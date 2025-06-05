Gillian Taylforth's blush pink jumpsuit is a sophisticated alternative to dresses for summer weddings

She attended the British Soap Awards wearing an all-in-one you can find on the high street

Gillian Taylforth attends the British Soap awards at Hackney Town Hall on May 31, 2025 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The British Soap Awards air on ITV1 this evening, and if you keep an eye out, you might just spot this gem of a jumpsuit in the mix.

We're huge jumpsuit fans here at woman&home, so when we spotted EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth arriving at the event in style wearing a blush pink all-in-one, we had to know where it was from. Looks expensive, doesn't it?

In fact, it's from Phase Eight, the British clothing brand that is a go-to for occasionwear. One of the label's jumpsuits made it onto our list of the best mother of the bride outfits, and this one has to be a contender if you're looking for wedding guest outfits.

The sculptural bow at the neckline is simply stunning, and Gillian showed it off perfectly by wearing her hair up, adding only a sparkly bracelet. The best thing about a jumpsuit is quite how fuss-free it is. You won't have to spend any time ahead of a big event deciding whether this top works with that skirt!

Gillian Taylforth attends the British Soap awards at Hackney Town Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Stephy JumpsuitExact match

Phase Eight
Stephy Jumpsuit

One happy customer wrote: "This jumpsuit is absolutely stunning... I love the bow detail and it fits perfectly." £169 might feel like a lot to spend, but it's a whole outfit in one and you'll be reaching for it every time you have a glamorous event, whatever the weather.

Zara strapless jumpsuit cut out

Zara
Strapless Jumpsuit

I really like the idea of styling this strapless jumpsuit from Zara over a sheer pussybow blouse, or even a white cotton T-shirt to keep things a bit more casual. The options are endless, but for more inspiration check out our how to style jumpsuits guide.

Coast 3D Woven Blouse Jumpsuit
Coast
3D Woven Blouse Jumpsuit

This is a bit of a curveball option, but it's very stylish. The 3D flowers on the top half look like they should be designer, while the trousers are perfectly tailored to create some contrast. Love!

If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, blush pink is a great option. It's safe enough not to be mistaken for white, and if you're not a fan of florals, this is a minimalist, elegant choice.

Between us on the fashion team, we've recently been asking can you wear red to a wedding? but if you're not sure about such a bold pop of colour, pale pink is the perfect hue for you.

The 'Stephy' jumpsuit from Phase Eight is selling out fast, and it's available in UK sizes 6 to 20. The upper half is made from a different fabric from the trousers, giving the look of separates. So it looks like you've put even more thought into your ensemble. We won't tell anyone your secret!

Gillian posed with soap legend Anita Dobson as they arrived at the event. Anita gave her friend a run for her money, wearing a blingy embellished blazer with matching leggings and a slogan T-shirt.

Gillian Taylforth and Anita Dobson attends the British Soap awards at Hackney Town Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style yours

gala 60 block jewel heel cut out

Carvela Kurt Geiger
Gala 60 Block Jewel Heel

These block heels will make sure you're on the dancefloor all evening! Enough height to give you a little lift and make your legs look longer, but low enough that you won't be hobbling home at the end of the night.

Satin Knot Clutch
Phase Eight
Satin Knot Clutch

What good is the perfect wedding season jumpsuit without a bag to match? The satin finish of this box clutch is really pretty, and it's the ideal size for all your essentials.

Swarovski Matrix Tennis bracelet, Round cut, White, Rhodium

Swarovski
Matrix Tennis Bracelet

A subtle bit of sparkle is all this jumpsuit needs, and nobody does it better than Swarovski. Don't be afraid to mix silver with gold when it comes to jewellery!

