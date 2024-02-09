The 32 best Met Gala hair looks of all time

If there’s one red carpet event we look forward to the most each year, it's the Met Gala.

Hosted annually to raise money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it’s a chance for the A-list to push the boundaries with their looks. Think Jared Leto accessorising with a replica of his head in 2019, or Doja Cat as a (quite terrifying) tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette in 2023. If you’ve not seen either before, we highly recommend a Google.

As for the hair looks at the Met Gala, celebs tend to go one of two ways. Either they keep their hair very simple to let their outfit take centre stage, or they go all out with intricate up-dos and accessories, transforming their strands into a piece of art in themselves. They’re probably not the kind of hairstyles you’re going to be replicating at home with your best hairdryer and best curling irons, but they’re nice for a bit of escapism and inspiration.

So, here’s our roundup of the best of the best we’ve seen so far…

32 best-ever hair looks from the Met Gala

1. Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala isn't necessarily about wearable looks but here's one we can actually copy ourselves. A textbook example of how just one accessory can make a big difference to your look, we love how Zoë Kravitz has transformed a simple scraped-back low bun into something far more elevated with the addition of an oversized black bow. It shows off her earrings, too.

Velvet bow hair clip from Accessorize View at Farfetch RRP: £10 | This happily affordable hair clip will add a luxurious touch to any hairstyle. Wear it with a half-up, half-down hairstyle or with a slicked-back bob for maximum impact. Free People Petite Bow View at Free People RRP: £10 | Try a brown or coloured bow for a more subtle take on the trend. We love this thin one from Free People - it's simple, elegant and elevates any hairstyle. Black Jennifer Behr Velvet Bow from Net-a-Porter View at Farfetch RRP: £145 | This fabulously oversized bow clip from Jennifer Behr is handmade in Brooklyn, with a thick satin-edged velvet ribbon and a French barrette closure. It's an investment, but one you'll reach for time and time again.

2. Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s kick things off with real-life Carrie Bradshaw Sarah Jessica Parker in 2022. There’s a lot to take in here, with a statement fascinator at the front, a series of structural doughnut-shaped buns at the back and (because why not) a low ponytail at the back. Met Gala excess at its most chic.

3. Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having organised the event since 1995, Anna Wintour is pretty much the queen of the Met Gala, so it feels fitting that she wore a tiara for the 2022 extravaganza. It adds the perfect finishing touch to her signature rounded bob hairstyle.

4. Adwoa Aboah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If we had a bone structure as incredible as Adwoa Aboah, we’d be tempted to try her trademark crop too. Proving that you don’t need a long hairstyle to make a statement, the bejewelled cap she wore to the 2019 event is a real scene-stealer.

5. Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The theme for 2022 was ‘In America’, and Blake Lively rose to the occasion in a Versace gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty. Her long, princess-worthy hair complete with tumbling waves and a tiara was the cherry on top.

6. Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many hair accessories is too many accessories? In the case of Ashley Graham at the 2019 Met Gala, more really is more. Take note for real life – this is the ideal way to distract from the fact you didn’t have time for a quick spritz of your best dry shampoo this morning.

7. Cara Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Silver hair is an emerging trend at the moment, but model Cara Delevingne took it to the next level with a fully galactic look in 2017. As if the slicked-down, shimmering finish wasn’t enough, she topped her silver strands with a smattering of diamantes too.

8. Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reminding us a little bit of those spiky ponytail accessories that were popular in the 90s and 00s, Celine’s structural ‘do is a sight to behold. We can only assume she used all of the hairspray in New York to keep it in place.

9. Jourdan Dunn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A high neck requires hair piled even higher to show it off, and that’s exactly what model Jourdan Dunn did with this intricately woven, braided style in 2018. The combination of beads and charms threaded throughout is just gorgeous.

10. Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna is something of a hair chameleon, changing her style more often than we can keep up with. This 60s-inspired inverted teacup bob from 2015 has to be one of our favourites though, complete with the most intricate hairband we have ever seen.

11. Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2015 was clearly a big year for celebrity bobs, with Katie Holmes trading her usual long locks for an inverted bob with a brow-skimming choppy fringe. Simple, but incredibly effective.

12. Kate Bosworth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Bosworth looked every inch the Disney princess in 2016, with a detailed bun that Sleeping Beauty would be jealous of. The fishtail plait and the addition of real flowers soften the harsh lines of her metal headband.

