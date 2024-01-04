Michelle Obama's best looks, from stunning sweeping ballgowns to cool power suits

Many of Michelle Obama's best looks are likely etched on your mind because - in her role as first lady of the United States - she was at a moment in time one of the most photographed women in the world. After she first stepped into the spotlight alongside her husband, former US president Barack, we have seen her style confidence dramatically evolve.

Obama, a trained lawyer, showed off her intrinsically chic dress sense from the second her other half took office in 2009, when she frequently stepped out at important political events and on official overseas visits. She famously showed off her toned arms in sleeveless shift dresses and sweeping gowns, caused pearls - her go-to accessory - to enjoy somewhat of a renaissance, and revealed that she still has plenty of affordable items in her wardrobe.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, the mother-of-two has become the best-selling author of Becoming and The Light We Carry. During the tours for both books, released in 2018 and 2022 respectively, she has displayed a cooler, more daring approach to clothes - favouring tailoring and statement accessories.

In our recap of her most dazzling outfits, we chart how her personal style has transformed - from the more demure, classic looks she wowed in at State Dinners and for Democratic National Conventions, to bolder, more fashion-forward ensembles as she found her feet following her tenure as first lady. There's plenty for all of us to sartorially inspired by...

Michelle Obama's best looks

From classic tailored dresses to flattering jumpsuits and some of the best midi dresses, these are the outfits from Obama that we'll never forget.

1. The white Jason Wu gown

Obama shone in white during the Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C. in 2009, just hours after her husband was sworn in as the 44th US president. For the important occasion, she wore a one-shouldered gown designed by Jason Wu, which featured ruching at the waist and subtle pleating on the skirt.

Becoming by Michelle Obama | £15.99 at Amazon In her bestselling memoir, Michelle Obama offers readers a glimpse into her inspirational life, from her childhood in Chicago to her years balancing her roles as an executive and first lady with motherhood.

2. The embellished champagne-coloured dress

Sequins were in order for Obama's meeting, alongside her husband, with the Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur at the White House in 2009. She opted for a cream-hued strapless gown, designed by Naeem Khan, which featured silver sequins embroidered into an elegant floral pattern.

3. The colourful patterned frock

Obama stood out in an eye-catching green and blue number during a campaign event held at a Florida high school in 2012. Her short-sleeved patterned Chris Benz knee-length dress featured a scooped neckline and was cinched in at the waist with a gold belt. She accessorised with dewy make-up and a pair of patent teal heels.

4. The black Stella McCartney jumpsuit

For her 'Becoming' tour in London in 2019, Obama looked stylish in Stella McCartney. Her short-sleeved black jumpsuit featured a sash neckline, eye-catching fringed detailing and wide-legged trousers. She finished off the look with a bouncy blow-dry, gold jewellery and a bright blue manicure.

5. The yellow and white frock

Obama looked chic as she accompanied her husband on an official trip to a US military facility in Washington D.C. in 2013. Her short-sleeved, knee-length shift dress featured a pretty yellow and white pattern, and she cinched in the frock with a statement white belt. She accessorised with a pearl necklace, orange cardigan, mustard yellow handbag and nude heels .

6. The dazzling Balenciaga look

There was no missing Obama as she took to the stage during her 'Becoming' tour in New York in 2018. She wore a silky long-sleeved yellow wrap dress by Balenciaga, which featured an asymmetric hemline that perfectly showed off her thigh-high silver sparkly heeled boots also by the designer brand.

7. The elegant green midi dress

Obama opted for classic elegance at a music event honouring Stevie Wonder at the White House in 2009. She wore an emerald green short-sleeved midi-dress, which featured ruching at the waist and subtle pleating on the skirt. She amped up the glamour with silver jewellery and silver open-toed kitten heels.

8. The red Jason Wu gown

For her husband's second Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C. in 2013, Obama opted for a sweeping bright red Jason Wu gown. The halterneck-style dress featured a fitted bodice and full voluminous skirt. She finished off the stunning ensemble with a fringed bob hairstyle and a smokey eye.

9. The classic white suit

Obama loves suits as much as dresses, and she stepped out on stage in a dazzling tailored look for her 'Becoming' tour in Inglewood, California in 2018. Her white blazer jacket and matching wide-legged trousers were by Christian Siriano, and she finished off the sleek look with glowy make-up and a pair of white heels.

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama | £20.89 at Amazon A follow-up to Becoming, in The Light We Carry, Obama shares the contents of her 'personal toolbox' - the tools and strategies she uses to remain hopeful in an uncertain world.

10. The red one-shouldered gown

On stage at the BET Honors 2012 in Washington D.C., Obama looked the epitome of elegance. She opted for a one-shouldered burgundy red gown by J. Mendel, which featured eye-catching organza ruffled detailing and finished off the ensemble with a sweeping up-do and minimal jewellery.

11. The embellished dusky pink suit

Obama shone on stage at her 'Becoming' tour in Copenhagen in 2019. Her baby pink Stine Goya suit, comprising a tuxedo-style blazer jacket and wide-legged trousers, featured silver sparkly detailing throughout. She finished off the look with silver jewellery, metallic heels and a bright blue manicure.

12. The gilded gold gown

Looking every bit the stylish first lady, Obama attended the Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington D.C. in 2016 in a sweeping princess-like dress. Her strapless gown, designed by Naeem Khan, featured a fitted bodice, full skirt and gilded gold detailing. She finished off the glamorous look with glowy make-up and curly locks.

13. The yellow and blue Preen frock

Obama stood out on the runway after touching down at Stansted Airport in London in 2015. She wore an eye-catching yellow and blue lacy long-sleeved dress, from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, which featured a scooped neckline and flared skirt. She accessorised with drop-down blue earrings, a black skinny belt and classic black heels.

