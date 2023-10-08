Kate Winslet's most unforgettable looks - from the Titanic red carpet to the streets of NYC

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Winslet has graced our screens for over two decades, and when she’s not delivering award-winning performances and undertaking charity work, she’s providing us with some of the best looks we’ve ever seen on the red carpet.

Often spotted in the best midi dresses, sparkling cocktail gowns, sky high designer heels, and everything in between, the actress always nails red carpet dressing with sophisticated ease.

Throughout the years, Kate has spoken out about the beauty standard of the film industry. In 2022, the actress said that it’s a ‘myth’ that Hollywood women look perfect all the time and she has continued to prove herself as a truly down-to-earth celebrity.

Despite being known for her acting talent above all else, Kate is no stranger to looking wonderfully glamorous both on the red carpet and off. So with that in mind, here are Kate Winslet’s very best looks from over the years.

Kate Winslet's best looks

1. Her 90s black lace gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1998, Kate, only 23 at the time, looks absolutely radiant in this floor-length black lace gown with a flesh-coloured backing. Only a year earlier, she had been catapulted into the spotlight after the 1997 release of Titanic. Kate was young but she was already a star.

2. Her oversized-yet-understated tailored suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turning heads at the 2023 Vogue World Show, the Titanic star wore an oversized double-breasted cream blazer with matching palazzo trousers, exuding serious quiet luxury vibes. Keeping the look feeling minimal and clean-cut, she paired the outfit with some cream pump heels and a barely-there mesh v-neck body suit.

3. Her sleek black Emmy’s dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s not a black dress that Kate cannot pull off, we’ve seen her sport many in her illustrious career but this one may just be one of our favourites. With a deep-v neckline and flowing short bell sleeves, this dress falls perfectly on the sexy yet sophisticated style scale.

4. The fantasy embroidered gown of our dreams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress embodies 90s red carpet fashion, with its deep hues and maximalist gold embroidering. The Grammy award winner perfectly completed the look with her young bouncy curls and a statement red lip. We simply cannot get enough of this.

5. Her pretty in pink evening attire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has never been one to shy away from a bold and playful colour when it comes to her red carpet style and this stunning scoop-neck cotton-candy pink gown is the perfect example of that. Pairing the satin gown, by British designer brand, Vivienne Westwood with a contrasting red silk drape elevates the look and brings in an old Hollywood element. And of course, the finishing touch of a statement glittering diamond necklace.

6. The business casual leather look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2023 premiere of James Cameron’s Avatar 2: The Way of the Water, Kate wore the ultimate business casual look, showcasing how to style leather trousers, pairing them with a flowing white blouse and a structured black blazer. Our favourite part? The loose, undone satin tie around the neck which completes the androgynous look wonderfully.

7. Her Oscar-worthy slick black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite possibly one of the most simple yet mesmerising looks from Kate, her 2016 Oscars look perfectly set the tone for what was going to be a successful night. She was aptly dressed to win best-supportive actress that night and to watch long-term friend, Leonardo DiCaprio, win his first Oscar too.

8. The lace pointed-shoulder pantsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just stunning evening gowns that Kate can pull off. Here she's pictured in a flattering jumpsuit with a lace top, black block panelling and silhouette lengthening straight-leg bottoms. The glamourous look is perfectly paired with simple black pumps and a sleek hairstyle.

9. Her timeless floor-length premiere look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured at the 2014 premiere of the dystopian film Divergent, The Holiday actress once again looked flawless in a sleek yet simply black strapless gown. What truly ups the ante of her look is her elongated drop-down earrings with large black gems. A coordinating lip and nail colour completes the outfit seamlessly.

10. Her grey silk embellished gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 2009 Oscars awards, Kate looked mesmerising in this grey silk gown with delicate yet edgy black floral embellishments. The one shoulder design perfectly compliments Kate's frame and the classy yet chic look is completed with a simple black pump and tamed updo.

11. Her sage green satin one-shoulder gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in sage. Kate looked radiant in the floor-length satin gown at the 79th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood. With a gathered cross-over, asymmetric neckline and cascading draped back, the Revolutionary Road actress was certainly dressed for the glamorous occasion.

12. The perfect lacey blue Wimbledon look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even for a day at the tennis, Kate knows how to bring an effortless and sophisticated level of femininity to her style. This dainty blue midi dress with its floral lace overlay is balanced wonderfully with Kate’s tiered gold boho jewellery and brown suede heels. Nailing what to wear to Wimbledon, this is smart casual done right.

13. Her sultry and slender cut-out black get-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the British Academy Film Awards in 2010, Kate certainly delivered with an ultra-sultry form-fitting black gown. A little black dress with a twist, the gown features two lace covered cut out side panels at the waist, that help to create an hourglass silhouette. Keeping the rest of the ensemble simple with black accents and silver jewellery, this is one of our fave looks.

14. Radiant in red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is glowing here in a glamorous red floor-length gown with a deep neckline and stunning central embellishment. On the red carpet for her movie Labor Day, Kate was heavily pregnant with her son Bear Blaze at the time and looked radiant in her sequined gown.

15. The forest green mermaid-style show-stopper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We simply can’t get enough of Kate in this form-fitting, dark forest green gown with an elegant layered v-neck and capped sleeves. Attending the 2016 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA, Kate oozed sophistication and her natural yet glowing make-up finished the look off perfectly.

