accessories minimal, ensuring this timeless dress stays the focus of the look while her collarbone-length hair is styled in a very loose wave.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dita Von Teese in Lena Hoschek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dita Von Teese oozes old Hollywood glam in this marvellous gown, pictured here at the 2019 Life Ball in Vienna, Austria. The deep, pointed neckline of the dress and artfully draped fabric featuring a huge ruched bow detailing is a clear nod to Von Teese’s burlesque dancing roots, while the small yet luxurious train at the back of the dress gives the dress a truly red carpet feel. Her signature jet-black 1920s finger wave hairstyle gives this look a perfect vintage glamour feel. We also love her classic red lip.

Naomi Watts in Zac Posen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red dresses don't need to be bright or loud to truly make an impact, as actress Naomi Watts demonstrates here in a wonderful '20s-inspired Zac Posen gown. A rather unusual choice for the red carpet, the long-sleeved gown might be understated but it still makes maximum impact with its eyelet detailing and silk accent layer across the chest. A simple, short train and mermaid-style skirt give this dress wonderful movement. The actress completed the look with '20s waved hair, pendant earrings and a slim gold clutch.

Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood legend and all-around style icon Audrey Hepburn wore this simply stunning red Givenchy dress at the 1988 Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate the designer, who was also a close personal friend of the actress. Studded with deep rose-red feathers and glitter accent feathers that no doubt shimmered in the light, the dress is also iconic for its rather embellished flower corset which peeks out from under all the dramatic feathers.

Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the Academy Awards in 2012 as a presenter, Emma Stone made sure she left her mark in this elegant red frock. Designed by Italian designer Giambattista Valli (who is known for designing flowy Grecian goddess-style gowns), the focus of this gown is an oversized bow that sits on Stone’s shoulder. The rest of the dress is rather simple and minimal but is tastefully accessorised with a silver bangle and square clutch bag. Emma’s signature strawberry blonde hair is styled in a sleek updo.

Princess Diana in Belville Sassoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever stylish, here is the late great Princess Diana in a delightfully embellished red dress designed by Belville Sassoon as she attended the Royal Opera House in 1982. Its thin spaghetti straps and scalloped neckline offer the dress the right amount of shape, while the sparkly fabric gives it a level of wow factor. Her iconic short hairstyle perfectly showcased her show-stopping drop pearl earrings and diamond necklace. She completed the look with a very reflective 80s silver quilted clutch bag top off this look.

Angelina Jolie in Jenny Packham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A departure from her normal black event wear wardrobe, Angelina Jolie nailed red carpet dressing in this gown designed by Jenny Packham as she attended the premiere for Tree of Life in 2011. The asymmetrical gown features a large ruffle over the bodice that we’re sure added plenty of drama and movement, with a darker ribbon belt just peeking through underneath. Her signature hallmark flowing dark hair is minimally waved and features a deep side parting to give the hair shape and body, a truly ageless hairstyle that can flatter any face shape .

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2011/2012 show at Paris Fashion Week, Cate Blanchett wore an elegant and understated all-red look. The wonderfully sophisticated look featured a wide rounded neckline, cuffed sleeves and a knee-length skirt that was paired with a matching clutch and earrings. Cate’s makeup is fresh and dewy and she perfectly glows without looking shiny .

Amal Clooney in Maison Margiela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This red gown from Amal Clooney sure made a statement! Photographed here at the Met Gala in 2015, lawyer and activist Amal Clooney wore this tiered ruffled dress by Maison Margiela, that featured eccentric asymmetrical fills and tulle-like shiny material. Its bodice is also memorable; studded and strapless, fitting just over the top of the skirt. Amal’s iconic luscious dark hair is beautifully waved and sits delicately over one shoulder, while accessories are kept minimal to keep focus on this unforgettable frock.

Margot Robbie in custom Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie has already proved herself to be a serious fashion icon, from her Barbie-inspired outfits during the film's press tour to her timeless black Met Gala dress. Here is no different, as she wears a stunning red custom-made Balmain gown at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Perhaps the main focus of the dress is its 3D rose embellishments that stud the Bardot neckline floor-length gown. The bodice is also beautiful as it features an almost wet-look pleat to add some beautiful texture to this form-fitting gown. Touches of bling are added with a prominent diamond ring and matching dangly earrings.

