Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous black and white look is the ultimate wedding guest inspiration
SJP graced the streets of New York in a fabulous monochrome ensemble - and we're taking styling tips
In New York filming season 3 of And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker wore the most fabulous black and white look that's convincing us to indulge in monochrome staples this summer.
It often feels as though florals are the only way to go when on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, however, if you're over the floral fever and looking for a refreshing take on special occasion dressing, then monochromatic styling should definitely be on your radar.
SJP is well-known for delivering fashion-forward style inspiration, and this look is no exception. And if you are currently struggling on what to wearing to a wedding then this look offers some fabulous styling advice, especially when it comes to choosing the right colours to wear.
On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in the outfit and captioned the post, "Lost count of shooting day X, SJ." Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one declaring, "Oh my god, this look is everything!".
The outfit consists of a white undershirt dress with long sleeves and dramatic cuffs. Layered on top is a black jersey dress, finished off with black and white polkadot stilettos. If you are still wondering what colour suits me, black and white suit almost any skin tone. And layering monochromatic pieces is an easy styling go-to, as black and white staples are a core component of everyone's capsule wardrobe.
Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, ''Monochromatic looks are not only some of the easiest to pull off, but they also tend to earn you the most style points if you want to look sophisticated and chic. The beauty of these neutral black and white hues is that they always look thought-out when paired together, but they offer endless versatility in your everyday wardrobe.''
Shop Monochrome Dresses
Made with contrasting colour blocks and a high neck design, this dress is brilliant for formal occasions. Style with a black clutch bag, stilettos and minimal gold jewellery.
This stripe dress is ultra glamorous, making it ideal for summer garden parties, weddings or if you're looking for holiday evening wear.
You might be thinking that black is not the most traditional colour to wear to weddings or even for summer styling; however, combined with white, black transforms from bland to quiet luxury and looks super elegant.
And if you're not looking for dresses but seeking daywear inspiration, take notes from this classic colour combination. Combining black blouses with white jeans outfits or black maxi-skirts with your best white trainers is a dependable styling hack that will see you through the seasons.
This isn't the first time SJP has worn black and white, and it's often her go-to colour choice. We still aren't over her extravagant Met Gala look from 2022 which consisted of a gown by Christopher John Rogers, featuring large bows on the sleeves, a long train, and black and white panelling.
style SJP's look with
These polka dot court shoes look just like SJP's and they're perfect for styling black and white looks. Plus the added diamond buckle is extra glamorous.
Raffia is certainly in line with the fashion trends of 2024, and this black raffia clutch bag is ideal for warm weather styling.
These pearl stud earrings, and amongst my Monica Vinader top picks. With classic Keshi pearls, and gold discs, they are a fabulous accessory.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
