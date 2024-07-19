Didn't know FitFlop did ballet flats? These delightfully comfortable shoes will be your new summer go-to

When it comes to summer footwear, comfort is always key! And this season, FitFlop has really raised the bar with their new line of bow ballet flats, perfect for warm weather styling.

Ultra sophisticated and extremely practical, ballet flats have made a real resurgence. And with the arrival of FitFlop's new ''Dilicato'' ballet flats, we're rushing to add these shoes to our summer footwear rotation. Made with hidden cushioning and a foam footbed, they are also great if you're on the hunt for comfortable wedding guest shoes too!

This design is certainly in line with the summer fashion trend in 2024, and there is no wonder they are such a hit. Originally, ballerina shoes were the go-to shoe of the noughties, with fashion icons such as Sienna Miller and Kate Moss seen wearing it with almost anything.

Shop Fitflop Delicato Ballerinas

Here at woman&home we're big fan of FitFlop trainers - read our FitFlop Rally trainers review and our guide to the best white trainers for more. But if you're new to the brand FitFlop, they're known for their smart engineering, which prioritises comfort and functionality.

Our Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the style, ''I'm a firm fan of trainers, but ballet flats have totally transformed my wardrobe this summer. They feel that bit smarter than sandals if you're after summer outfits for work, and are super versatile. It's not every day a trend comes around that's quite so comfortable so lean into it while you can!''

Flat shoes may not be the first thing you think of when you're on the hunt for shoes for formal outings or to accompany the best wedding guest dresses, but we're here to challenge that perception. And with the range of colour options FitFlop's provides, including silver and gold, you're certain to find a pair that adds a touch of glamour to your evening wear without the dreaded discomfort of a stiletto heel.

(Image credit: FitFlop)

Nicky Macdonald-Turner, Design Director at FitFlop gives more insight into their design practices, ''Dynamicush™ features a cushioned footbed hidden in the sole as well as contoured arch support, allowing us to create a deceptively flat shoe engineered for exceptionally low impact. Crafted from premium nappa leather with elegant finishes, we’ve created a ballerina that is equal parts lustworthy and comfortable!".

This brand is definitely one to invest in if you've been wanting to try out the sought after trend. Fitflop's previous style of ballet flats called the ''Allegro'' style have outstanding reviews. One customer on Amazon says, ''Tried & returned several pairs of flat ballet pumps type shoes before trying the much more expensive FitFlop version. WOW, these are in a different league. Good shape, neat foot coverage, no toe squashing.Leather is soft, comfortable underfoot.''

So you just know that the ''Delicato'' style from FitFlop is going to be an ultra comfortable, reliable and fashion-forward addition to your capsule wardrobe.