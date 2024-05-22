Did she get lost on her way to the Chelsea Flower Show? Sarah Jessica Parker just wore the floral dress of dreams in NYC
Feel like you recognise it? Rosamund Pike has worn it too.
It's been floral overload here in London this week, with royals and celebrities attending the Chelsea Flower Show. Naturally, we've seen blooming beautiful prints aplenty. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking!
But across the pond in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker just totally stopped us in our tracks with her fancy floral frock. She's filming season 3 of And Just Like That... and this tulle dress and matching coat combination is just about the most Carrie Bradshaw outfit we've ever seen. It's also reminding us that you mustn't overlook occasionwear when building an over 50s capsule wardrobe.
Fresh from her stunning appearance in a very chic headpiece at the Met Gala earlier this month, this is a real contender for our top SJP looks of all time. And it's a tough category!
The nude tulle dress is by Simone Rocha, and will set you back a whopping £1595. It's a sheer dress that features roses stuffed in the pockets for a fresh twist on florals. And if it feels familiar to eagle-eyed fashion fans, that's because Rosamund Pike wore the same style on the red carpet back in January.
When paired with Aquazzura's "So Nude" heels, and no doubt one of the best designer bags (would Carrie leave home without one?), this is a real return to form for the Sex And The City character. Seriously, we'd put this up there alongside some of Bradshaw's most iconic outfits, like the tutu skirt and the Dior newspaper dress.
Shop the look
RRP: £185 | Sister Jane has got quite a Simone Rocha vibe to it, plus Angelica Bell just wore one of their gorgeous dresses to the Chelsea Flower Show. It looks so high end, it's hard to believe it can be yours for £185. Perfect if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding and you want to turn heads.
RRP: £355 | Needle & Thread is one of the best brands in the business when it comes to tulle. This is great if you prefer long sleeves, and the tiered design makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
RRP: £127.20 (was £159) | Another option that looks much more expensive than it is, this Karen Millen dress is well worth investing in before it sells out. The v-neckline and ruffle detailing is super flattering, and if you're asking yourself what colour suits me? blue works for lots of skin tones and colouring.
Certainly sheer dresses aren't for the faint-hearted, but it's been styled here with colour pop underwear to make it a feature. But of course, to make tulle a bit more wearable in everyday life, you could layer up with a nude slip underneath.
There's something about tulle that will always make you feel super glamorous, but it's also a great fabric if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
SJP posted the look on Instagram, and fans were quick to gush over her incredible ensemble, commenting "Love, love, love this outfit", "You could have worn this to the Met!" and "That is a pink spring DREAM!!".