Heidi Klum in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Cinderella would be envious of this gown! Snapped at the 2008 Academy Awards in a classic Dior silhouetted dress, Heidi Klum looks beautiful in this red gown featuring a dramatic floor train, wide skirt and a truly unique collar that adds a touch of class. Klum stuck to the colour scheme for her accessories too - opting for earrings, a bracelet and a ring which feature burgundy flashes. She completed the look with a deep burgundy clutch bag.

Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking timeless and classy, we love this look from Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, who wore a stunning Bardot cape dress designed by Ralph Lauren at the 2014 Golden Globes. The star shows how impactful minimal dressing can be as she pairs the simple gown with delicate gold earrings and a simple gold ring. The fire-truck red colour is instantly eye-catching, and a beautiful choice for the glitzy awards show.

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Balenciaga and showing that a dramatic train that starts at the nape of the neck is never too over the top, Nicole Kidman wears a gorgeous gown at the 2007 Academy Awards. The halter-neck design of the dress with the train gives this dress a beautiful focal point to an otherwise rather understated dress. Her usual red-head locks are swapped in favour of a more warm-toned blonde colour that’s parted down the side and perfectly straight, finished off with chunky silver bracelets and a matching clutch.

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many choices and hues of red to go for when picking an outfit for a red carpet. Here at the 2012 Academy Awards, Michelle Williams opted for a vermillion gown. The dress itself features a peplum (topped off with a bow, naturally), a strapless bodice and swooping layered detailing from the bust down to its very short train. A cute pixie cut hairstyle ensures the dress is the focus of the look, but adds a chic modern touch.

Audrey Tatou in Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snapped here at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, French actress Audrey Tatou looks like a Disney princess in this custom Prada gown. Its structured square bodice is wrapped in a gorgeous marshmallow pink bow that ties behind and gives the dress a beautiful shape. The skirt is wide and billowing and elegantly grazes the floor. The actress is known for her super flattering pixie cut, which is finished off with blingy earrings. Simply beautiful!

Sandra Oh in Michael Kors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress features a nod to the ultra-ruched days of 80s fashion and those rather mad dresses that came along with it. And we love it. Wearing Michael Kors at the 2005 Academy Awards, Sandra Oh looks divine in this pillarbox-red strapless gown. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and drop waist, Sandra's messy beach wave ‘do and red lipstick beautifully finishes the look and ties everything together. A touch of sparkle is added with a highly reflective glitter clutch bag and an eye-catching diamond necklace.

Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress worn by model Gigi Hadid at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party is truly gorgeous, covered head-to-toe in pleats that flow into a figure-hugging skirt. Coming from designer Zac Posen, this dress demonstrates why his designs are always coveted for the red carpet. Giving us all major hair envy, her loose yet perfectly shiny waves drape artfully over her shoulder. This wonderfully textured dress is carefully accessoried with simple thick silver jewellery and a sleek French manicure.

Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This column dress worn by Jennifer Garner is a timeless red carpet classic. Featuring draped off-the-shoulder sleeves and a slight v in the neckline, this dress is classically beautiful and flattering. Garner paired the simple dress with sleek, dangling silver earrings and a patterned thin bracelet. Her loosely waved brunette hair is the perfect way to top off this elegant red dress.

Rihanna in Azzedine Alaïa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This simple red gown worn by Rihanna at the 2013 Grammys was designed by Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa. Perhaps its most eye-catching feature is its flowing train and halter-neck style neckline that made the most of some very subtle and elegant sheer panelling on the bodice. Her makeup is fresh and bronzy, while a simple lined eyeliner look and red lip add the right amount of drama to this timeless red dress look.

Natalie Portman in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who says red carpet dresses need to be floor-length? Here, Natalie Portman shows us exactly why they don’t always have to be in this fun, preppy Dior blazer/ belted mini-dress combo on the carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Finished with strappy Jimmy Choo heels, the actress oozed cool-girl energy when out promoting her film May December. Portman took the look one step further by choosing to not wear any accessories at all other than her uber-chic cat-eye sunglasses.

