The best Copenhagen Street style, from oversized fits to layers of colour

Known for its cool, relaxed and playful style, Copenhagen is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable cities in Europe. And while we love Milan, Paris, London and New York Fashion Week, we often find the most wearable looks in the Danish capital - both on and off the runway.

Home to brands like Ganni, Saks Potts, Stine Goya and The Garment, Copenhagen style is effortlessly cool with denizens meshing function and style. Think trainers with relaxed suits, comfortable sandals with floaty dresses and lots of masterful layering (essential, considering the often inclement weather!).

When Copenhagen Fashion Week comes to town twice a year, the city hosts some of the fashion pack's best dressers whose looks often pay homage to the city, focusing on function, simplicity and playfulness. Here are our favourite looks from across the years, featuring capsule wardrobe staples, statement coats, quirky footwear and so much more.

Classic polka dots

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold and pearl pendant earrings, a black with white polka dots print pattern short puffy sleeves / belted midi dress, a blue shiny leather puffy handbag from Karl Lagerfeld, gold rings, gold bracelets, white shiny varnished leather open toe-cap / block heels mules , outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All trends are cyclical, but polka dots never really go out of fashion and some iteration of the design will always be a fashion-forward choice - like this belted midi dress with dramatic puff sleeves. A blue handbag and clunky open-toe shoes add a relaxed edge to the tailored look.

Slouchy and chic

Renata Radzyk wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a beige / brown / black leopard print pattern turtleneck t-shirt, a blue shiny oversized blazer jacket, matching blue shiny suit pants, a black shiny leather large handbag from Chanel, black satin embroidered large flower on the toe-cap heels sandals , outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One look that perfectly captures Copenhagen fashion for us is this outfit from Renata Radzyk, which combines leopard print, a relaxed oversized blue suit and a pair of striking statement heels. It strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness.

Casual in Converse

Influencer Sarah Lou Falk, wearing a jacket with red-black-blue stripes and a jeans collar by Sandro, black 3/4 pants by Pinko, light blue sneakers by Converse x Comme des Garcons and a white bag by Chanel Vintage during a street style shooting at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 on August 11, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many of the looks spotted on the streets of the Big Four can feel unattainable, that's not the case at Copenhagen Fashion Week as many guests opt for high-end high-street pieces. That's the case with this look from influencer Sarah Lou Falk, which is made up of a Sandro jacket, Pink trousers and a pair of Converse x Comme des Garçons high-top shoes. A white Chanel handbag adds a lux touch.

A gingham moment

A guest wears black circle sunglasses, a navy blue striped print pattern oversized blazer jacket, a pale blue / orange / yellow checkered print pattern shoulder-off long ruffled dress, a khaki shiny leather handbag, a pale pink and black large silk hair elastic as a bracelet, rings, a gold watch, a pink bracelet, multicolored print pattern flip flop, outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great trouser suit is a fantastic foundational piece to have in any capsule wardrobe, regardless of the season. Wear each separately and you'll unlock hundreds of different outfit options. Like this stylish fashion week guest who has slung her suit jacket over a floaty gingham dress for a relaxed but directional look.

Double denim

A guest wears sunglasses, a blue floral print shirt, matching denim jeans pants , green fluffy high heels shoes, outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on February 01, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing double denim is no longer a cardinal sin, but if you're still not sure, then just look at this stylish guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24, held in February 2024. By opting for a matching floral print, this outfit looks more like a chic jumpsuit than two separates. Green fluffy high heels add a quirky finish.

High-end and high-street

Lois Opoku wearing a turquois coat by Remain, a green patterned blous by Copenhagen Muse, beige pants by Inwear, black sandals by H&M, a light beige bag by 3.1 Philip Lim and chains by Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This eye-catching ensemble from fashion blogger Lois Opoku is mostly comprised of high-end, high-street pieces - a turquoise coat by Remain, a green patterned blouse by Copenhagen Muse, beige trousers by Inwear and black sandals by - drum roll - H&M. Look closely and you'll see a Chanel handbag peeking out from underneath that fabulous coat.

