The best Copenhagen Street style, from oversized fits to layers of colour

Known for its cool, relaxed and playful style, Copenhagen is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable cities in Europe. And while we love Milan, Paris, London and New York Fashion Week, we often find the most wearable looks in the Danish capital - both on and off the runway.

Home to brands like Ganni, Saks Potts, Stine Goya and The Garment, Copenhagen style is effortlessly cool with denizens meshing function and style. Think trainers with relaxed suits, comfortable sandals with floaty dresses and lots of masterful layering (essential, considering the often inclement weather!).

When Copenhagen Fashion Week comes to town twice a year, the city hosts some of the fashion pack's best dressers whose looks often pay homage to the city, focusing on function, simplicity and playfulness. Here are our favourite looks from across the years, featuring capsule wardrobe staples, statement coats, quirky footwear and so much more.

The best Copenhagen street style - from oversized fits to bold colour blocking

Classic polka dots

All trends are cyclical, but polka dots never really go out of fashion and some iteration of the design will always be a fashion-forward choice - like this belted midi dress with dramatic puff sleeves. A blue handbag and clunky open-toe shoes add a relaxed edge to the tailored look.

Slouchy and chic

One look that perfectly captures Copenhagen fashion for us is this outfit from Renata Radzyk, which combines leopard print, a relaxed oversized blue suit and a pair of striking statement heels. It strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness.

Casual in Converse

While many of the looks spotted on the streets of the Big Four can feel unattainable, that's not the case at Copenhagen Fashion Week as many guests opt for high-end high-street pieces. That's the case with this look from influencer Sarah Lou Falk, which is made up of a Sandro jacket, Pink trousers and a pair of Converse x Comme des Garçons high-top shoes. A white Chanel handbag adds a lux touch.

A gingham moment

A great trouser suit is a fantastic foundational piece to have in any capsule wardrobe, regardless of the season. Wear each separately and you'll unlock hundreds of different outfit options. Like this stylish fashion week guest who has slung her suit jacket over a floaty gingham dress for a relaxed but directional look.

Double denim

Wearing double denim is no longer a cardinal sin, but if you're still not sure, then just look at this stylish guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24, held in February 2024. By opting for a matching floral print, this outfit looks more like a chic jumpsuit than two separates. Green fluffy high heels add a quirky finish.

High-end and high-street

This eye-catching ensemble from fashion blogger Lois Opoku is mostly comprised of high-end, high-street pieces - a turquoise coat by Remain, a green patterned blouse by Copenhagen Muse, beige trousers by Inwear and black sandals by - drum roll - H&M. Look closely and you'll see a Chanel handbag peeking out from underneath that fabulous coat.

True blue

Anyone who's visited the Danish capital will know how chilly it can get, even during the spring and summer months. That's why masterful layering is key. This look brings together a powder-blue A-line skirt, matching polo-neck and leather gloves underneath a leather jacket. By paying attention to tailoring and colour coordination, this outfit feels polished and cohesive, and not at all bulky.

'70s vibes

This teal leather jacket, complete with a white fluffy collar, is giving us serious 70s vibes - but updated for the 2020s. White flares, a brown leather back and oversized sunnies are also reminiscent of the era.

Cool in crops

Showing us how to effortlessly style a long bob and cropped trousers with ease is this stylish guest snapped outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23 on November 2023. Looking cool in a bright green blazer jacket, rolled-up denim trousers and shiny varnished heeled boots, this look is the epitome of cool-girl style.

Cool and classic

There are no hard and fast rules but Copenhagen style often focuses on strong foundational pieces with clean lines, often with minimal accessories. Like this look, which exudes quiet luxury with a beautifully tailored black coat, A-line skirt, tan cross-body bag, cream-coloured sunglasses and lace-up flats.

A vision in white

Showing the transformative power of a great trench coat and pair of statement sunglasses, this look is minimalistic but high-impact. The beige oversized belted coat cuts a dramatic silhouette with the Loewe sunglasses adding a bit of drama. We're also bookmarking this trip for our next salon visit - now that's how you style a bob.

Ripping up the rule book

Black shouldn't be worn with navy. Denim and denim look bad. Red and pink don't belong together. Don't wear different patterns together. At least, that's what some of the old fashion adages say. Most of these 'rules' no longer apply though, it's just about styling them right. Just ask Alana Hadid, whose neon red and pink outfit brings together clashing colours and patterns for a look that's eye-catching but super harmonious.

Gloves out

While this beautifully patterned co-ord would look brilliant by itself, we also love the simplicity of the black shiny leather gloves, black headscarf and quilted Cos bag. Simple, sophisticated and chic.

