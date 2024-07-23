Sarah Jessica Parker's fabulous black and white look is the ultimate wedding guest inspiration

In New York filming season 3 of And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker wore the most fabulous black and white look that's convincing us to indulge in monochrome staples this summer.

It often feels as though florals are the only way to go when on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, however, if you're over the floral fever and looking for a refreshing take on special occasion dressing, then monochromatic styling should definitely be on your radar.

SJP is well-known for delivering fashion-forward style inspiration, and this look is no exception. And if you are currently struggling on what to wearing to a wedding then this look offers some fabulous styling advice, especially when it comes to choosing the right colours to wear.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in the outfit and captioned the post, "Lost count of shooting day X, SJ." Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one declaring, "Oh my god, this look is everything!".

The outfit consists of a white undershirt dress with long sleeves and dramatic cuffs. Layered on top is a black jersey dress, finished off with black and white polkadot stilettos. If you are still wondering what colour suits me, black and white suit almost any skin tone. And layering monochromatic pieces is an easy styling go-to, as black and white staples are a core component of everyone's capsule wardrobe.

Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, ''Monochromatic looks are not only some of the easiest to pull off, but they also tend to earn you the most style points if you want to look sophisticated and chic. The beauty of these neutral black and white hues is that they always look thought-out when paired together, but they offer endless versatility in your everyday wardrobe.''

You might be thinking that black is not the most traditional colour to wear to weddings or even for summer styling; however, combined with white, black transforms from bland to quiet luxury and looks super elegant.

And if you're not looking for dresses but seeking daywear inspiration, take notes from this classic colour combination. Combining black blouses with white jeans outfits or black maxi-skirts with your best white trainers is a dependable styling hack that will see you through the seasons.

This isn't the first time SJP has worn black and white, and it's often her go-to colour choice. We still aren't over her extravagant Met Gala look from 2022 which consisted of a gown by Christopher John Rogers, featuring large bows on the sleeves, a long train, and black and white panelling.