Amazon has a hidden treasure trove of impressive Longchamp bag lookalikes, starting at just £14.99
Get the Le Pliage look for significantly less
Amazon may be home to countless homeware, electronics, and beauty bargains, but did you know you can find designer bag lookalikes hidden amongst the rows of discounts?
The latest to come onto our radar is a do-it-all tote that bears a striking resemblance to a cult favourite by Longchamp, but for over £100 less. This year's Prime Day beauty deals may be over, but that doesn't mean that all of the budget fashion buys have gone out the window as well.
You probably already know that the original Longchamp Le Pliage tote will cost you at least £120, and although it is undoubtedly worth every penny if you plan to use your bag regularly and want to invest in a piece that will last, it is still quite a lot to spend on a basic shoulder bag. Thankfully, we've found some extremely similar styles for as little as £15 on Amazon at the moment...
Shop the best Longchamp Le Pliage lookalikes on Amazon
The Mango Longchamp lookalike previously caught our eye, and whilst we still absolutely love the sleek style, it does lack a couple of signature details that makes the Le Pliage stand out. If you want something closer to the original, or want to spend even less, there's no going wrong with these three bargain buys.
The best Longchamp looklike currently on Amazon also happens to be the cheapest - it's a win-win. For just £14.99 this silhouette looks almost identical to the Le Pliage, from the silhouette to the brown accents and even the rounded flap fastening. Plus, it comes in several different hues if you want something a little more playful than black.
With hundreds of five star reviews, this style comes extremely highly rated by Amazon customers. One wrote that this is "a great quality bag. There is an internal pocket big enough for a larger phone, plus a zipped up internal pocket. I would say this makes a great everyday handbag, big enough to put all your essentials plus a spare jumper/jacket in case it gets cold whilst you're out. Would highly recommend this bag." We're sold!
Designer bag lookalikes don't always have to be an exact replica - sometimes styles that are inspired by high-end silhouettes but have their own flare are even more stylish. This edition has the signature Longchamp shape with unique diamond detailing that will pair perfectly with some Monica Vinader jewellery.
Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is one of her most timeless accessories, and Princess Anne has even been spotted with the Le Pliage tote in recent years. Celebrities including Katie Holmes and Amy Adams have also been spotted with the style staple slung over their shoulders, speaking to its versatility and luxury feel.
But without looking up close at the small details, some of the Amazon alternatives give an almost identical look for less than you would spend on a decent bottle of wine. If your hunt for the best affordable designer bags has proven challenging due to your budget, don't overlook what the e-retailer has to offer in terms of accessories.
Amazon buyers have left nothing but rave reviews for the various Le Pliage lookalike styles on offer, with one saying of the Bojly bag "it is great quality and very good for its price. It may not be the real Longchamp bag but it is great in comparision." Another noted that the Notag version "looks and feels the same as the higher priced labelled brand," just £100 more affordable.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
With speedy Prime delivery available on most styles too, you won't have to fork out for postage. Hit checkout and channel your inner Princess of Wales without losing any practicality in your everyday ensemble.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
'I never find beauty sales worth it, but I found one that has all my top picks that I never thought would be discounted'
From cult classic makeup products to luxury skincare, there's big savings to be made on some well-known beauty brands in the Sephora sale...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous black and white look is the ultimate wedding guest inspiration
SJP graced the streets of New York in a fabulous monochrome ensemble - and we're taking styling tips
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous black and white look is the ultimate wedding guest inspiration
SJP graced the streets of New York in a fabulous monochrome ensemble - and we're taking styling tips
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alex Jones’s light wash jeans, green striped shirt and raffia tote just inspired our new on-repeat summer outfit
Alex Jones wore the most sensational summer outfit and we're going to be reaching for our light wash jeans and striped shirts to recreate it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
12 must-have jewellery pieces from the affordable British brand loved by Kate Middleton
If you're new to Monica Vinader, you won't be for long.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pamela Anderson just wore summer's most wanted look – a white shirt, jeans and trainers never looked so cool
The actress looks relaxed and happy on holiday in Rome
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Alison Hammond just found the chicest way to wear leopard print – and her outfit is from a high-street favourite
The This Morning presenter gives a masterclass in styling animal print
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston just wore black knee high boots and leggings with a deep khaki blazer – we're taking notes for autumn
The actress knows how to perfectly balance style with comfort
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Didn't know FitFlop did ballet flats? These delightfully comfortable shoes will be your new summer go-to
And they come in a variety of colours from gold to wild raspberry
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's white jeans, biscuit vest top and raffia tote bag reminds us less is more when it comes to styling white
This colour combination serves the ultimate summer inspiration
By Molly Smith Published