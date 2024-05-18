Tess Daly's metallic green dress and blunt haircut is the royally glam look we're in awe of

Tess Daly stunned at Buckingham Palace's Garden Party in an edgy metallic midi dress and ditched her usual sultry curls for a stunning blunt haircut.

We've seen her in many glitzy looks over her years on the BBC hit Strictly Come Dancing, but Tess Daly blew us away with her outfit for this year's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Attending the event alongside husband Vernon Kay, the presenter stunned in a metallic midi dress with a wrap front bodice, pleated skirt, and billowing sleeves, bringing an unrivalled level of glam to the outdoor event.

Leaning into the glitz and glam, Daly paired the midi dress with some metallic strap sandals, their low-heel working to bring a more casual element into the outfit.

To protect her eyes on the sunny day, she wore a pair of sunglasses very much in line with 2024 sunglasses trends, their oversized frames and seventies-esque orange-hued lenses looking effortlessly chic and cool. The orange tone beautifully complimented Daly's bronzed skin which, whether created by the sun or fake tan, was enhanced with some subtle dustings of bronzer to create a natural makeup look.

We also loved the oversized quilted bag she accessorised with. Made with a soft, suede material, the bag worked brilliantly to add some lighter textures into the metallic look, with the tactile, silver chain handles complimenting the shine of her dress.

While we've seen Daly in a number of glittering gowns over the years, there was one new element about this look of her's - her hair!

We're used to seeing the presenter with soft waves or blow-out curls, but for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, she debuted a new blunt haircut. Unlike the usual blunt bobs that we see on many celebrities, Daly kept her hair at mid-length with a blunt cut along the ends and just a few face-shaping pieces around her jawline.

The haircut paired with a middle part looked effortlessly chic and, we imagine, takes little styling apart from applying a frizz-protector to keep any flyaways under control - is her do set to be the hairstyle of the summer?