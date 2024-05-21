Angellica Bell proves bold dressing spreads joy with her lime green mini dress and gold heels at Chelsea Flower Show

Angellica Bell’s lime green mini dress and gold heels at the Chelsea Flower Show were the most glamorous and fun look for summer.

Choosing the right outfit for a special occasion isn’t always easy, no matter whether you have a minimal summer capsule wardrobe or a larger range of options. So often we can find ourselves wondering “What colour suits me?” and if you’ve never tried out different shades of green you might find yourself inspired to try some out after seeing Angellica Bell’s Chelsea Flower Show look. The TV host went all-out in green and gold for the start of this year’s show and proved that mini dresses can make a real statement without being overly revealing.

Angellica attended Day 1 wearing a fabulous floral £89 Laurel Jacquard Bow Dress by Sister Jane and it’s perhaps no surprise given how gorgeous it is that it’s now virtually sold out. This piece couldn’t have been more perfect for the Chelsea Flower Show as the brand described it as being “designed to evoke the spirit of a flourishing garden”.

Shop Green Dresses For Summer

Whistles Lucid Floral Bonnie Dress £179 at Whistles If you love Angellica Bell's lime green mini dress but want something a little longer then this midi dress is perfect. It has a similar pop of bright colour and a delicate floral pattern and would be amazing for summer events and evenings out. Nobody's Child Green Printed Dress £49 at Nobody's Child A little less bright than Angellica's dress, this is a stunning printed option. It has a midi length, elegant tiered hem and three quarter length sleeves. Pair with your favourite espadrilles or sandals for a special summer look. & Other Stories Linen Midi Dress £120 at & Other Stories This beautiful botanical print midi dress is crafted from linen and is very breathable for summer. The ruffled hemline and subtle side split make this a little bit different and the puffed sleeves are so feminine and fun.

Shop Gold Shoes

Dune Metallic Wedge Shoes £85 at M&S Metallic shades instantly add a touch more glamour to an outfit and these leather wedge shoes are a lovely option for evening events in the summer. The jute espadrille sole and the leather upper are a sturdy and classic combination. Carvela Landed 2 Pumps £69 at Carvela These are also available in a classic black and have a timeless pointed toe and handy slip-on design. The gold branding on the heel is subtle and these would instantly dress up jeans and a T-shirt as well as a beautiful dress. John Lewis Kitten Heels Was £79, Now £67.15 at John Lewis If you've been looking for a lower heel option in a metallic shade then these are great. The slingback design is so stunning and the buckle fastening with elastic makes them easy to secure and gives more flexibility and comfort.

This came shining through in the delicate bloom print that covered the dress and the lime-green colour of the metallic jacquard fabric. Making this piece even more special were the feminine short puff sleeves and the bow cascading down from the high neckline. According to Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, the neckline and sleeves are key to the dress’s success as they help to “balance” the shorter length.

“When choosing a dress for a special occasion, so many of us lean towards midi length. But Angelica is reminding us that minis can be magic too! The high neckline and oversized puff sleeves balance out the short length, and the bow neckline gives it a girly charm,” she said. “Naturally, it’s covered in a subtle floral print too - it is the Chelsea Flower Show after all!

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Stroke Association)

The relaxed, A-line fit also helped ensure that the flamboyance of Angellica’s dress was at just the right level and it brought a sense of joy to the sunny day in London - something she accentuated with her gold accessories. The TV presenter wore a pair of £325 bold gold heeled sandals by Terry De Havilland which had a subtle crinkle finish.

This helped to soften the brightness of the colour, although if you’re looking to swap your best white trainers for a pair of heels in summer then metallic shoes are a surprisingly wearable option. Angellica’s had a towering high heel which won’t be for everyone but styled with her vivid green mini dress they had such a leg-elongating effect. The platform and ankle strap helped to provide more stability and this is a great tip if you want your sandals to be a little more comfortable than stilettos for summer events.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Stroke Association)

For the Chelsea Flower Show Angellica wore her hair in gentle waves around her shoulders which worked so well with her green and gold outfit. We surely can’t be the only ones who’ve been inspired by Angellica’s outfit and whilst some of us might feel uncertain about the prospect of showing so much of our legs, you don’t need to have a mini dress to get a similar glamorous feel.

Gold details and accessories naturally exude a sense of glamour and pairing them with brighter tones like this green shade can add to this even more. Alternatively, a dress with a similar bow detail or puffed sleeves also adds a lot of drama to a look too.