We've found the perfect Saint Laurent handbag dupe - and it's £3,500 cheaper than the real deal

We're always on the hunt for a great designer bag dupe and we're super excited about this new season find. Saving you a whopping £3,500, this quilted design is an excellent look-a-like for the real thing, giving you runway-worthy style at a fraction of the price.

When it comes to the best designer bags, their quality and style is often unmatched, but every now and then, a high street brand swoops in with a clever dupe and this is one of the best we've spotted this season. Quilting was a big spring/summer handbag trend for 2023 and the look is set to continue throughout the rest of the year, making this new-in buy a smart and directional purchase. A designer tote bag can make for quite the style statement and chosen wisely will be wearable for seasons. Generally neutral handbags are the most versatile, going with outfits across all seasons, and this black quilted design is a great option for work or weekend.

Known as the 'Icare', this oversized tote has quickly become one of the hottest handbags to invest in this season and has been spotted copious times on the arms of celebrities and street style stars, thanks to its ability to literally fit everything, without compromising on style. An excellent dupe of one of the best Saint Laurent bags to hit the market this year, the H&M version obviously has no oversized logo detailing, but although the gold hardware YSL is missing from the bag, there shape, colour and stitch detailing makes it an excellent dupe.

H&M Quilted Tote Bag View at H&M RRP: £44.99 / $64.99 | Coming in over £3,500 less than the Saint Laurent design, this is one of the best tote bags for the months ahead. Easy to carry on the shoulder, or by hand you can use this daily for work, as it will fit all your essentials with ease. The quilted design gives it a high end finish, while the lack of hardware makes this design a subtle choice. Saint Laurent Quilted Tote View at Net A Porter RRP: £3,620 / $4,900 | Unmistakably Saint Laurent, the striking gold YSL hardware is a dead giveaway of the provenance of this bag. Crafted from high shine leather, the precise diamond quilting and deep bucket shape is reflective of its designer status. A beautiful purchase for work or casual wear, this bag carries a high price point, but it is likely to remain in your capsule wardrobe for years.

A strong contender for a Quiet Luxury handbag, this H&M design gives all the hallmarks of a designer purchase, luxe quilting, innovative shape, but without the price tag - a win in your book.

While the Saint Laurent version is crafted from soft and supple leather, definitely giving it an edge on handle and feel, the H&M iteration is made from faux leather, although at a quick glance, you'd be hard-pushed to tell. With a slightly longer handle, the H&M offering actually has more versatile carry methods as the strap is long enough to place on your shoulder with room for a coat or sweater, or by hand, whereas the Saint Laurent design has a shorter shoulder strap, although it can still be slipped onto a shoulder, you may prefer to carry it by the top handle, or slipped into the crook of the arm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both spacious shopper totes, you can easily carry your day-to-day essentials, just be mindful of weight as the lack of rigidity does mean that either design could pull out of shape if too weighted down. If you're looking for a designer look for less this season, or want to trial the style before heavily investing, this H&M bag is a strong contender for your autumn winter handbag wardrobe.