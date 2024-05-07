Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala headpiece is inspiring us to revamp our occasionwear
SJP's head-turning look was one of our favourites from the Met Gala 2024
Just like her famous character Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker never fails to impress on the fashion front, especially at the Met Gala.
Marking her 12th attendance at the legendary event, the 59-year-old actress took the ‘’Garden of Time’’ dress code to the next level. Wearing a birdcage-esque, crystal embellished gown designed by Richard Quinn, accompanied by a stunning headpiece by Phillip Treacy she looked unforgettable. She accessorised the gown with a long pearl necklace, statement earrings and an abundance of rings.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Met Gala look emanates a royal-wedding type of class, and the unforgettable headpiece is making us consider integrating dramatic accessories into all of our spring capsule wardrobe. The headpiece angles out in a dramatic and pronounced way, and features a diamond brooch, adding flare to her voluminous half-up hair style. It might just be one of the best Met Gala hair looks of all time, and she's proving that occasional headpieces give the best dresses a polished finish, hence why the royals are obsessed.
A photo posted by sarahjessicaparker on
The actress posted a picture on Instagram which showcased all of her accessories, including the long pearl necklace which cascaded past the edge of her dress on the red carpet, as well as vintage-inspired rings and earrings from New York jeweller Briony Raymond.
Fans have been quick to compare Parker’s look to her Sex and the City persona, commenting on the post, 'this is Carrie core' and 'Met and the City'.
Since her first time attending the Met Gala in 1995, Sarah Jessica Parker has developed a reputation for being one to watch on the red carpet, and she definitely didn't disappoint in 2024.
From her first ever Met Gala look - which consisted of a thrifted black velvet dress - to the golden gown and ornate headpiece she wore in 2018, Parker never fails to captivate us while embodying the Meta Gala themes.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Being a Met Gala regular, Sarah Jessica Parker was a co-chair at the event in 2014 alongside Anna Wintour and Lizzie Tisch. The 2014 dress code was ''White Tie and Decoration', and the actress stunned in a custom made gown by Oscar De La Renta.
If you're deciding what to wear to a wedding or another big occasion this summer, fascinators and hats like SJP's are easier to find than you might think. Karen Millen, John Lewis and Accessorize have got our favourites, plus we've tracked down some vintage-inspired jewellery so you can style up a dress you already have. Winner!
shop the look
RRP: £125 | John Lewis has plenty of fascinator options, but this one has to be one of our favourites. The long, striking rim of this navy fascinator exudes timeless elegance, making it a perfect accessory for weddings, the races, or garden parties. It really reminds us of a style the Princess of Wales has in her hat collection too.
RRP: £36.75 | Make a statement with this pale pink option which offers feminine charm, whilst the oversized bow detail adds a playful touch. This is a perfect option if you need something neutral to pair with nude heels and a handbag.
RRP: £29.99 | This strand of lustrous faux pearls adds a timeless appeal to any look, and will immediately elevate your outfit. You can use these to add glamour to your best cotton t-shirts, or style them with a dress for more formal occasions. And they are only £29.99, which is an affordable option if you are looking to upgrade your look.
RRP: £71 | These crystal statement earrings are fantastic if you're trying to curate a look of understated glamour. Featuring delicate pearls and shimmering crystals these exude the same vintage-inspired look that Sarah Jessica Parker wore to the Met Gala. Get your hands on them quickly.
RRP: £149 | This cocktail ring is sure to get people talking. Creating a look not too dissimilar from SJP’s, this silver-plated style showcases a Laboradite stone which has hues of blue and green. This ring offers a contemporary take on vintage jewellery pieces. While you're shopping on the Missoma site, Sienna Miller's affordable gold earrings are back in stock too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Duchess Sophie's denim shorts and classic sunglasses was the laid-back combination of dreams for a summer sailing day
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked effortlessly cool and relaxed in her shorts, T-shirt and sunglasses for a day of sailing in 2018
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Is A Man In Full based on a true story? Here's whether the new Netflix hit is fiction or a true tale
The drama-filled miniseries has fans wondering if there's any truth to the unbelievable plot...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published