Amazon has a hidden treasure trove of impressive Longchamp bag lookalikes, starting at just £14.99

Amazon may be home to countless homeware, electronics, and beauty bargains, but did you know you can find designer bag lookalikes hidden amongst the rows of discounts?

The latest to come onto our radar is a do-it-all tote that bears a striking resemblance to a cult favourite by Longchamp, but for over £100 less. This year's Prime Day beauty deals may be over, but that doesn't mean that all of the budget fashion buys have gone out the window as well.

You probably already know that the original Longchamp Le Pliage tote will cost you at least £120, and although it is undoubtedly worth every penny if you plan to use your bag regularly and want to invest in a piece that will last, it is still quite a lot to spend on a basic shoulder bag. Thankfully, we've found some extremely similar styles for as little as £15 on Amazon at the moment...

Shop the best Longchamp Le Pliage lookalikes on Amazon

The Mango Longchamp lookalike previously caught our eye, and whilst we still absolutely love the sleek style, it does lack a couple of signature details that makes the Le Pliage stand out. If you want something closer to the original, or want to spend even less, there's no going wrong with these three bargain buys.

Youlity Women Tote Bag £14.99 at Amazon The best Longchamp looklike currently on Amazon also happens to be the cheapest - it's a win-win. For just £14.99 this silhouette looks almost identical to the Le Pliage, from the silhouette to the brown accents and even the rounded flap fastening. Plus, it comes in several different hues if you want something a little more playful than black. Notag Tote Bag £16.99 at Amazon With hundreds of five star reviews, this style comes extremely highly rated by Amazon customers. One wrote that this is "a great quality bag. There is an internal pocket big enough for a larger phone, plus a zipped up internal pocket. I would say this makes a great everyday handbag, big enough to put all your essentials plus a spare jumper/jacket in case it gets cold whilst you're out. Would highly recommend this bag." We're sold! Bojly Waterproof Nylon Ladies Shoulder Bag £21.99 at Amazon Designer bag lookalikes don't always have to be an exact replica - sometimes styles that are inspired by high-end silhouettes but have their own flare are even more stylish. This edition has the signature Longchamp shape with unique diamond detailing that will pair perfectly with some Monica Vinader jewellery.

Kate Middleton's Longchamp bag is one of her most timeless accessories, and Princess Anne has even been spotted with the Le Pliage tote in recent years. Celebrities including Katie Holmes and Amy Adams have also been spotted with the style staple slung over their shoulders, speaking to its versatility and luxury feel.

But without looking up close at the small details, some of the Amazon alternatives give an almost identical look for less than you would spend on a decent bottle of wine. If your hunt for the best affordable designer bags has proven challenging due to your budget, don't overlook what the e-retailer has to offer in terms of accessories.

Amazon buyers have left nothing but rave reviews for the various Le Pliage lookalike styles on offer, with one saying of the Bojly bag "it is great quality and very good for its price. It may not be the real Longchamp bag but it is great in comparision." Another noted that the Notag version "looks and feels the same as the higher priced labelled brand," just £100 more affordable.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With speedy Prime delivery available on most styles too, you won't have to fork out for postage. Hit checkout and channel your inner Princess of Wales without losing any practicality in your everyday ensemble.