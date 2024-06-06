Queen Letizia's high ponytail with genius wrap around detail and striking rosy eye has got us taking notes

Queen Letizia’s sleek high ponytail and soft rosy eye look is a gorgeous combination for effortless summer style.

Earlier this year Queen Letizia of Spain swapped her long brunette waves and got on board with the short bob hairstyles that have been so popular in recent years. Her blunt collar-bone length haircut has started to grow out a little now and Her Majesty took full advantage of this by wearing her tresses up in a sleek high ponytail for the first day of her trip to Guatemala. Stepping out on 5th June, Queen Letizia wore a practical yet classic outfit of a white shirt and khaki trousers. Both pieces are easy staples for any summer capsule wardrobe and the senior royal’s ponytail worked beautifully with this pared-back look.

It continued the functional theme by keeping her hair away from her face for her busy day of engagements, whilst the sleek finish added a touch more glamour. Queen Letizia’s ponytail was relatively high, with the front of her hair smoothed down immaculately and the lengths of her hair were kept straight to enhance this.

(Image credit: Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Although she would’ve used a scrunchie or another hair tie to secure her hairstyle perfectly in place, the Queen used a simple trick to disguise this. Wrapping a small section of hair around the base of her ponytail and keeping it in place with discreet pins meant that the hair band wasn’t visible and made this style look even more seamless and sophisticated.

We rarely see Queen Letizia wearing her hair up nowadays and a high ponytail like this is a fabulous look for her. Having her hair pulled back from her face also showcased her stunning face makeup which featured her signature glowy base. On her cheeks was a hint of rose-pink blusher and she matched this to her lipstick, though her eyes were the star of Her Majesty’s makeup show here.

Queen Letizia loves to go for eye makeup that’s similar to Duchess Sophie’s subtle smokey eye look, but hers tends to incorporate more pink, light berry and copper tones.

(Image credit: Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

She very much stuck to what she knows works for her in Guatemala with a wash of eyeshadow in these shades and brought the products right underneath her eye too.

This is a virtually identical eye makeup look to the one she wore for a State Visit to Denmark in November 2023 and at the time Sarah Amelia Fogg, Celebrity Brow Expert, Permanent Makeup Artist and Founder of Brows by Sarah, shared how to get the look. She explained that Queen Letizia appeared to have a "rose gold/copper shade all over the lid" which winged out "to elongate her eyes".

"I would recommend starting with applying a gentle layer of powder bronzer to your eyelids to act as an eyeshadow which will maintain the warm, golden look without adding too much unwanted colour to the face," the Celebrity Brow Expert said, before suggesting that darker tones like copper could be used to build up the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Sarah believes that the "key to nailing this eyeshadow look" is also having a "flawless set of brows" and suggested that Queen Letizia’s have a “gorgeous lifted tail” which helps to open up her eyes and make the eyeshadow more visible.

She continued, "Her brows are subtle and fluffy yet defined which allows the eyeshadow to remain the star of the show and frame the face beautifully."

The Queen of Spain’s rosy eye makeup is a failsafe look for her and we can’t help hoping that she’ll wear her hair in a ponytail more often going forwards.