True blue

A woman wearing a blue dress at Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone who's visited the Danish capital will know how chilly it can get, even during the spring and summer months. That's why masterful layering is key. This look brings together a powder-blue A-line skirt, matching polo-neck and leather gloves underneath a leather jacket. By paying attention to tailoring and colour coordination, this outfit feels polished and cohesive, and not at all bulky.

'70s vibes

A guest wears sunglasses, a green leather jacket with white fluffy collar, white flared pants palazzo pants , a brown woven leather bag, outside Herskind, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This teal leather jacket, complete with a white fluffy collar, is giving us serious 70s vibes - but updated for the 2020s. White flares, a brown leather back and oversized sunnies are also reminiscent of the era.

Cool in crops

A guest wears black sunglasses, a black pearls with white heart pendant necklace, a green t-shirt, a green blazer jacket, a beige / black / green print pattern wool pullover, black rolled-up denim pants, a gold shiny varnished leather handbag from Coperni, gold shiny leather pointed heels ankle boots , outside Munthe, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 02, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing us how to effortlessly style a long bob and cropped trousers with ease is this stylish guest snapped outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23 on November 2023. Looking cool in a bright green blazer jacket, rolled-up denim trousers and shiny varnished heeled boots, this look is the epitome of cool-girl style.

Cool and classic

A guest wears a white sunglasses, a black scarf as a headband, a white t-shirt, a black buttoned coat, a camel shiny leather crossbody bag, white latte leather gloves, white latte leather ballerinas , outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no hard and fast rules but Copenhagen style often focuses on strong foundational pieces with clean lines, often with minimal accessories. Like this look, which exudes quiet luxury with a beautifully tailored black coat, A-line skirt, tan cross-body bag, cream-coloured sunglasses and lace-up flats.

A vision in white

A guest wears white latte circle sunglasses from Loewe, gold and white pearls earrings, a gold chain necklace, a white ribbed short tube dress, a beige oversized belted long coat, white leather pointed pumps heels shoes , outside OperaSport, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing the transformative power of a great trench coat and pair of statement sunglasses, this look is minimalistic but high-impact. The beige oversized belted coat cuts a dramatic silhouette with the Loewe sunglasses adding a bit of drama. We're also bookmarking this trip for our next salon visit - now that's how you style a bob.

Ripping up the rule book

Alana Hadid wears neon red and neon pink wool sleeveless pullover, a white with red / neon pink print pattern long sleeves midi dress, a beige matte leather quilted oversized handbag, black shiny leather heels knees boots / high boots , outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black shouldn't be worn with navy. Denim and denim look bad. Red and pink don't belong together. Don't wear different patterns together. At least, that's what some of the old fashion adages say. Most of these 'rules' no longer apply though, it's just about styling them right. Just ask Alana Hadid, whose neon red and pink outfit brings together clashing colours and patterns for a look that's eye-catching but super harmonious.

Gloves out

A guest wears a black scarf as a headband, white sunglasses, a navy blue and white latte print pattern oversized t-shirt, matching navy blue and white latte print pattern oversized flowing pants, a black fabric quilted oversized shoulder bag, black shiny leather high gloves, black socks, black shoes , outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this beautifully patterned co-ord would look brilliant by itself, we also love the simplicity of the black shiny leather gloves, black headscarf and quilted Cos bag. Simple, sophisticated and chic.

Suit and sneaks

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a navy blue striped print pattern belted blazer jacket, matching navy blue striped print pattern large suit pants, a white matte leather handbag, white fabric and silver shiny leather sneakers, a gold ring from Dior, outside Helmstedt during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 11, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for inspiration for your next pair of trainers, simply cast your eyes on the pavements of Copenhagen for some of the best styles. In the case of this look though, it's not the trainers themselves that we're drawing inspiration from but the way this fashion week guest has styled them. Her white trainers perfectly complement her navy pinstripe suit, gold jewellery and white handbag.

A boho touch

A guest wears black sunglasses, a beige ribbed wool turtleneck pullover, a white pearls necklace, a black shiny leather bomber coat, a dark gray matte leather western belt, a white latte pleated / accordion midi skirt, a white latte matte leather handbag, black shiny leather pointed / block heels ankle boots , outside Marimekko, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Need inspiration on how to accessorise an outfit? In three words, add a belt. This western-style belt gives a boho (and dare we say it, slightly retro touch) to this classic cream-coloured ensemble.

