Queen Letizia's luxe lavender trouser suit with spotless trainers is ticking all our style boxes for a chic summer

The Spanish Queen stepped out in a gorgeous lavender look with fresh white plimsolls

Queen Letizia of Spain attends "Proyectos Sociales De Banco Santander" at El Solaruco on June 11, 2024 in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes
By
published

Queen Letizia of Spain showed us how to master relaxed workwear, pairing a show-stopping lavender suit with simple white plimsolls. 

Queen Letizia was straight back to work following a trip to Guatemala making an appearance at a business awards ceremony in Madrid. Letizia attended the Euros De Tu Nómina on Tuesday 11th June, an event in collaboration with Santander Bank workers who have been fundraising for different social projects. 

The Spanish monarch nailed 2024 fashion colour trends and opted for a stylish lavender-toned suit, teamed with classic white trainers. She added simple jewellery, including her signature Coreterno ring engraved with AMOR CHE TUTTO MOVE, which means Love Moves Everything.

A simple white T-shirt completed the look. This combination of a sleek suit with more casual pieces is a powerful combo, and as separates will make great additions to any summer capsule wardrobe

Shop Queen Letizia's style

Sosander Lilac Shawl Collar Tailored Blazer
Sosander Lilac Shawl Collar Tailored Blazer

This classic suit has been spotted on Amanda Holden and boats flattering, fitted tailoring and a gorgeous pastel colour. Get the matching trousers to complete the look, on sale for £59. 

Reiss Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Reiss Luana Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

A simple white tee is a must for any woman's capsule wardrobe, so getting a good quality garment makes a lot of sense in terms of cost-per-wear. Reiss' version is soft and breathable with a flattering V-neck. 

Superga Cotu
Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in White

The Superga Cotu Classic trainers are a classic pair of white plimsolls loved by the likes of Kate Middleton. Ideal if you're after a simple pair of shoes to style with a suit like Letizia - and they're on sale now. 

Letizia wore her sleek bob haircut with simple makeup that consisted of a smokey eye and glossy lips. The Queen of Spain complemented the lowkey ensemble with a short and simple nail look, ditching bold designs and leaving them bare. 

This is the Spanish royal's first trip since arriving back from Guatemala, where she carried out a three-day trip to spotlight relations between the two countries. It was her ninth relationship-building trip to the country. During the trip, the Queen of Spain was pictured looking as stylish as ever wearing a high ponytail with a genius wrap-around feature and a rose-tinted smokey eye.

If you want to emulate the Queen of Spain's chic power dressing style, there is an abundance of lavender suits on the high street. Just add glossy locks and simple white pieces to finish the look.