Suit and sneaks

If you're looking for inspiration for your next pair of trainers, simply cast your eyes on the pavements of Copenhagen for some of the best styles. In the case of this look though, it's not the trainers themselves that we're drawing inspiration from but the way this fashion week guest has styled them. Her white trainers perfectly complement her navy pinstripe suit, gold jewellery and white handbag.

A boho touch

Need inspiration on how to accessorise an outfit? In three words, add a belt. This western-style belt gives a boho (and dare we say it, slightly retro touch) to this classic cream-coloured ensemble.

Making a statement

Showing the power of a great statement coat, we love this green and pink look from architect and influencer, Julie Sergent Ferreri. The bright emerald green colour and neon pink polo-neck added a happy burst of colour to the grey streets of Copenhagen in January 2023.

A throwback collar

Fashion blogger Ellie Delphine looks effortlessly cool in this black leather jacket with pastel blue lapels, which she's styled with a pair of blue jeans. Statement coats like this can be tough to style, but she's avoided pulling focus by pairing it with more minimalistic pieces.

Colour blocking

This two-tone outfit from Pernille Rosenkilde is a delight to look at; how could you wear this outfit and not feel instantly happy? Masterfully coordinated, she paired a pink skirt, tight and trainers with a red cardigan and scarf for Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24, in February 2024.

Dopamine dressing

This look might not feel like a quintessential Copenhagen Fashion Week outfit but we love it all the same. The long orange dress, strappy sandals and studded belt have us dreaming of long summer nights, spent sipping cocktails at a beach bar.

Mad about marble

We love this long marble-print tube dress in itself but it's truly elevated by the Loewe basket handbag and Loewe sunglasses. The combination of prints, textures and accessories creates a look that's chic and stylish, showing the transformative power of carefully chosen accessories.

Cold shoulder

This asymmetric, one-shoulder LBD would look every bit as good at a cocktail party as it does in the streets of Copenhagen. A slouchy belt, braided mules and minimal accessories give it a casual daytime edge

Mini and maxi

Look closely and you'll see this fashion week guest has an ultra-mini Chanel bag attached to her waist - a subtle but impactful addition to a timeless all-white wool set.

Over the shoulder

Copenhagen can get cold in winter, so when fashion week comes to town in February, guests find themselves battling chillier temperatures on the streets between shows. But as we all know, it's difficult to find a winter coat that's warm without feeling (or looking) bulky. That's what's so great about Pornwika Spiecker's long wool grey coat. It's heavy but instead of adding weight, the thicker material gives additional structure to her look.

Fringe details

This dark academia look from Katya Tolstova brings together a sophisticated bottle-green suit, complete with fur details and an embossed patterned clutch bag in the shape of a book.

Layers of colour

Winters can feel long and dark. The days are short, the skies seem to be endlessly grey and this can dampen everyone's spirits. That's why it's worth investing in some fun winter pieces - like this raspberry-coloured coat and neon yellow pullover. In the absence of real sunshine, colourful clothes can be the next best thing to cure those winter blues.

Military chic

This head-to-toe khaki look couldn't be any more cohesive (or practical, for the January temperatures). Perfectly tailored, with an assortment of different textures and a pair of heels to add interest, this guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 2024, understood the assignment.

Red alert

A chic but cool example of how to style a slip dress year-round, we love how Miki Cheung has elevated her simple frock with a long navy coat, bright red tights and matching shoes. Her red Miu Miu handbag is also giving us serious bag envy.

Safari style

Former microbiologist turned personal trainer Grece Ghanem is better known these days for her fashion credentials, having accumulated over two million Instagram followers, and being regularly snapped at every fashion week. This is one of her more casual looks - appropriate for Copenhagen - which brings together a casual zebra-striped t-shirt with khaki combats.

Golden hour

Long leather trench coats can sometimes veer into The Matrix territory but not for this stylish fashion week guest, who softens the look with a vibrant yellow polo-neck and fantastic black and white cowboy boots.

Spot the Tevas

Teva sandals are known for being extremely comfortable, supportive and durable; to the extent that some people even wear them hiking. They're not exactly known for their high-fashion credentials. At least, until recent years, when they've been spotted on (and off) the runway at Copenhagen and New York Fashion Week. Fashionable, functional and runway approved? Count us in.

Chic staples

This classic look shows that there's no need to over-style when you invest in great staples. The navy blue wool jumper and wool mini skirt look elegant yet cosy, while the floral silky scarf pulls it all together.

Keeping it casual

Fun, cool and casual, this graphic tee and red blazer combo is so easy to replicate if you're looking for an effortless look that still feels put together. Black flares and a pair of grandad trainers complete the outfit.