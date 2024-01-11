Princess Anne’s Longchamp bag gets first outing of 2024, as she proves timeless elegance never goes out of style

Leaving her fellow royals behind in the UK, Princess Anne swapped the cold snap for sunnier climes on 10 January, and seen carrying a bag that has the same luxury feel as many of the best designer bags under £1000.

The Princess Royal arrived in Sri Lanka as the first Royal Family member to undertake an overseas visit so far this year. Pictured disembarking her commercial flight at Bandaranaike International Airport with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, eagle-eyed accessory fans might just have spotted Princess Anne’s Longchamp bag.

(Image credit: Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

The senior royal has been spotted with various versions of the French brand’s classic Le Pliage style over the years. This bag, which appeared to be the Longchamp Le Pliage too, was a fabulous navy blue with classic tan straps. The Le Pliage totes come in several sizes – Princess Anne's looks to be the larger version, which costs £115.

Le Pliage Original Large Tote Bag in Navy | £115 at Longchamp If you love Princess Anne's Longchamp tote then you might be tempted to invest in one yourself. Crafted from recycled canvas, this is a brilliant choice for traveling and it can be folded up small for extra versatility.

Princess Anne’s Longchamp bag is an investment well worth making if you love blending practicality with elegance. If her bag is the navy Longchamp Le Pliage tote, then it is made from recycled canvas and features two inside flat pockets as well as a handy zip closure and a snap button too for extra security.

The gold hardware on this bag adds a touch of glamour to the otherwise very practical, minimalist design. Increasing its wearability, this bag can even be folded up smaller once you’ve removed your belongings.

(Image credit: Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Anyone who’s tempted to invest in this particular style can purchase one from both the Longchamp website directly and John Lewis too. If you love the design elements of Princess Anne’s Longchamp tote, but aren’t a fan of blue, it comes in so many other colours, and works as a great combination with one of the best winter coats and best black boots.

The smaller sizes of the Le Pliage tote are also brilliant as everyday bags. There is also a good range of navy blue totes available on the high-street for slightly less luxurious prices too. We’ve been won over by the Radley alternative to the Princess Royal’s bag, which is now reduced to £58.

Princess Anne will perhaps be making the most of her own tote bag during her three-day visit to Sri Lanka this month. The Princess Royal tends to be spotted using her Longchamp bags when she travels overseas, and in October last year appeared to have brought a red one to Mumbai.

(Image credit: Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Anne is in Sri Lanka until 13 January – her visit celebrating the UK’s relationship with the country, which has been part of the Commonwealth since 1948. She will meet local communities and faith groups during her three days in Sri Lanka, as well as going to the country’s head office of Save the Children, which she’s been Patron of since 2017.