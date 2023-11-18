Rachel Weisz's best-ever looks, from chic velvet suits to glamorous metallic gowns

Rachel Weisz’s style may not have caught your attention before but these stunningly glamorous looks both on and off the red carpet will certainly catch your eye.

From her big break in The Mummy films, Weisz has continued to be an iconic pillar of Hollywood, starring in several beloved blockbuster films and successful independent theatre projects. As her professional career evolved over the years, her refined and classical style has stayed consistent. Whilst keeping up to date with the yearly trends, Weisz's signature timeless glam has only gotten better and more elevated.

If you’re looking for how to make a statement at your next event or party, then seeing just one of Weisz’s impeccable fashion choices will have you inspired.

Rachel Weisz's best looks

1. Her red velvet suit

(Image credit: Getty images )

This is one of our favourite looks from Weisz, ever. The vampy red colour of her velvet suit perfectly complements her paler skin tone and dark brunette hair. Pictured here at the UK screening of the Amazon Prime show Dead Ringers, she styled the statement suit with a dark red lip, cherry red nails and some black platform heels. She gives the ultimate masterclass on how to wear red in a classy, timeless way if you're not a fan of garish bright hues.

2. Her blue long-sleeved dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

Peacock blue can be a tricky colour to style right but Weisz wears it incredibly well. This long-sleeved, mock neck gown she wore to The Mercy world premiere in 2018, has stunning button detailing, waist and shoulder ruching and is covered in a feminine floral pattern. With her chic long bob and classic black strappy heels, this look is certainly going on our inspiration boards.

3. Her creamy tulle gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

There’s so much to love about this look, worn for the BAFTAs in 2019. The statement billowing tulle neckline and hem is an instant winner in our eyes, but the glittering belt is what really pulls it all together. Letting the dress speak for itself, Weisz wore a subdued red berry lip, some drop-down earrings and a mixed-metal clutch bag.

4. Her diamond studded velvet suit

(Image credit: Getty images )

We seriously cannot get enough of this suit. With the velvet, the sparkling crystal studs, and the shoulder pads, it couldn't get any better. She wore The Vampire’s Wife power suit for an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and had her shoulder-length hair in a relaxed blown-out style.

5. Her decadant applique gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

This may just be one of the best dresses we’ve ever laid our eyes on. The gown has a flattering strapless neckline and A-line shape, but it's the applique flowers and leaves that truly make this a show-stopping look. Weisz has styled the gown with a single diamond bracelet, black strappy heels, a small black clutch and super chic beachy waves in her hair.

6. Her perfect smart casual look

(Image credit: Getty images )

Arriving at Capital Radio in London, Weisz looked stunning in camel trousers and a simple yet chic relaxed black tee. She styled her understated look with a red gingham handbag and some cherry red leather heeled boots, if you’re looking for a look to add to your workwear capsule wardrobe then look no further.

7. Her dripping golden gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

For the 2005 Venice Film Festival, Weisz wore this mesmerising golden dress with cascading sequins, a stunning square neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. Arriving on the red carpet for the premiere of her film The Constant Gardener, Weisz kept the rest of the look sleek and refined with a classic up-do and gold jewellery.

8. Her enviable green trench

(Image credit: Getty images )

There are so many ways to style a trench but Weisz has really nailed the technique. This oversized forest-green trench looks effortlessly chic layered over a sumptuous, floaty two-piece and tartan dark green bag.

9. Her metallic floral tiered dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

We know by now that Weisz is a master of red-carpet dressing, and this look is certainly proof of that. The strapless neckline and corsetted waist compliment her slender frame perfectly and we simply can’t get enough of the luxurious metallic floral pattern. Although it’s subtle, the dress does have a tiered structure which adds to its dramatic flare.

10. Her summer-ready tea dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

A more casual look from The Mummy Star, this leaf and cheetah print tea dress is one of the best summer dresses we’ve seen from Weisz. Staying true to the vibe of the dress, she’s styled with some classic white tennis shoes, a laid-back messenger bag and some statement sunglasses.

11. Her metallic ruffled gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

One for party season, this metallic dress is definitely on our to-buy list. We’ve found a similar one from Jigsaw, but this metallic style is a perenially on-trend party season look. The ruffle details and tie waist elevate the look even further and create a dramatic silhouette.

12. Her silver tulle mini dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

A throwback look, it's not often we see Weisz in a mini dress but this one is simply stunning. With its cinched waist and layered voluminous hem, it might just be the best cocktail dress we’ve seen. She styled the dress with some silver satin heels, a glittering small clutch and a pair of long dangling diamante earrings.

13. Her burgundy cotton maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

This look proves that a little goes a long way when it comes to event style. Even though this Calvin Klein dress is far from the other looks we’ve seen from Weisz, the subtle yet daring mesh slit is true to her ultra-feminine timeless style. Pictured here at the MET Costume Institute Benefit Dance in 2003, the actress looks effortlessly elegant.

14. Her embellished red and black gown

(Image credit: Getting Images )

Another mesmerising gown from Weisz, this glittering red and black tulle dress is the perfect attire for the 2015 Annual Governors Awards red carpet. The floor-length dress, with its cascading floral pattern, has been styled with a delicate trio of diamond bracelets, simple diamond earrings and bold red nails.

15. Her pinafore-style dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

The art of layering can be a difficult one to master, but Weisz has clearly nailed it. This preppy v-neck pinafore dress with a crisp white shirt underneath is unbelievably chic and looks perfect for the 6th Canneseries International Festival. We’re also obsessed with dresses having pockets, so this look is a definite winner.

