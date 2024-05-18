Tess Daly's metallic green dress and blunt haircut is the royally glam look we're in awe of
The Strictly presenter looked super glam as she stepped out at Buckingham Palace last week
Tess Daly stunned at Buckingham Palace's Garden Party in an edgy metallic midi dress and ditched her usual sultry curls for a stunning blunt haircut.
We've seen her in many glitzy looks over her years on the BBC hit Strictly Come Dancing, but Tess Daly blew us away with her outfit for this year's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
Attending the event alongside husband Vernon Kay, the presenter stunned in a metallic midi dress with a wrap front bodice, pleated skirt, and billowing sleeves, bringing an unrivalled level of glam to the outdoor event.
Go Metallic Like Tess
With a plunging neckline and wrap front, this dress makes a splash even without the standout shimmering metallic fabric! Add in the flowing skirt and gathered waist, it's a statement waiting to be made.
With a simple, crew-style neckline and long sleeves, this party dress lets the metallic fabric do all the talking. A sweet cut-out feature and seam details add interest to the simple design but keep the otherwise 'out there' dress feeling wearable.
Leaning into the glitz and glam, Daly paired the midi dress with some metallic strap sandals, their low-heel working to bring a more casual element into the outfit.
To protect her eyes on the sunny day, she wore a pair of sunglasses very much in line with 2024 sunglasses trends, their oversized frames and seventies-esque orange-hued lenses looking effortlessly chic and cool. The orange tone beautifully complimented Daly's bronzed skin which, whether created by the sun or fake tan, was enhanced with some subtle dustings of bronzer to create a natural makeup look.
We also loved the oversized quilted bag she accessorised with. Made with a soft, suede material, the bag worked brilliantly to add some lighter textures into the metallic look, with the tactile, silver chain handles complimenting the shine of her dress.
While we've seen Daly in a number of glittering gowns over the years, there was one new element about this look of her's - her hair!
We're used to seeing the presenter with soft waves or blow-out curls, but for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, she debuted a new blunt haircut. Unlike the usual blunt bobs that we see on many celebrities, Daly kept her hair at mid-length with a blunt cut along the ends and just a few face-shaping pieces around her jawline.
The haircut paired with a middle part looked effortlessly chic and, we imagine, takes little styling apart from applying a frizz-protector to keep any flyaways under control - is her do set to be the hairstyle of the summer?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
