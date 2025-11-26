They're ‘so crazy that they’re fabulous,’ has Trinny Woodall just declared these UGGs as the must-have Christmas gift?

Trinny Woodall's statement-making style is just one of the many things we love about the stylist and beauty entrepreneur. Constantly sharing her fashion secrets on social media platforms, she took to YouTube to divulge her latest shopping discoveries, and we're eagerly adding her choices to our baskets this Christmas.

Spotlighting a leopard print pair of ‘comfortable’ UGG slippers that the stylist declares can be worn inside or out of the house, Trinny was left raving about the UGG Pony Hair Tazz Caspian slippers. With a platform sole, cosy shearling lining and statement leopard print design, they’re a cosy statement shoe that is sure to keep you snug through the cooler months.

With Trinny calling them “either the craziest thing or the most heavenly thing,” the star was rather taken with their comfortable fit, and the additional height they delivered through the platform sole, essentially declaring the shoe the ideal alternative for those who want added height but still crave comfort.

Selfridges Shop Up | Fashion Haul | Trinny - YouTube Watch On

Shop Trinny’s Leopard Print UGGs

UGG Pony Hair Tazz Caspian Slippers £130 at Harrods The quirky leopard print plays into current autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, but thanks to the print's timelessness, these won't date quickly either, and add a fashion spin to the classic Tazz silhouette.

Shop More UGGs For Winter 2025

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots £125 (was £155) at Office With the same fuzzy texture as the slippers, these UGG boots offer a very similar look to the shoes, just with the silhouette of UGG's iconic ultra mini boot. Plus, with a pre-treated upper that repels water and stains, they're perfect for autumn/winter. Next Animal Faux Fur Short Slippers £32 at Next The best UGG alternatives give you the same cosy, but at a fraction of the price. These Next slippers emulate the stylish leopard look, and are crafted from real leather, and you get tons of warmth and comfort from the cosy, textile lining. When it comes to how to style leopard print, these will go with jeans are tracksuit bottoms with ease. UGG UGG Tasman II Slippers £115 at Office If you've read our UGG Tasman review, you'll know how much we love these cosy, comfortable slippers for both indoor and outdoor wear. This exclusive leopard print version is only available at Office and we love the bold, neutral tones that bring a whole new feel to our go-to footwear.

Originally, Trinny was looking for our favourite UGG Tasmans in a neutral brown, after all, there are plenty of ways to style UGG Tasmans thanks to their versatile, slip-on design. But then she spotted the leopard print Caspian slippers and was immediately sold on their more out-there look.Very similar to the Tasman, they have a taller platform sole and added texture thanks to the pony hair fabric.

“Leopard print, softness,” she said, slipping into them, “and you can take them out.” That latter point is one that Trinny was especially excited by, as she revealed that she often opts for less comfortable shoes so she can get the height of a platform to balance out the width of the wide leg trousers. But now, she has a perfectly comfortable alternative to think about styling with her favourite autumn outfit ideas.

“I think that they’re just so crazy that they’re fabulous,” she said of the shoes. “I can’t tell you how comfortable they are. They’re so comfortable.” And we’re sold on this Trinny-endorsed footwear,