Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala headpiece is inspiring us to revamp our occasionwear

Just like her famous character Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker never fails to impress on the fashion front, especially at the Met Gala.

Marking her 12th attendance at the legendary event, the 59-year-old actress took the ‘’Garden of Time’’ dress code to the next level. Wearing a birdcage-esque, crystal embellished gown designed by Richard Quinn, accompanied by a stunning headpiece by Phillip Treacy she looked unforgettable. She accessorised the gown with a long pearl necklace, statement earrings and an abundance of rings.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look emanates a royal-wedding type of class, and the unforgettable headpiece is making us consider integrating dramatic accessories into all of our spring capsule wardrobe. The headpiece angles out in a dramatic and pronounced way, and features a diamond brooch, adding flare to her voluminous half-up hair style. It might just be one of the best Met Gala hair looks of all time, and she's proving that occasional headpieces give the best dresses a polished finish, hence why the royals are obsessed.

The actress posted a picture on Instagram which showcased all of her accessories, including the long pearl necklace which cascaded past the edge of her dress on the red carpet, as well as vintage-inspired rings and earrings from New York jeweller Briony Raymond.

Fans have been quick to compare Parker’s look to her Sex and the City persona, commenting on the post, 'this is Carrie core' and 'Met and the City'.

Since her first time attending the Met Gala in 1995, Sarah Jessica Parker has developed a reputation for being one to watch on the red carpet, and she definitely didn't disappoint in 2024.

From her first ever Met Gala look - which consisted of a thrifted black velvet dress - to the golden gown and ornate headpiece she wore in 2018, Parker never fails to captivate us while embodying the Meta Gala themes.

Being a Met Gala regular, Sarah Jessica Parker was a co-chair at the event in 2014 alongside Anna Wintour and Lizzie Tisch. The 2014 dress code was ''White Tie and Decoration', and the actress stunned in a custom made gown by Oscar De La Renta.

If you're deciding what to wear to a wedding or another big occasion this summer, fascinators and hats like SJP's are easier to find than you might think. Karen Millen, John Lewis and Accessorize have got our favourites, plus we've tracked down some vintage-inspired jewellery so you can style up a dress you already have. Winner!