Making a statement

Julie Sergent Ferreri wears black sunglasses, a neon pink turtleneck pullover, a gold pendants necklace, a green embossed wool belted oversized long coat, a neon pink shiny leather with gold nailed / studded handle shoulder bag from Valentino, navy blue denim pants, white socks, black shiny varnished leather with gold logo charms loafers from Chanel, outside Aeron , during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on January 31, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing the power of a great statement coat, we love this green and pink look from architect and influencer, Julie Sergent Ferreri. The bright emerald green colour and neon pink polo-neck added a happy burst of colour to the grey streets of Copenhagen in January 2023.

A throwback collar

Ellie Delphine wears sunglasses, golden earrings, a black leather jacket with fluffy blue collar and lapels, blue denim jeans pants , black leather boots , outside Munthe, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on February 01, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion blogger Ellie Delphine looks effortlessly cool in this black leather jacket with pastel blue lapels, which she's styled with a pair of blue jeans. Statement coats like this can be tough to style, but she's avoided pulling focus by pairing it with more minimalistic pieces.

Colour blocking

Pernille Rosenkilde wears pink tights, white and red sneakers, a pink Prada skirt, a red sweater, a red scarf, and sunglasses outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on February 1, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This two-tone outfit from Pernille Rosenkilde is a delight to look at; how could you wear this outfit and not feel instantly happy? Masterfully coordinated, she paired a pink skirt, tight and trainers with a red cardigan and scarf for Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24, in February 2024.

Dopamine dressing

A guest wears gold earrings, an orange flared long sleeves / long dress, a black shiny leather nailed / studded large belt, a black shiny leather nailed / studded handbag, beige and black snake print pattern leather strappy sandals , outside Baum und Pferdgarten, during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, on August 10, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look might not feel like a quintessential Copenhagen Fashion Week outfit but we love it all the same. The long orange dress, strappy sandals and studded belt have us dreaming of long summer nights, spent sipping cocktails at a beach bar.

Mad about marble

Justyna Czerniak wears yellow squared sunglasses from Loewe, gold earrings, a green and white latte marble print pattern high neck / long sleeves / long tube dress, a beige wicker and green khaki shiny leather basket handbag from Loewe, khaki dark shiny varnished plastic shoes, outside Lovechild 1979 , during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 08, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this long marble-print tube dress in itself but it's truly elevated by the Loewe basket handbag and Loewe sunglasses. The combination of prints, textures and accessories creates a look that's chic and stylish, showing the transformative power of carefully chosen accessories.

Cold shoulder

A guest wears black sunglasses, a black asymmetric shoulder / one long sleeve / long tube dress, a black shiny leather large belt, a camel suede large handbag, black braided shiny leather mules shoes , outside Saks Potts, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 07, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This asymmetric, one-shoulder LBD would look every bit as good at a cocktail party as it does in the streets of Copenhagen. A slouchy belt, braided mules and minimal accessories give it a casual daytime edge

Mini and maxi

A guest wears sunglasses, a white ribbed wool 1975243076turtleneck pullover, a mini Chanel bag, midi skirt , brown leather high heels boots, outside Aeron, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look closely and you'll see this fashion week guest has an ultra-mini Chanel bag attached to her waist - a subtle but impactful addition to a timeless all-white wool set.

Over the shoulder

Pornwika Spiecker wears sunglasses, earrings, a gray lg coat, a white wool cardigan, a yellow floral print long skirt , a Miu Miu leather bag, pointed leather boots, outside TG Botanical, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on February 01, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copenhagen can get cold in winter, so when fashion week comes to town in February, guests find themselves battling chillier temperatures on the streets between shows. But as we all know, it's difficult to find a winter coat that's warm without feeling (or looking) bulky. That's what's so great about Pornwika Spiecker's long wool grey coat. It's heavy but instead of adding weight, the thicker material gives additional structure to her look.