Viola Davis in Armani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis exudes timeless class in this Armani red carpet dress at the 2017 Academy Awards. Its halter-neck layered design is elegant yet simple, and beautifully highlights Viola’s decolletage area. It has a medium-length train and is topped off with a brassy-toned gold clutch bag and bangle. Viola has also given us many iconic hairdos over the years and here sports a refined pixie bob cut that has the perfect amount of volume and shape that can be achieved with plenty of length on the top of the head and a side parting of your choosing.

Jennifer Lopez in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Lo has worn many a show-stopping look throughout her career. This flower-power red/pink Gucci gown is simply beautiful, as its halter-neck style and light chiffon fabric contrast the embellished flower shoulders that envelope the star as she stood on the red carpet at the 2011 Met Gala. Its cut-outs are a nice nod to romantic Grecian holiday dresses, and the whole look is finished off with red nails, a bright red clutch and glossy red lips.

Kacey Musgraves in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Country musician superstar Kacey Musgraves gave a fun twist on the Little Black Dress trend with an equally chic Little Red Dress! Wearing Valentino on the post-Grammys red carpet shortly after winning four awards, she looked stunning in this super frilly minidress, featuring a dropped hemline and super batwing sleeves. The singer gave Priscilla Presley-esque vibes as well with a slight beehive hair and simple 60s cat-eye eyeliner.

Beyoncé in Lanvin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This wonderful red-orange one-shoulder gown designed by Lanvin was beautifully worn by Beyoncé at the 2011 MTV Music Awards. The first time she had been seen pregnant with her first child Blue Ivy, this gown made her look like a Greek goddess as it elegantly draped to the floor and matches her hair that is styled to one side. The singer's jewellery was on point too, as she opted for bold dangly silver earrings, a matching cuff bracelet and a large stoned ring.

Dakota Johnson in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oozing red carpet chic at the 2016 BAFTAs, Dakota Johnson wears this simple yet elegant red gown. Designed by French fashion royalty Dior, its ruffled accent that starts at the waist and follows down each side of the gown makes this dress seem almost jumpsuit-like! Its v-neck and thin spaghetti strap design keeps the attention on the fun ruffles and is tastefully finished with a glossy red lip .

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a fun and wearable red carpet look from Jamie Lee Curtis, which she wore at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. Featuring the fashion house's signature leopard print fabric, this long-sleeve gown shows that animal print truly can be a neutral. The dress has a flattering ruched detail in the middle, creating layers of draping fabric that fall neatly to the floor, while the side slit reveals her chic black court shoes. Her simple jewellery and super short pixie cut complete this elegant look, that could easily be recreated for an evening event.

Jennifer Lawrence in Calvin Klein

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 2011 Academy Awards, Jennifer Lawrence wears a red floor-length gown that features not much else other than a scooping neckline and thin spaghetti straps but still makes maximum impact. She completed the look with a single gold bracelet and thin gold earrings that match her sparkly gold clutch and give this look a pop of dazzling glitter. Her warm golden blonde hair not only matches the accessories beautifully but also helps her enviable healthy glowing tan pop as well.

Greta Lee in Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can always rely on actress Greta Lee for chic but fun looks. Here is no different, as she is snapped attending the Governor’s Awards in 2024 in this striking Bottega Veneta dress. The dress is a marvel of structured dressing as it features padded, sculpted shoulders that flow into a v-neck that was mirrored on the waistline, flowing into a slightly pleated skirt. The interesting neckline is often featured in Bottega Veneta’s designs.

Lily Collins in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a truly Greek goddess-like dress, Lily Collins gave us timeless glamour in this red Valentino dress at the 2016 Met Gala, on the theme of ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology’. While the dress itself doesn’t necessarily fit the space-age theme, it is a beautiful example of a red dress worn on the red carpet as its simple chiffon material is contrasted by optical illusion makeup that gave the illusion of a laser beam running down her face and body. Her flattering short hairstyle is enviable too, and we love her loosely curled chin-length bob.

Emily Blunt in Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British actress Emily Blunt stopped the show in this sequined gown by Armani Privé at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Emblazoned with a rose corsage on its asymmetrical shoulder, this dress had to be included in our list of top red dresses from the red carpet. With clean, minimal makeup and a bright bold red lip, she completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and cherry red nails.