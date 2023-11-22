The H&M bag to rival Gucci's £2,220 Jackie bag is just £32

There is an H&M bag to rival Gucci's famous 'Jackie' bag, and we're obsessed with the intricate hardware on this fantastic bag!

We love a bargain and when it comes to shopping for designer looks, we love a thrifty copycat! Whether it's discovering the £49 M&S shoes are so similar to an iconic Gucci pair or finding the M&S Celine-inspired handbag is now available in autumn's biggest colour trend, we love it when High Street stores give us rivals for our favourite designer pieces!

Now H&M has joined other brands by creating a bag that has a very strong resemblance to Gucci's iconic Jackie bag - but with a much more palatable price! The H&M Shoulder Bag is just £32.99 and features the same shape and shoulder strap as the Jackie bag, along with the chunky gold hardware that connects the top strap to the bag that fits over the look.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag Visit Site $1,123 at Farfetch $1,123 at Farfetch RRP : £2,220 | Gucci. Gucci's small 'Jackie' bag takes its curved silhouette from the original style that debuted in the '60s and even boasts the same gold-tone piston clasp. H&M Shoulder bag Visit Site RRP: £32.99 | H&M. Shoulder bag with a short adjustable shoulder strap, a concealed magnetic fastener and a metal carabiner hook. Zipped inner compartment.

For bargain hunters, this is the ultimate purchase and one of the best 'Quiet Luxury' handbags to buy if you want a high-end look without the price tag. However, this bag is 100% polyester so won't have the long-lasting durability of a Gucci real leather bag.

(Image credit: H&M)

Alternatively, if you're just eager for the real thing, the Jackie bag is probably one of the best designer handbags to invest in. The Jackie has been a hero handbag of the brand since it was reintroduced for Autumn Winter 2020. The piece has been at the top of its game ever since, and continues to be a sought-after piece that holds onto its resale value.