Fringe details

Katya Tolstova wears gold earrings, a god long chain pendant necklace, a khaki ribbed halter neck tank-top, a dark green long blazer jacket with embroidered feathers back details, matching dark green suit pants, gold shiny varnished leather platform heels shoes, a pink / purple / white embossed painted pattern clutch in shape of book, outside Saks Potts, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 07, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dark academia look from Katya Tolstova brings together a sophisticated bottle-green suit, complete with fur details and an embossed patterned clutch bag in the shape of a book.

Layers of colour

A guest wears a yellow wool pullover worn as a scarf, a red / pink checkered / checked pattern printed long coat, a yellow leather bag, outside Rolf Ekroth, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 i

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winters can feel long and dark. The days are short, the skies seem to be endlessly grey and this can dampen everyone's spirits. That's why it's worth investing in some fun winter pieces - like this raspberry-coloured coat and neon yellow pullover. In the absence of real sunshine, colourful clothes can be the next best thing to cure those winter blues.

Military chic

A guest wears a green khaki full outfit, sunglasses, a scarf over the head, a long coat, a waistcoat, a large belt, a brown leather bag, flared pants, leather pointed shoes, outside Lovechild 1979, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This head-to-toe khaki look couldn't be any more cohesive (or practical, for the January temperatures). Perfectly tailored, with an assortment of different textures and a pair of heels to add interest, this guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 2024, understood the assignment.

Red alert

Miki Cheung wears Dior sunglasses, flower shaped earrings, a white dress with floral embroidery, a navy blue long coat, red leggings, a red leather Miu Miu bag, red leather shoes, outside OperaSport, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic but cool example of how to style a slip dress year-round, we love how Miki Cheung has elevated her simple frock with a long navy coat, bright red tights and matching shoes. Her red Miu Miu handbag is also giving us serious bag envy.

Safari style

Grece Ghanam at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing an animal print top and khaki trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former microbiologist turned personal trainer Grece Ghanem is better known these days for her fashion credentials, having accumulated over two million Instagram followers, and being regularly snapped at every fashion week. This is one of her more casual looks - appropriate for Copenhagen - which brings together a casual zebra-striped t-shirt with khaki combats.

Golden hour

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a yellow turtleneck pullover, a black shiny leather belted long coat, a black shiny leather handbag from Loewe, black and white shiny leather pointed / block heels knees boots , outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 02, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long leather trench coats can sometimes veer into The Matrix territory but not for this stylish fashion week guest, who softens the look with a vibrant yellow polo-neck and fantastic black and white cowboy boots.

Spot the Tevas

Woman wearing Tevas in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teva sandals are known for being extremely comfortable, supportive and durable; to the extent that some people even wear them hiking. They're not exactly known for their high-fashion credentials. At least, until recent years, when they've been spotted on (and off) the runway at Copenhagen and New York Fashion Week. Fashionable, functional and runway approved? Count us in.

Chic staples

A guest wears sunglasses, a blue and red floral print scarf, a navy blue pullover , a gray ribbed wool mini skirt , black tights, pointed shoes with kitten heels, outside OperaSport, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This classic look shows that there's no need to over-style when you invest in great staples. The navy blue wool jumper and wool mini skirt look elegant yet cosy, while the floral silky scarf pulls it all together.

Keeping it casual

A guest wearing a red pinstripe blazer, graphic tshirt and flares at Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fun, cool and casual, this graphic tee and red blazer combo is so easy to replicate if you're looking for an effortless look that still feels put together. Black flares and a pair of grandad trainers complete the outfit.

Freelance writer

Anna is an editor and journalist, specializing in SEO and digital content production. First carving her career in communications and advertising agencies in Berlin and Barcelona, Anna's former life saw her work for film studios and inside a fashion house, before she moved to Metro.co.uk where her career highlights include heading up the SEO desk during the Covid-19 pandemic. Anna's published work ranges from culture and films to human interest features and live news coverage.

In her spare time, she enjoys watching movies, discovering the next big thing in music, traveling, online shopping, and poring over poetry and magazines. When she's not consuming those things, she's probably writing about them.  Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, not to mention stints in Guernsey and Athens. When she's not struggling to navigate a new language, she's always chasing the next hot trend and perfect black dress (you can never have too many). 

