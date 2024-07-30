Sienna Miller's throwback jumpsuit look proves this breezy and comfortable summer staple will never go out of style
We've found where you can shop similar pieces right now
We don't like to complain about being graced with warm weather, but figuring out how to dress for the heat is one of our least favourite tasks. Rather than getting hot and bothered searching for suitable ensembles, we're channelling Sienna Miller's gorgeous floral jumpsuit look for the current heatwave.
It's up for debate exactly what should comprise a summer capsule wardrobe, but one non-negotiable is a practical and chic jumpsuit. With the same one-piece ease as a dress without any sticky chafing or too-short cuts, it is a single investment that can take you pretty much anywhere - just ask Sienna Miller, who wore a stunning yet simple floral version to the Rome E-Prix in 2018.
Despite this look being six years old, it looks just as modern and stylish as it did when Sienna first debuted it. The power of a good jumpsuit lies in its versatility and unwavering style credentials, so if you don't already have one in your wardrobe, there's no time like the present to invest.
Statement, multi-tonal florals can often be tricky to work with, which is why Sienna's subtle ditsy jumpsuit is one of our favourite takes on the pattern that we've seen. Intriguing without being over the top, this mini print is one that won't age or take you too far out of your sartorial comfort zone.
Shop similar jumpsuits
A hard-working wardrobe needs to contain multiple items that can be styled countless different ways, which a jumpsuit will always deliver on. Each of these styles can be dressed up or down for whatever events this season throws at you.
Available in petite and regular, this Phase Eight jumpsuit has a formal feel thanks to the mesh overlay and V neckline that will look gorgeous with a statement necklace. Team with a pair of the FitFlop ballet flats to stay comfortable or some chunky heels and a blazer for parties.
With a similar Ditsy print to Sienna's jumpsuit, this short sleeve button-up can be worn year-round thanks to the darker hue and pretty flower detailing. Made from a light, airy material, it is ideal for summer picnics or throwing over your swimming costume when heading to the peach. Dress it up with an Amazon Longchamp lookalike full of holiday essentials for an affordable look with a premium feel.
Loose and comfortable, this jersey jumpsuit allows for movement and flexibility without compromising on style. A fun alternative to florals, the abstract print is eye-catching yet wearable thanks to the blue hue. Finish off the look with shoes to wear with wide leg trousers for a cohesive outfit.
It's not difficult to find a flattering jumpsuit these days - almost every traditional jumpsuit cut will cinch you in at the waist for a lovely hourglass look, and it's becoming more common to find pieces made from natural, breathable fabrics that will keep you cool in warm weather.
Sienna's look is no different, with a silhouette that is both understated and chic. We love the cropped sleeves that provide coverage on the upper arms without too much restriction, whilst the straight cut legs give a sophisticated feel. Fitted around the bust and waist, it works to make her legs look even longer too.
Sienna accessorised her look with some brown strappy sandals and a sleek crossbody bag in the same hue to keep things cohesive, with a pair of statement sunnies for good measure. Nailing smart-casual, you can channel her look for summer parties by dressing your jumpsuit up with some comfortable heels and handbag in the same shade.
On cloudier days, swap your sunglasses for the eyeglasses trends 2024 to keep your look feeling fresh without going all-out on accessories, and finish off the look with a pair of the best white trainers. Next time a tricky weather day is upon us, look no further than a Sienna Miller-approved subtly printed jumpsuit to resolve your wardrobe woes.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
