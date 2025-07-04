Denise Lewis glows in a standout cerulean blue floral dress at Wimbledon from one of our favourite high-street brands
Olympic gold medallist and sports presenter Dame Denise Lewis was spotted at the Wimbledon Championships this week wearing an elegant blue and white floral printed silk tea dress – and the best part is that you can buy it today.
If you're looking for an elevated take on what to wear in the heat and you are fortunate enough to have special occasions filling your summer calendar, Denise's dress is not only a standout choice, but it's also from one of the best British clothing brands – Rixo.
Lewis sported the Evie Silk Midi Dress, which features a silk crepe de chine fabric, luxurious ruffles, a subtle V-neckline, and waist-cinching ties. The print is made from a bright cerulean blue floral and zig-zag lines set on a white-base.
To style her Rixo dress, she opts for elegant blue strap wedge sandals that echo the dress's punchy colourway and a simple silver necklace and rectangular silver hoop earrings. If you're looking for your own Wimbledon fashion moment, Denise's exact dress has limited sizes in stock; however, we've rounded up some fabulous styles that have the same look and feel for you to shop.
Made from a quality silk crepe de chine, this dress not only looks the part, but is designed to last for seasons to come. The vibrant cerulean floral print feels playful yet timelessly classic. A great option for what to wear to Wimbledon and beyond.
The tiered, floaty design of this midi makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The vibrant print and lightweight cotton material make this dress perfect for hot-weather holidays or special occasions.
Wimbledon has seen plenty of our favourite A-listers in beautiful outfits, including Angellica Bell in a sophisticated poppy print dress and Joanna Lumley wearing laid-back leopard print trousers and a soft white button-up shirt.
Beyond Wimbledon, this Rixo dress or similar styles will earn their place in your summer capsule wardrobe. From garden parties to doubling up as one of the best wedding guest dresses. Vibrant florals never tire, and with a flattering cut and lightweight materials, investing in quality occasion-wear means you'll get more than just one wear out of it.
