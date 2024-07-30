Sienna Miller's throwback jumpsuit look proves this breezy and comfortable summer staple will never go out of style

We don't like to complain about being graced with warm weather, but figuring out how to dress for the heat is one of our least favourite tasks. Rather than getting hot and bothered searching for suitable ensembles, we're channelling Sienna Miller's gorgeous floral jumpsuit look for the current heatwave.

It's up for debate exactly what should comprise a summer capsule wardrobe, but one non-negotiable is a practical and chic jumpsuit. With the same one-piece ease as a dress without any sticky chafing or too-short cuts, it is a single investment that can take you pretty much anywhere - just ask Sienna Miller, who wore a stunning yet simple floral version to the Rome E-Prix in 2018.

Despite this look being six years old, it looks just as modern and stylish as it did when Sienna first debuted it. The power of a good jumpsuit lies in its versatility and unwavering style credentials, so if you don't already have one in your wardrobe, there's no time like the present to invest.

Sienna Miller at the Rome E-Prix in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement, multi-tonal florals can often be tricky to work with, which is why Sienna's subtle ditsy jumpsuit is one of our favourite takes on the pattern that we've seen. Intriguing without being over the top, this mini print is one that won't age or take you too far out of your sartorial comfort zone.

Shop similar jumpsuits

A hard-working wardrobe needs to contain multiple items that can be styled countless different ways, which a jumpsuit will always deliver on. Each of these styles can be dressed up or down for whatever events this season throws at you.

It's not difficult to find a flattering jumpsuit these days - almost every traditional jumpsuit cut will cinch you in at the waist for a lovely hourglass look, and it's becoming more common to find pieces made from natural, breathable fabrics that will keep you cool in warm weather.

Sienna's look is no different, with a silhouette that is both understated and chic. We love the cropped sleeves that provide coverage on the upper arms without too much restriction, whilst the straight cut legs give a sophisticated feel. Fitted around the bust and waist, it works to make her legs look even longer too.

Sienna accessorised her look with some brown strappy sandals and a sleek crossbody bag in the same hue to keep things cohesive, with a pair of statement sunnies for good measure. Nailing smart-casual, you can channel her look for summer parties by dressing your jumpsuit up with some comfortable heels and handbag in the same shade.

On cloudier days, swap your sunglasses for the eyeglasses trends 2024 to keep your look feeling fresh without going all-out on accessories, and finish off the look with a pair of the best white trainers. Next time a tricky weather day is upon us, look no further than a Sienna Miller-approved subtly printed jumpsuit to resolve your wardrobe woes.