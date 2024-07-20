Kate Middleton has worn this bag since 2005 - and we love it's classic design and affordable price

Kate Middleton's staple Longchamp handbag has been a favourite piece of her's since 2005 - and it's timeless design and affordable price tag means it's still a bestseller today.

Kate Middleton's handbag collection is filled with some seriously enviable pieces, many of which are surprisingly affordable designer bags that we can all get on hands on - and if they're not, we're lucky that there are loads of handbag dupes for her favourite pieces.

One of her long-time favourite designs, that she's been spotted sporting since 2005 when she first met Prince William, is yet another affordable piece and she's still often seen with the designer bag on her arm today!

The Longchamp Le Pliage Shoulder Bag is a timeless classic, with it's practical simplicity adding a sleek touch to your everyday style. It's a lightweight tote-style bag made from a sturdy and durable recycled canvas fabric and it's long shoulder straps offer comfort as well as a stylish look.

The bag is offered in an array of shapes, sizes and colours and Kate has been spotted using nearly all of them, stepping out with the larger sizes when travelling, and favouring the medium or small ones in the brand's muted brown tones as her go-to for everyday wear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Longchamp Le Pliage shoulder bag

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Medium Shoulder Bag, Fawn £110 at John Lewis It's no surprise that the Le Pliage bag is one of Kate Middleton's favourites. It's designed to be light as a feather, yet still boasts a sturdy and durable makeup. It can also be folded away with ease, making it the perfect travel companion. Longchamp Le Pliage Original Medium Shoulder Bag, Burgundy £110 at John Lewis The perfect warm brown tone for Autumn outfits, this burgundy colourway offers a simple pop of colour to any look. We love the long shoulder straps that make the design not only comfortable to hold but also add to it's sleek and stylish look.

Shoppers are still raving about the bag, whose design hasn't changed since it was first released back in 1993, proving that its timeless and classic look will continue to make it a staple despite all the other best designer bags and handbags on Amazon demanding our attention.

"It's the perfect size and fits everything you'd possibly need in it," one reviewer wrote, adding, "It's great for work, travel, gym and the list goes on!"

Another added, "This is my second Longchamp shoulder bag and it's great for taking on holidays. Sturdy with lots of room and is well made as well as being a classic. Plus, it folds up small and is waterproof so can also be used as a beach bag."

Kate isn't the only royal who loves the Longchamp piece. Princess Anne is another longtime fan and, like many of those who have left reviews about it, knows just how perfect the design is for travelling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne has been spotted with various versions of the French brand’s classic Le Pliage style over the years but she relied on the largest size for her first outing of 2024 and was seen carrying it down from the plane as she landed in Sri Lanka for a royal tour.