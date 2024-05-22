Did she get lost on her way to the Chelsea Flower Show? Sarah Jessica Parker just wore the floral dress of dreams in NYC

Feel like you recognise it? Rosamund Pike has worn it too.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 3, the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Gramercy Park on May 21, 2024 in New York City.

Caroline Parr
By
published

It's been floral overload here in London this week, with royals and celebrities attending the Chelsea Flower Show. Naturally, we've seen blooming beautiful prints aplenty. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking!

But across the pond in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker just totally stopped us in our tracks with her fancy floral frock. She's filming season 3 of And Just Like That... and this tulle dress and matching coat combination is just about the most Carrie Bradshaw outfit we've ever seen. It's also reminding us that you mustn't overlook occasionwear when building an over 50s capsule wardrobe.

Fresh from her stunning appearance in a very chic headpiece at the Met Gala earlier this month, this is a real contender for our top SJP looks of all time. And it's a tough category!

The nude tulle dress is by Simone Rocha, and will set you back a whopping £1595. It's a sheer dress that features roses stuffed in the pockets for a fresh twist on florals. And if it feels familiar to eagle-eyed fashion fans, that's because Rosamund Pike wore the same style on the red carpet back in January.

Rosamund Pike attends The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rosamund Pike at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in January



When paired with Aquazzura's "So Nude" heels, and no doubt one of the best designer bags (would Carrie leave home without one?), this is a real return to form for the Sex And The City character. Seriously, we'd put this up there alongside some of Bradshaw's most iconic outfits, like the tutu skirt and the Dior newspaper dress.

Shop the look

DREAM Lillie Tulle Midi Dress
Dream Sister Jane Lillie Tulle Midi Dress

RRP: £185 | Sister Jane has got quite a Simone Rocha vibe to it, plus Angelica Bell just wore one of their gorgeous dresses to the Chelsea Flower Show. It looks so high end, it's hard to believe it can be yours for £185. Perfect if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding and you want to turn heads.

Hummingbird Iris Bloom Ballerina Dress
Needle & Thread Hummingbird Iris Bloom Ballerina Dress

RRP: £355 | Needle & Thread is one of the best brands in the business when it comes to tulle. This is great if you prefer long sleeves, and the tiered design makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

Spring Floral Tulle Plunge Maxi Dress
Karen Millen Spring Floral Tulle Plunge Maxi Dress

RRP: £127.20 (was £159) | Another option that looks much more expensive than it is, this Karen Millen dress is well worth investing in before it sells out. The v-neckline and ruffle detailing is super flattering, and if you're asking yourself what colour suits me? blue works for lots of skin tones and colouring.

Certainly sheer dresses aren't for the faint-hearted, but it's been styled here with colour pop underwear to make it a feature. But of course, to make tulle a bit more wearable in everyday life, you could layer up with a nude slip underneath.

There's something about tulle that will always make you feel super glamorous, but it's also a great fabric if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

SJP posted the look on Instagram, and fans were quick to gush over her incredible ensemble, commenting "Love, love, love this outfit", "You could have worn this to the Met!" and "That is a pink spring DREAM!!".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