16. A look fit for a fairy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Finding Neverland premiere at the 2004 Venice Film Festival, the Ammonite actress wore a magical floral beaded midi dress in a subtle shade of Tinkerbell green. With its halterneck neckline and flattering ruffled hemline, the dazzling dress was the perfect choice for the carpet.

17. The ultimate LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate certainly knows how to pull off a fiery little black dress and we're obsessed with this number she wore to the Revolutionary Road premiere in London. With its crossover design as the focal point, the dress is flattering in every way. The leather-look side panels create an optical illusion centre front that elongates Kate's frame and creates an hourglass shape.

18. Her simple but oh-so-sophisticated white gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we love seeing Kate rock her usual black evening wear, this white floor-length gown has a special place in our hearts. The ruched strapless sweetheart neckline is unbelievably flattering and accentuates the actress’ decolletage wonderfully. Pairing the dress with a statement lip has us reminiscing about Marilyn Monroe and old school Hollywood glamour.

19. Kate’s cool yet chic street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is a woman who can do both, she stuns on the red carpet in lavish gowns but also knows how to put together a casual yet chic look for her day-to-day errands. Showcasing how to wear jeans with Chelsea boots, Kate's sporting skinny jeans tucked into ankle boots and a camel jacket which completes this transitional look perfectly.

20. Her award winning Metallic moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the 2010 Oscars, Kate Winslet was a vision in silver. From her necklace which was covered in diamonds and silver hardware to her strappy heeled metallic sandals, Kate knows how to coordinate a look. We’re obsessed with how the two contrasting materials and structures look together to make a surprisingly cohesive outfit.

21. The floral embroidered mesh gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of Kate’s most feminine looks with its blossoming embroidery creeping upward towards the neckline of the dress. The slit in the slip dress beneath adds femininity and interest to the patterned dress. All focus was on the dress as she opted for a loose ponytail and minimal accessories.

22. A vision in cobalt blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cobalt blue is certainly one of Kate Winslet’s most flattering colours with the gown being perfectly complimented by her blonde locks and blue eyes. The mermaid style of the gown accentuates Kate’s curves, before elegantly falling into a more floaty silhouette as it skims the ground.

23. Her purple slinky slip dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This dress is perfectly representative of the noughties fashion, with thin glittering straps and a bold yet muted colour Kate definitely fit the bill at the 2004 Women of the Year awards. The plum-coloured floor-length gown is simple on its own however the sequined elongated neckline and draped single fringe take it to a whole new level.

24. Her Titanic 3D premiere gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is no stranger to a show-stopping black gown but this one takes understated but glamorous to a whole new level. The diamond brooch sitting in the middle of the gown and both embellished cap-sleeves add to the luxurious feel of the velvet gown, which gently gathers at the waist for a figure-skimming fit. Reminiscent of her Titanic character Rose, Kate certainly is channelling old money in this look.

25. The sequined dress to end all sequined dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing screams glamour like a fully sequined gown. Pictured at the Cesar Films awards in 2012, Kate’s dress strikes the balance between fun and flirty with mature and sophisticated. Styled with her blonde locks in an up-do and delicate dropped earrings, an otherwise busy-looking gown looks classy and timeless.

26. An on-set sixties dream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While shooting the 2007 movie Revolutionary Road with co-star and long-term friend Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate was pictured in this all-white classic sixties dress. With oversized button detailing on the shoulders and a flattering skinny belt around her waist, we can’t help but think Kate would’ve looked good no matter what decade she was born in.

27. Her festive-ready afterparty look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When attending a post-premiere after party for the iconic Christmas film The Holiday, Kate wore an ultra-feminine black mini dress with organza cap sleeves and a square neckline. The real stars of the outfit however are the two satin bows sitting across the chest and waist of the dress. With added diamante accents, this whole ensemble screams festive fun.

28. Her satin burgundy theatre look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If we need a lesson on autumn outfit ideas then 2001 Kate is the one to teach it. With a stunning burgundy satin midi dress, long blazer-style overcoat and black suede knee-high boots we can’t image a better theatre look if we tried.

29. The rain or shine fish-tail gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no way any weather was going to rain on Kate’s parade at the 2009 British Academy Film Awards. Here she is in one of her signature silhouettes, a mermaid gown which accentuates Kate’s curves whilst also delivering that sophisticated style she brings to the red carpet with ease.

30. Her classic embellished grey premiere look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another flattering dress for the award-winning actress, this time in grey. A colour we don’t see Kate rocking that often but one she certainly should as it compliments her skin tone and hair wonderfully whilst also delivering the timeless look she’s known for. Here the minimal but effective embellishments provide a figure contouring finish.

31. The floral adorned red ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 2002 Oscars, Kate sported a flowing red strapless gown with one simple but stunning element, a cascading trail of red flowers. She paired the floral gown with a matching red clutch and glossy red lip which complemented her natural glowing make-up.

32. The shapely and seductive leather number

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re truly obsessed with this leather gown Kate wore to the 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Its scoop neckline and thin halterneck-style strap bring a dainty feel to the ultra-edgy black ensemble. Proving she knows how to style a daring look, Kate pairs the dress with a black silk shawl and it’s perfect.