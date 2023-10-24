Skims Black Friday sale is just a month away, but these deals are live now

The Skims Black Friday sale event is just a month away, but with 50% off discounts already on offer, there's no need to wait until November 24.

It's not often we see discounts from Kim Kardashian's well-sought-after shapewear and loungewear brand, and with only two annual sales a year, it's best to have your Skims tab open come Friday, November 24.

In the meantime, you can snag yourself some of the best shapewear pieces, cosy bouclé lounge sets, and the best bras today for up to 50% off at Skims and stockists such as Net-A-Porter and Selfridges.

Best current Skims deals 2023 prior to November

Our top three Skims picks

Skims Sheer Sculpt Thong Bodysuit: was £68 now £34 | Skims

Enjoy £34 in savings on this gorgeous Skims sculpting bodysuit. Constructed with 81% nylon and 19% spandex, this bodysuit enhances your shape and smoothens everything out. But it's important to note that this is one of Skim's lighter shapewear - perfect for those looking for something more comfortable and breathable.

Skims Hosiery Bralette: was £36 now £18 | Skims If it's one Skims item we recommend adding to your cart, it's the Hosiery Bralette. This bralette is one of the best bras for back fat we've tested. It's breathable with light support yet still smoothens out the back and gives you a cute silhouette.

Skims Disco Pant: was £98 now £50 | Skims

Known for its gorgeous, striking appearance, flattering fit, and comfortableness, these disco pants are on the top of our Skims wishlist. And with a 48% discount, you can't go wrong. You can wear them to work with a blazer and blouse or style it with a denim jacket and graphic tee for a more casual look.

The best Skims shapewear deals

Skims Core Control Thong: £34 £17 | Net-A-Porter

Whether you're shopping for shapewear to enhance your curves or accompany your autumn capsule wardrobe, this core control thong is constructed with Skim's highest support level and compression, making it the perfect undergarment piece to wear under all your dresses, pants, tops and more. This is an excellent option for those seeking a panty-shapewear style with tummy control. We highly recommend snagging this piece while it's still in stock and on sale for 50% off.

Skims Sheer Sculpt Bandeau: was £32 now £16 | Skims

Nothing is worse than an unsupportive strapless bra. Fortunately, this Skims shapewear bandeau gives you compression and support with its 19% spandex material. And based on reviews, this bra lifts and secures every bust size without sacrificing comfort.

Skims Barely There High-Waisted Brief: was £48 now £24 | Skims

Looking for breathable shapewear that brings you in and smoothens unwanted bumps and lumps? Well, you've met your match with these high-waisted briefs. While it doesn't have a high support level, according to reviews, these briefs still hold everything in without being restrictive. It's the perfect shapewear option for those whose primary concerns are their hips and waist.

The best Skims underwear deals

Skims Cheeky Briefs in Cocoa: was £20 now £10 | Net-A-Porter If you're a low-waisted kind of gal, these cocoa-brown cheeky briefs are the perfect underwear option from Skims. It's made from a soft and silky satin material and is seamless enough to where you won't have any panty lines. Plus, they're currently on sale for 50% off.

Skims Cotton-Blend Jersey Boyshort: was £22 now £13.20 | Net-A-Porter These cotton jersey boy shorts can be worn under your garments or on their own while lounging around the house. And with a high-waisted style and cotton/spandex material, you'll be supported yet cosy and relaxed.

The best Skims loungewear deals

Skims Fleece Wrap Jacket: was £148 now £74 | Skims If you like your loungewear cosy and oversized, Skims' fleece wrap jacket is just that. Wear it as a robe or style it as a lounge set with matching fleece pants. And if you're shopping early for the best Christmas gifts for mom, this is present she'll never want to take off. We do recommend going down a size, as Skim reviewers say this wrap jacket is truly oversized.

Skims Boyfriend Crop Tank: was £36 now £18 | Skims Pair this boyfriend crop tank with the Skims Boy shorts for a cute matching lounge set. This tank will also go great styled with jeans and a cardigan for a casual, pulled-together look or with joggers and sneakers for cosy and relaxed.

Skims Cozy Knit Cropped T-Shirt: was £58 now £30 | Skims

With nearly a perfect five-star rating, this cosy knit cropped tee is a Skims must-have and a top you'll want to live in during the cold fall and winter months. With raving reviews about its warm and plush material, we're confident this tee will become a staple in your fall wardrobe. Add this to your Skims shopping cart while it's still available, as sizes are selling out quickly.

Skims Cozy Knit Bouclé Pants: was £88 now £44 | Skims Shop these bouclé pants while they're half off, and add them to your fall and winter wardrobe. You can wear them around the house or while out and about with a hoodie or graphic tee. And if cream isn't your ideal colour, these cosy pants are also available in black.

Does Skims do Black Friday?

Yes, better known as the Skims Bi-Annual Sale, the shapewear brand holds two big sale events yearly, one on Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday.

Last year, the brand offered up to 40% off shapewear, hoodies, bras, and more. Stockists such as Net-A-Porter, Harrods, and Selfridges also include Skim items in their holiday sale events.

Is Skims available in the UK?

Although Skims is a US brand, they do ship to the UK, and you can change currency on the site. You can also shop Skims on Harrods, Selfridges, and Net-A-Porter if you'd rather avoid international shipping and returns.