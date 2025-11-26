They're ‘so crazy that they’re fabulous,’ has Trinny Woodall just declared these UGGs as the must-have Christmas gift?

Comfortable, statement-making and surprisingly versatile, Trinny highlights these platform UGGs that are set to be the 'it' shoe of winter 2025

Image of Trinny Woodall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Trinny Woodall's statement-making style is just one of the many things we love about the stylist and beauty entrepreneur. Constantly sharing her fashion secrets on social media platforms, she took to YouTube to divulge her latest shopping discoveries, and we're eagerly adding her choices to our baskets this Christmas.

Spotlighting a leopard print pair of ‘comfortable’ UGG slippers that the stylist declares can be worn inside or out of the house, Trinny was left raving about the UGG Pony Hair Tazz Caspian slippers. With a platform sole, cosy shearling lining and statement leopard print design, they’re a cosy statement shoe that is sure to keep you snug through the cooler months.

With Trinny calling them “either the craziest thing or the most heavenly thing,” the star was rather taken with their comfortable fit, and the additional height they delivered through the platform sole, essentially declaring the shoe the ideal alternative for those who want added height but still crave comfort.

Shop Trinny’s Leopard Print UGGs

Shop More UGGs For Winter 2025

Originally, Trinny was looking for our favourite UGG Tasmans in a neutral brown, after all, there are plenty of ways to style UGG Tasmans thanks to their versatile, slip-on design. But then she spotted the leopard print Caspian slippers and was immediately sold on their more out-there look.Very similar to the Tasman, they have a taller platform sole and added texture thanks to the pony hair fabric.

“Leopard print, softness,” she said, slipping into them, “and you can take them out.” That latter point is one that Trinny was especially excited by, as she revealed that she often opts for less comfortable shoes so she can get the height of a platform to balance out the width of the wide leg trousers. But now, she has a perfectly comfortable alternative to think about styling with her favourite autumn outfit ideas.

“I think that they’re just so crazy that they’re fabulous,” she said of the shoes. “I can’t tell you how comfortable they are. They’re so comfortable.” And we’re sold on this Trinny-endorsed footwear,

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