16. Her NYC street style

(Image credit: Getty images )

It's not just on the red carpet where Weisz shows off her impeccable style, as she demonstrates with her seriously chic off-duty style in New York. Harnessing the power of one of the best trench coats, this classic beige number is just the right level of oversized. She styled the classic trench with some blue satin trousers, a patterned blouse and a colourful shoulder bag.

17. Her bohemian embroidered dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

This is a completely different style than we’re used to seeing Weisz in. It’s not only ultra-feminine with its light colours but the dress is also extremely bohemian thanks to the large embroidery and flowing long sleeves. Although it is an unusual look from the Black Widow actress, she wears it well and her blowout completes the 70s hippie-esque look.

18. Her Patterened mini dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

For the New York premiere of Evening, Weisz wore a patterned long-sleeved dress with a tie waist and button-down detail. The busy yet chic dress was well styled with some simple strappy platform black heels and a dewy yet natural make-up look.

19. Her strappy polka-dot mini dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

Nothing screams summer like a polka-dot mini-dress and we can’t get enough of this strappy blue number. With its lace hem and chunky matching leather belt, this is potentially the best noughties look on the list. As was typical of the time, Weisz styled the dress with some black sling-back heels and an oversized slouchy brown handbag.

20. Her sleek black jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty images )

Simple yet chic, this black jumpsuit with its scoop neckline and keyhole cut-out screams quiet luxury. As always, Weisz keeps it minimal with her jewellery, just a pair of gold and navy tassel earrings this time which add a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic outfit.

And if you're looking to steal her style, we’ve found a similar jumpsuit with strap detailing from Matches.

21. Her teal satin look

(Image credit: Getty images )

This satin blue dress is the most stunning shade of teal and with its subtle keyhole cut-out and curved waistline it might be one of our favourite looks on Weisz. The dress, with its old Hollywood glamour feel, is paired with a simple black clutch and the star’s hair is swept into shining curls.

22. Her dainty satin and lace blouse

(Image credit: Getty images )

Here for The Motions Picture Club’s 65th Annual Awards in 2005, Weisz wore a super feminine and delicate look with this cream satin and lace blouse paired with some low-waist off-white suit trousers. She completed the soft ensemble with some barely-there heels and a brown leather watch.

23. Her strapless black velvet gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

Once again bringing the glamour to the red carpet, the Constantine actress wore this stunning floor-length black velvet gown to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. The dress with its sparkling neckline was styled with an elegant diamond necklace and a smokey make-up look.

24. Her stunning satin gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

It’s all in the details with this look. For what seems like a simple satin dress at first glance, a closer look reveals it's adorned with glittering elements - just look at the beautifully embellished train, featuring ruffled, embellished crystals and tulle. The gown, which was worn for the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, looked radiant with its golden luxurious gathered bodice and flowing skirt.

25. Her apple green lace midi dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

For the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, Weisz sported this muted apple green lace midi dress with stunning capped sleeves and a flattering cinched waist. The colour of the dress is an unusual one for the star however, with her dark brunette locks and pale skin tone it worked tremendously in her favour and is one of the best green dresses we've ever seen.

26. Her elegant ribbed velvet gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

Although at first glance this may seem like a simple look, the ribbed detailing on the straps, sleeves and bodice really elevate this black velvet dress. Weisz has styled the scoop neck gown with some statement diamond earrings, a refined classy up-do and some coordinating black-heeled sandals.

27. Her pretty in pink look

(Image credit: Getty images )

This immediately screams Barbiecore to us and we absolutely love it. Pictured here for the LA premiere of Runaway Jury, Weisz rocked a baby pink satin midi dress with delicate spaghetti straps, a corseted waist and an open bralette neckline. She’s styled the jaw-dropping look with some laced white heels and a matching white clutch bag.

28. Her ruffled neck Oscars Luncheon dress

(Image credit: Getty images )

If you’re looking for any autumn dresses to keep you warm and stylish, then this look from Weisz is the perfect inspiration. With its long sleeves, high neck and thick luxurious material, what better style to recreate for the colder months than this? Weisz wore this cosy yet chic look for the 2019 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

29. Her super chic Chanel co-ord

(Image credit: Getty images )

What’s not to love when it comes to Chanel? This stunning dark-hued co-ord looks magnificently chic and smart on Weisz as she attended the 2017 Chanel Filmmaker Luncheon. A signature style from Chanel, this cotton tweed set is styled with a small Chanel bag, a pair of opaque tights and some suede wedged pumps.

30. Her casual 'running errands' look

(Image credit: Getty images )

Away from the red carpet, Weisz still knows how to look effortlessly put together. With some of the best winter boots on her side and some classic yet flattering dark-wash jeans, this casual outfit is one to love. Pairing the denim and striped jumper with a suede biker jacket really brings the whole ensemble together.

31. Her plaited red velvet gown

(Image credit: Getty images )

Weisz is still proof that a full red look will never fail. With the deep red velvet and medieval-style plaited neckline, this red carpet look is perhaps one of the more daring looks from the actress.

32. Her vinyl red Oscars attire

(Image credit: Getty images )

A dramatic look for the 2019 Oscars, this red textured dress is one of Weisz’s most unconventional looks. Its shiny vinyl-cropped top half and the cascading floral embellishments add a level of drama that we don’t often see with the actress. And we can’t help but love it.