14. The sparkly dress and pearls combo

All eyes were on Obama as she attended a black-tie dinner at the White House in 2009. She stepped out in a strapless sparkly black gown by Peter Soronen, which she paired with a statement layered pearl and crystal necklace by Tom Binns. She accessorised with pearl earrings and a sweeping up-do.

15. The black leather look

Obama looked stylish on the Atlanta, Georgia leg of her 'The Light We Carry' tour in 2022. The former first lady wore a black leather ensemble by Palmer Harding, which she paired with a white t-shirt and black studded boots. She finished off the look with an elegant braided updo.

16. The white Zac Posen midi dress

Few people can dazzle in a dress quite like Obama. The first lady looked stylish on stage at the 'Black Girls Rock!' BET Special in Newark, New Jersey in 2015. She wore a white off-shoulder structured midi-dress by Zac Posen, which she paired with sleek locks, silver drop-down earrings and patent silver heels.

17. The Michael Kors sweater and J.Crew pencil skirt

Obama may frequently step out in designer looks, but she is also a fan of more affordable options in her wardrobe. For an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2012, she paired a shimmering gold short-sleeved jumper by Michael Kors with a pastel green checked pencil skirt by J.Crew. She accessorised with a gold belt and nude heels.

18. The black suit and crystal cape combo

There is nothing dull about Obama's approach to tailoring. The former First Lady wowed in a black power suit - elevated by a stunning crystal cape - on the Toronto leg of her 'Becoming' tour in 2019. She accessorised the blazer jacket and straight-leg trousers with bouncy locks and silver earrings.

19. The black and green sparkly suit

Obama dazzled on stage in Oslo for her 'Becoming' tour in 2019. The former first lady wore a black Peter Dundas suit featuring sparkly dark green embroidered detailing, which was tied at the waist with a statement dark green ribbon belt. She finished off the chic look with glossy locks and black velvet heels.

20. The cut-out black midi dress

After leaving the White House, there was a notable shift in Obama's style. Her cooler approach to post-first lady dressing can be seen in the cut-out black long-sleeved midi-dress, designed by Cushnie et Ochs, that she wore on stage at the 2017 ESPYS in Los Angeles. She accessorised with glowy make-up and patent black heels.

21. The patterned A-line skirt

Obama mixed up her look to arrive at Malpensa Airport in Milan in 2015. The first lady wore a black lacy short-sleeved top, which she paired with a patterned A-line skirt by Duro Olowu. She finished off the look with gold drop-down earrings and black patent sling-back heels.

American Grown by Michelle Obama | £3.79 at Amazon Framed through her telling of the story behind the White House Kitchen Gardens, Obama examines how important access to wholesome, affordable food is. Illustrated with more than 200 photographs and packed with practical advice and recipes, her 2012 book is a real feast for the eyes.

22. The strappy printed midi dress

For the G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2009, Obama opted for an elegant printed midi dress by Thakoon. The strappy feminine frock featured a pretty patterned, ruching at the bodice and a full skirt. She accessorised with a long strand of pearls, her hair styled into a low bun and pink heels.

23. The black Azzedine Alaïa midi dress

Obama looked every bit the stylish first lady in a short-sleeved black midi dress to arrive at the NATO summit in Baden Baden, Germany in 2009. She was smart in an Azzedine Alaïa design, which featured elegant ruffling on the skirt, and she finished off the look with silver earrings and black heels.

24. The shimmery blue gown

There was no missing Obama as she attended a State Dinner at the White House in 2010 for Mexican President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita Zavala. She opted for a shimmering cobalt blue one-shouldered gown, by Peter Soronen, which featured an eye-catching silver belt. She finished off the look with silver earrings and studded open-toed heels.

25. The silky outfit that was fit for a royal

Obama met Catherine, Princess of Wales shortly after her wedding to Prince William in 2011. The first lady opted for a silky blue floral Barbara Tfank and pink cropped swing jacket for the trip to Buckingham Palace, which she accessorised with a sleek bob and sparkly grey sling-back heels.

26. The teal Marchesa gown

We love the stunning look Obama wore to a reception at the White House for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees. She stepped out in an off-shoulder teal-hued gown by Marchesa, which featured ruched detailing at the waist and a flowing skirt. She added a touch of glamour with a silver diamond necklace.

27. The Grecian Tom Ford gown

Obama shone in a beautiful white dress by Tom Ford at Buckingham Palace ahead of a State Banquet in 2011. The short-sleeved gown featured a criss-cross neckline and white ribbon tie at the waist. She accessorised with long white gloves, an elegant updo, diamond earrings and a sparkly silver clutch.

28. The cool denim Ganni co-ord

Demonstrating a cool take on the classic jeans and heels look, Obama stepped out in a dark blue denim co-ord by Ganni which she paired with a pair of red Stuart Weitzman boots for 'The Light We Carry' tour in Washington D.C. in 2022. She accessorised with curly locks and silver jewellery.

29. The belted jumper and midi skirt look

Obama looked sharp at an event at the White House in 2009. The first lady layered a white shirt beneath a lightweight teal v-neck knit, which she cinched in with a black belt. She paired it with a red tweed midi-skirt and tan brown heels, as well as a subtle red lip .

30. The denim Oscar de la Renta midi dress and Chloe wedges

All eyes were on Obama at the US Open in New York in 2023 where she was pictured effortlessly rocking one of the best denim trends. She stepped out in a denim Oscar de la Renta midi dress, layered beneath a black cardigan, which she paired with Chloe wedges. She wore silver earrings and her hair up in a high ponytail.