13. Rose Byrne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We rarely see Rose Byrne with anything other than very sleek hair, so it was fun to see her shake things up some very big, volume-packed strands in 2017. Only running a brush through the very ends of her curls created a blend of two textures for a statement finish.

14. Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elevating the humble top knot beyond our go-to style to wear when we’re pottering around the house, Kate Hudston opted for an actual knot, rather than just a bun, for her 2017 Met Gala look. The frosted matte white finish is a little Halloween-esque, but we quite like it.

15. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven’t seen the incredible feathered cape (complete with train) that Rosie Huntington-Whitely wore to the 2019 Gala, you’ll want to remedy that pretty quickly. An outfit that bold required low-key hair in the form of this ballerina bun to avoid a clash.

16. Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to red carpet hair, we’re firm believers in the bigger the better, and it’s clear from her 2023 look that Amanda Seyfried is on the same page. Her long blonde strands are the perfect length to create Rapunzel-worthy, brushed-out curls.

17. Julia Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Garner has found a style that works for her (in this case a bleached, curly crop) and stuck with it, meaning you’ll spot her with similar hair at pretty much any event – and the 2023 Met Gala was no exception. Brushing half forward and half backwards creates a cool, asymmetric effect.

18. Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her bejewelled gown might have been saying international superstar at the 2018 Met Gala, but Jennifer Lopez’s simple hair was very much Jenny from the Block. Her wet look, and tucked-behind-the-ears bob gave the Catholic Imagination dress code a modern feel.

19. Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of our all-time favourite hair icons, partly because she’s never afraid to mix it up and try something new. Here in 2021, she ditched her curls for a blunt bob with an impressive amount of volume.

20. Maye Musk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something very striking about hair that’s completely white, especially when it’s as icy in tone as Maye Musk’s is. Backcombing (and presumably a large amount of hairspray) gave her strands impressive volume for the 2022 Met Gala.

21. Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, Gemma Chan’s 2021 Met Gala hair looks pretty pared-back, but that’s before you spot the two circular braids at the back. It’s a bit Austrian milkmaid, a little bit sci-fi, and we love it.

22. Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The theme of the 2019 Met Gala might have been Celebrating Camp, but we’d say Zoe Saldana is celebrating coils too, showing just how beautiful this hair type is. Extra points for the OTT floral accessories too.

23. Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We know it’s difficult, but if you can look beyond the extra-long, metallic eyelashes that Lady Gaga wore in 2019 – her hair is quite something too. Her shoulder-length platinum bob is topped with a crown of teeny tiny bows made out of hair.

24. Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another star who rarely deviates from their signature hairstyle, Naomi Campbell’s long, super-sleek strands are the epitome of elegance. Even her middle parting is simple, letting her feathered gown hog the limelight.

25. Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore’s 2022 Met Gala hair wasn’t a huge departure from how she usually wears it, just with a generous amount of added oomph at the roots. It gave her entire look an old-school Hollywood feel that was perfect for the ‘In America’ theme.

26. Emma Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking like a bride who’s just walked through a shower of confetti, Emma Robert’s for the 2019 Met Gala is full-on romance. The loose twist at the front and relaxed waves stop it from feeling too prim and polished.

27. Kris Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can’t think of many times we’ve seen Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner without her beloved pixie cut, so the Met Gala 2022 felt worthy of a mention. The flicky ends and side fringe give her whole look a retro feel.

28. Emilia Clarke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke still had her character Khaleesi’s bright blonde locks back in 2018, making this look feel like she’s arrived straight from the set. A sweeping side fringe stops her stylish headband and earrings from dominating the look.

29. Solange Knowles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another celebrity making the most of their natural hair at the Met Gala, Solange Knowles' 2016 look is a masterclass in volume. We love that she’s kept it big and cloud-like, rather than taming her coils into a tighter, more defined pattern.

30. Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek looked incredibly comfortable with a crown on her head in 2019. We love how the glistening gold contrasts with her deep brunette hair, making it really pop.

31. Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry coordinated her outfit and hair to a tee for the 2018 Met Gala, with a choppy, feathered pixie haircut sprinkled with glitter that’s almost indistinguishable from her statement wings.

32. Carey Mulligan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, it’s best not to bow to pressure to try something new and just be yourself, which is exactly what Carey Mulligan did in 2022. Her tousled lengths and over-grown fringe give her glamorous outfit a laid-back edge.