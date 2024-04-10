Duchess Sophie’s subtle smokey eye look is the perfect way to add depth and impact to your makeup no matter the occasion
Duchess Sophie's subtle smokey eye look incorporates shimmery eyeshadow and taupe tones for a gorgeously brightening effect
Duchess Sophie’s subtle smokey eye look is the perfect way to add depth and definition to your makeup no matter the occasion.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has never been afraid to switch up her hairstyles and push her fashion boundaries with her clothes, but when it comes to her makeup she definitely has a signature look she tends to gravitate towards. Glowy bases, soft pink lip colours and black eyeliner worn across the upper lash line are Duchess Sophie’s makeup fail safes. However, there’s another aspect of her staple eye makeup looks that really makes all the difference and it’s been especially clear in recent years.
Duchess Sophie’s fondness for a sultry yet subtle smokey eye is something that she’s showcased on many occasions and she’s proved that this is a brilliant way to make a bolder eye look work for both the day and evening.
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes the most of eye makeup looks for blue eyes and she is regularly seen wearing shimmering eyeshadow that enhances the shade of hers. Stepping out for everything from the British Cycling National Track Championships to a visit to HMS Daring, the senior royal consistently opts for an eyeshadow look that has a gentle sheen to it.
This picks up the light and looks especially gorgeous in pictures taken at these engagements and it is always understated rather than being full-on with glitter. Duchess Sophie’s eyeshadow typically remains within the same neutral colour palette of pink-toned taupe tones.
Shop Eyeshadow Essentials
RRP: £26 | The creamy texture, pigmentation and lasting powder of these Charlotte Tilbury cream eyeshadows is incredible. This Oyster Pearl shade is a gorgeous shimmery gold shade that you can build up for maximum impact or apply a little of to achieve a more subtle eye look.
RRP: £26 | If you aren't so keen on shimmery eyeshadow but love Duchess Sophie's subtle smokey eye look then this cream product also comes in matte shades. This shimmer shade, Moonlight, is a fabulous taupe-pewter and the formula glides on effortlessly for a smudge-proof finish.
RRP: £27.50 | If you prefer powder eyeshadows then this is a brilliant mini palette to have in your makeup bag. It features a mix of matte and shimmery shadows, all in incredibly versatile pink-toned neutrals. Combine several hues or use just one to create your perfect eyeshadow look for the day or night.
This gives her eyeshadow looks an underlying warmth and depending on the occasion sometimes peachy or brown hues look to have been blended into the crease of her eyes to add even more depth. The contrast of the colour and the shimmer of her eyeshadow immediately draws attention to Duchess Sophie’s gorgeous eyes.
As we’ve seen clearly at the cycling championships and when she attended a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS last year, Duchess Sophie’s eyeshadow extends right up towards her eyebrows. This was also the case when she visited the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in March and it helps to give her eyes a wider look to them, whilst the soft blending creates a low-key style of smokey eye.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Combined with coats of intense black mascara and her best eyeliner - another of Duchess Sophie’s makeup tricks - her eyeshadow has the blending and focused colour of a smokey eye without being overwhelming. This is incredibly important for formal events and engagements during the day when a full smokey eye might be seen as too much.
Instead, Duchess Sophie’s subtle smokey eye is far more wearable day-to-day and still makes her eyes the star of her makeup show. Her eyeshadow looks also highlight how soft, warm shades with some shimmer to them can be so brightening and fabulous.
To recreate the Duchess of Edinburgh’s go-to eyeshadow look you can use your favourite neutral-toned cream or powder eyeshadows. Blending is key to create the smokey-eye feel and using an eyeshadow with shimmer in it will give it a lovely sheen and brightness, no matter the exact shade you use. If you have blue eyes like Duchess Sophie you might be tempted to keep to the warmer shades and try more peachy pink tones as these work beautifully as a contrast.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Helen Mirren's go-to perfume offers a subtle and citrusy impression that's so chic for spring
Helen Mirren's perfume of choice is as elegant as you'd expect from the actor - and deserves a spot in your scent collection...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s dried lavender baskets are the perfect rustic contrast to her sleek kitchen worktop
Jennifer Lopez's dried lavender baskets add a beautiful finishing touch to her kitchen and it's so simple to recreate yourself
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's soft grey trench coat is the timeless transitional piece we all need for chilly spring days
Duchess Sophie's trench coat was layered over a gorgeous pastel blue dress and the combination was the epitome of spring elegance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s flattering hair trick to 'balance' her features is so easy to adapt for an effortlessly chic look
Duchess Sophie's flattering hair trick is something she's favoured for decades and it suits both longer and shorter styles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's makeup trick to enhance her features with subtle impact is so easy to put to the test
Duchess Sophie's makeup trick is simple and effective as she favours one type of product to create a 'flattering' and 'elegant' eye look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor's latest mother/daughter style swap proved timeless accessories are a must-have all year round
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the royals' Easter service wearing a beret that looks incredibly similar to one of Lady Louise's
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie re-wears Prada coat not seen for 10 years, and we're copying its stunning colour for our spring wardrobe
The Duchess of Edinburgh proves recycling your wardrobe never goes out of fashion as she brings back an old favourite for Easter
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later
The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that statement gold earrings are a timeless jewellery essential as her pair from 2004 are right on trend
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating
The Duchess of Edinburgh pulls off a ponytail in such an elegant way and it's a style that can see you through from day to night
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's statement accessory is a key part of her signature style and she'll probably bring it back again this Easter
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves going bold with one type of accessory and Easter could give us a glimpse at another spectacular design
By Emma Shacklock Published