Tess Daly delivers glamour beyond our wildest dreams with sparkly jumpsuit - it’s the perfect party piece

Tess Daly delivered unbeatable glamour in Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool week this year with her sparkly wide-leg jumpsuit.

Everyone has their own criteria when it comes to Christmas party outfits and if your occasion wear check-list has ‘sparkle’ and ‘comfort’ at the very top then you’ll be as inspired as we were by Tess Daly’s sensational sequin jumpsuit. The Strictly Come Dancing host wore this stand-out piece for the BBC show’s special Blackpool Week and it’s an outfit we’d love to have in our winter capsule wardrobe for everything from festive parties to weddings. Taking to Instagram, Tess thanked her “glam team” of Aimee Adams, Laury Smith and Christian for their help with her whole look and shared a picture of herself in the jumpsuit backstage.

This Alice + Olivia Cataline jumpsuit is sleeveless and has a gorgeous high neckline and wide-leg silhouette. It zips up securely at the back and is covered all over with the most stunning sequin embellishments. This adornment instantly ups the glamour factor and takes it to new heights as an occasionwear piece.

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) A photo posted by on

Shop Sparkly Jumpsuits

Exact Match Alice + Olivia Cataline Jumpsuit £570.38 at Nordstrom Tess Daly's sparkly jumpsuit is selling out fast at Nordstrom and we can see why. It's so gorgeous as a partywear look and would be perfect paired with silver accessories to match its metallic shade. Phase Eight Sequin Jumpsuit Was £199, Now £159.20 at Phase Eight This jumpsuit is something you'll bring out again and again over the years when you have a festive party or other special event. It has pleated wide legs and feminine angel sleeves that drape beautifully. The V-neckline is elegant and the sequins instantly draw the eye. Halogen Metallic Silver Jumpsuit £89.46 at Nordstrom Also available in gold and a deep burgundy tone, this silver metallic jumpsuit would make the perfect Christmas party outfit. It has a V-neckline and is lined, with a removable waist belt.

Shop More Partywear Jumpsuits

Yumi Sparkle Jumpsuit Was £80, Now £64 at John Lewis This jumpsuit is still sparkly, but a little more subtle if you aren't a huge fan of fully sequinned pieces. It's crafted from black velvet with glittery embellishments running all over it and the wide-leg silhouette and angel sleeves are stunning. Mango Asymmetric Jumpsuit £59.99 at Mango Featuring an asymmetric neckline and a draped shoulder strap on one side, this black jumpsuit has real impact. Style with metallic or black accessories for a minimal feel or add a pop of colour with your bag and shoes. Phase Eight Ayla Jumpsuit Was £130, Now £111.20 at Phase Eight Burgundy is one of this season's must-have colours and this glamorous jumpsuit is a brilliant option to add this shade to your collection. It has delicate pleating around the bodice, a tie waist belt and capped sleeves.

Admittedly, something like Tess Daly’s sparkly jumpsuit isn’t an item you’d wear everyday but when you have an occasion coming up, sequin embellishments always make an outfit seem that bit more special. The sequins on the Cataline jumpsuit were silver which coordinated perfectly with the silver base material and had a distinctly wintry feel with their cool tone.

If you’re going to invest in a sequin-covered piece for party season, keeping to neutral or metallic colours is a great way to ensure maximum versatility. These hues go with every other shade and mean you can mix and match accessories easily whenever you re-wear it. A pair of trousers or a sequin blouse is a lovely way to dip your toe into wearing more sparkles, but it’s hard to beat a jumpsuit like Tess’s if you want to go all-out.

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

The best jumpsuits always have a way of making us feel so confident and sophisticated. They’re also a ready-made outfit in themselves which makes them great for throwing on when you might have minimal time too. Even if you’re not sure about sequins, a plain jumpsuit can be so striking and wide-leg designs like Tess’s jumpsuit are extra comfy with their flowing wide-legs.

Given that she was filming inside Tess didn’t require any additional layers to keep her warm but we would style a jumpsuit like hers with a classic, longline black or white coat that wouldn’t detract from the magnificence of the sequins. The Strictly host chose to keep things simple when it came to her shoes and wore a pair of silver strappy sandals.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

They featured a strap running across the foot and appeared to be high heeled for even more glamour. Matching the colour of her sandals to her jumpsuit ensured that Tess Daly’s outfit looked so cohesive and put-together and if she’d been wearing this outside the ballroom we think that a silver clutch bag would have been a beautiful addition too.

Tess Daly wore this silver sparkly jumpsuit for the results show of Blackpool week where sadly viewers said goodbye to Wynne Evans and his professional dance partner Katya Jones who left Strictly Come Dancing that week. With the Strictly final edging ever closer we can’t wait to see what Tess will wear for this huge moment as we continue to admire her style week after week.