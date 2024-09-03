Victoria Beckham shows us how to style autumnal colours, pairing emerald green dress with stylish black bucket bag and nude heeled pumps
This colour combination is fail-safe for the upcoming season
Victoria Beckham's emerald green look from two years ago is inspiring our autumnal fashion colour palette, plus her stylish bucket handbag is the ultimate accessory for the cooler months ahead.
If you're currently mourning the sunshine, then figuring out the key essentials for the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe is guaranteed to uplift your mood. And whilst browsing Victoria Beckham's Instagram page, we stumbled across a video of her in an emerald green wrap dress that's the perfect colour for cool weather styling. Plus, her bucket handbag is the sleek accessory that every autumn wardrobe deserves.
She wore items from the Victoria Beckham 2022 collection, and the elegant maxi dress is called the Beckham Belted Layered Wrap dress in green. Accompanying the fabulous dress is one of the best designer handbags. Again, from the 2022 collection, she wears the Framed Leather Bucket Bag, and we just love the shape of this ultra-stylish and practical bag.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Something that really stands out about this look is the striking emerald shade, a hue that is synonymous with the winter and autumn months, however, it can be styled with a variety of colour ways. Beckham pairs the dress with beige and black pumps, a combination that really works, and it adds a refined, polished finish to the look.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Look
This small slouchy take on the trending bucket bag design is ideal for fitting all of your essentials in it whilst looking sleek and stylish. It also has a magnetic closure and an inside card pocket to keep your belongings safe.
Capturing the same wrap feature and emerald green colour palette of the Victoria Beckham dress, this satin maxi-dress is perfect for special occasions. Style with nude heels, and a leather bag for a sophisticated feel.
Steve Madden always has fabulous takes on classic designs, and these tan and black heeled pumps are no exception. These can be worn with dresses, skirts or even with your favourite white jeans outfits.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans says, "Jewel tones really come alive during autumn and Victoria looks endlessly sophisticated in this deep green that has a refined feel, ideal for any formal autumnal occasion. Her unique bucket bag works perfectly to add some extra fashion credentials to the look and keep things playful and stylish without losing any wearability - and it ticks the practicality box too with ample room for essentials."
And if you're still figuring out what colour suits me? Autumnal colours such as forest green, mahogany and mustard suit warm skin tones. Whereas chocolate browns, burgundy, and emerald greens suit cooler skin tones. So there are plenty of options for everyone whilst look to refresh your wardrobe this season.
Beckham's bucket bag is no longer available, however, the bucket handbag is a prominent style that's predicted to trend heavily this year, and there are plenty of options available from fashion retailers. It's popularity originates from Louis Vuitton's bucket bag create during the early 20th century. More recently it was an iconic silhouette from the mid 2010s, however, it's had a major resurgence on catwalks this year from Miu Miu to Gucci.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
