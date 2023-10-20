The M&S Celine-inspired handbag is now available in autumn's biggest colour trend - and it's only £35
Looking for a designer swap? This viral M&S handbag is just £35
Right now, you can shop the viral M&S crossbody bag that's been dubbed an alternative for a pricey Celine classic in the dreamiest autumn-ready colour. Oh and did we mention it's just £35?
With the rise of the 'Quiet Luxury' trend, you might find yourself on the hunt for a classic bag to add to your capsule wardrobe. One that looks chic and expensive but ideally is not, a 'Quiet Luxury' handbag if you will - and M&S might have just nailed it.
Dubbed a Celine alternative by shoppers (and TikTok!), the stylish handbag has already sold out in a few colours but thankfully it's still available in one of autumn 2023's biggest colour fashion trends...
Celine Medium Classic Box Bag, £3,100 | 24S
If you instead wanted to shop the designer bag that M&S' option is so similar to, you're in luck! You can also nab it in a crimson shade and it features a removable shoulder bag, so it's basically a clutch and crossbody bag in one!
Right now red - especially when it comes to handbags and boots - is a huge autumn/winter fashion trend, with accents of crimson and burgundy popping up just about everywhere. Thus, a red addition of Marks and Spencer's ever-so-popular handbag is a must-buy.
Costing just £35, the faux leather bag offers a similar look to that of Celine's Classic Box crossbody bag but for a fraction of the price.
The rectangular, satchel-like bag itself, features a very timeless and sleek shape, with two spacious inner compartments as well as a zipped pocket (for your valuables). It also boasts an adjustable strap that allows you to wear the bag either over your shoulder or across your body.
Aesthetically, the bag also features a gold buckle and is available to shop in the new aforementioned cherry-red shade and in brown, black and lime - though black is currently sold out.
The red option though, will seamlessly slot into your wardrobe and add a contemporary pop of colour to all of your outfits and even help to elevate more basic ensembles - like that of a white t-shirt and blue jeans. It's also perfect for coordinating with any other red articles you might own, especially if you've been struggling to build an outfit around them.
It's safe to say this bag is a big hit with M&S shoppers. In fact, one wrote in their review, "Celine styled bag at a more reasonable price. It’s smart, easy to wear and has a few compartments including one on the outside at the back. Love the clasp."
While another remarked, "Love this bag, colour, space, adjustable strap, what's not to like."
This bag is on the smaller side though, as a third shopper noted, "The bag is perfect for going out just fits the essentials in." So if you're looking for more of an office handbag, you may require a slightly bigger style - something to bear in mind!
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
