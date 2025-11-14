Would you dare to wear this trainer-loafer hybrid? ‘Snoafers’ are the ugly shoe trend we didn’t see coming

Each season, there are trends that we love, trends that we love less, shall we say, and then there are those we love to hate. Snoafers sit firmly in the last category.

We first saw the snoafer style back in 2019 when both Reebok and Maison Margiela released their own takes on the look, but they failed to take off. And then it wasn’t until the New Balance 1906L shoes went down the runway during Comme des Garçons autumn/winter show at last year’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week that the unisex shoe exploded in popularity.

A hybrid of a sneaker and a loafer, hence the name, this shoe delivers a polished finish on the top, with more of a sporty silhouette in the tread and footbed. A fusion that delivers the best of both. The originals have become so sought after in both men's and womenswear circles that they are nearly always out of stock. But other brands have picked up on the trend, and there are plenty of snoafers to shop if you’re daring enough to try the look.

Shop The Snoafer Trend

New Balance 1906L Shoes £120 at New Balance These unisex snoafers take the classic penny loafer and blend it with the chunky aesthetic of New Balance trainers. A patent black finish makes them feel very wearable and elevated despite their fashion-forward style, and you get the added benefit of New Balance comfort thanks to their shock-absorbing sole. Zara Platform Loafers £35.99 at Zara A chunky, platform sole and mesh fabric give these loafers a trainer-inspired look, with their mocha colour also playing into one of the season's biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 of deep, rich brown tones. They've only just been released on the Zara website and, like other snoafer designs, will surely sell out. Grenson Women's Sneaker 87 £220 at Grenson If you're not sold on the snoafer look but want to dip your toe into the style, these snoafers from Grenson are a great option. They're more loafer than trainer, with just their chunky sole being inspired by the more sporty footwear.

A blend of sneakers and loafers, hence the name snoafers, these fashion-forward shoes didn’t arrive out of nowhere. The autumn/winter season shoe trends for 2025 undeniably favour the sophisticated style of classic loafers, but maximalist trainers also come out as one of the season’s most popular shoe choices. So we should hardly be surprised that certain brands, both high-end and high street, have taken to blending the two looks.

While the unique style might seem hard to style on the surface, if you already have a pair of loafers in your autumn capsule wardrobe, or regularly wear sporty trainers with your autumn outfit ideas, you’ll find styling snoafers a breeze.

The unique look allows for multiple styling possibilities, with your favourite wide leg jeans, a basic t-shirt and oversized blazer getting a fun twist with the addition of the footwear. Or, why not pair office-ready suits with the shoes that are more comfortable for commuting and all-day wear than your traditional loafers? For a more statement look, they can work as some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses in place of your ballet flats, too.

We also can’t overlook how perfect the style is for wearing with athleisure. Taking inspiration from some of our favourite athleisure street style outfits and pairing snoafers with luxe pieces from the best British sportswear brands, like oversized zip-up hoodies and monogrammed tracksuit co-ords, is a sure-fire way to bring a high-fashion feel into any outfit this season.