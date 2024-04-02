Duchess Sophie's makeup trick to enhance her features with subtle impact is so easy to put to the test
Duchess Sophie's makeup trick is simple and effective as she favours one type of product to create a 'flattering' and 'elegant' eye look
Duchess Sophie's makeup trick enhances her blue eyes and it's so easy to recreate for both daytime and evening occasions.
When it comes to makeup, women in the Royal Family tend to favour glowy bases and subtle pink-toned lipsticks for daytime engagements and special events. This beautiful fresh-faced makeup is something we see regularly from the Duchess of Edinburgh, though she’s a fan of a slightly bolder eye look. Applied flawlessly, the best eyeliners can help to define your eyes in a stunning way and dark eyeliner is a great makeup looks for blue eyes like Duchess Sophie's.
She’s a fan of wearing black eyeliner along her upper lash line and we’ve seen Duchess Sophie’s makeup trick used to great effect on so many occasions. The senior royal's eyeliner appears to generally be applied with a slight winged look to it and the line isn't especially thick.
This is something that Woman & Home's Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar believes is incredibly effective. She explained that eyeliner like Duchess Sophie's is a "brilliant way to make a subtle statement" whilst still keeping your makeup looking "really elegant". Aleesha believes that the "addition of short wings adds a flattering fluttery appearance to the shape of the eyes" too.
Combined with lashings of black mascara on the top lashes and a more subtle amount on the bottom lashes, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s eyes also appear "bigger without losing definition".
As we saw with Duchess Sophie’s eyeliner look for the Commonwealth Day Service this year, she doesn’t always have pencil eyeliner in her waterline as well and this also helps to give an eye-widening effect. She went for a similar eye makeup look for the Order of the Garter ceremony in 2023 and the mascara and eyeliner being focused on the upper lash line added beautiful depth.
This came across in photographs of her at the event and the same is true of her makeup for Ascot in 2023 and the British Cycling National Track Championships earlier this year. Duchess Sophie’s makeup trick for all of these events makes her light blue eyes appear that bit brighter in contrast to the black eyeliner.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Despite the eyeliner having such a noticeable effect, the way she keeps the rest of her makeup more pared-back and doesn’t often wear darker tones of eyeshadow as well means that her look remains very day-time appropriate.
Shop Eyeliner Favourites
RRP:
Was £27.50, Now £22 | Available in the shades Caviar Ink, Espresso Ink and Chocolate Shimmer Ink, this gorgeous gel eyeliner is a great long-lasting option. Its forgiving formula is smudge-proof and you can apply the exact amount you want to your eyes with a fine brush of your choice.
RRP: £9.99 | Whether you want a black or brown liner, this is a brilliant staple to have in your makeup bag. It is intensely pigmented and has a waterproof formula and flexible brush, which is perfect for achieving both subtle flicks or thicker eyeliner looks.
RRP: £22.50 | This affordable eyeliner has a creamy texture and strong pigment to it which makes it a lovely addition to your makeup collection. It's waterproof, sets with a matte finish and the in-built smudging tool is handy for blending out the colour into a soft-focus or smokey eye look.
It’s easy to see why the Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of black eyeliner and if you’re not sure how to apply eyeliner, you could choose to start off with a more blendable pencil liner before experimenting with liquid or gel eyeliners. Other royals are also a fan of wearing eyeliner in this way, including Queen Camilla.
Her Majesty’s makeup artist Marina Sandoval previously explained to Harper's Bazaar that when it came to the coronation makeup, she used black eyeliner and mascara to enhance Queen Camilla's own blue eye colour.
"I very much wanted to make her beautiful blue eyes stand out, so I used a very black liquid eyeliner and a very black mascara," she shared.
She and Duchess Sophie are often seen with very similar eye looks, though you don’t have to have blue eyes to find black eyeliner along the top lash line gives a fabulous effect. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of black eyeliner and even occasionally goes for the cat-eye flick.
On her wedding day she reportedly used Bobbi Brown’s long-wear gel eyeliner and over the years she’s continued to step out with a darker, defined lash line. This looks just as gorgeous on her as it does on Duchess Sophie and Queen Camilla, showing the versatility of eyeliner and what a key part it can play in your make-up bag.
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products - with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. With years of beauty product testing experience, she always knows what to recommend.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
How to use vitamin C for sensitive skin, according to dermatologists and skin experts
Find this ingredient irritating? Experts explain how to use vitamin C for sensitive skin in our need-to-know guide
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Dolly Parton hinted that Beyoncé's epic cover of Jolene was coming years ago
Here's the weird reason why Dolly Parton may have been the person responsible for Beyoncé's new cover of the iconic song, Jolene
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor's latest mother/daughter style swap proved timeless accessories are a must-have all year round
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the royals' Easter service wearing a beret that looks incredibly similar to one of Lady Louise's
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie re-wears Prada coat not seen for 10 years, and we're copying its stunning colour for our spring wardrobe
The Duchess of Edinburgh proves recycling your wardrobe never goes out of fashion as she brings back an old favourite for Easter
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Duchess Sophie's chunky gold earrings she wore in 2004 are right on trend 20 years later
The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved that statement gold earrings are a timeless jewellery essential as her pair from 2004 are right on trend
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s voluminous golden ponytail is the spring/summer up-do that we’re recreating
The Duchess of Edinburgh pulls off a ponytail in such an elegant way and it's a style that can see you through from day to night
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's statement accessory is a key part of her signature style and she'll probably bring it back again this Easter
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves going bold with one type of accessory and Easter could give us a glimpse at another spectacular design
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's selfless sacrifice left Queen Elizabeth 'so fond of her' - and Kate's been 'careful' to do the same
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales have both made the same sacrifice as senior royals and it's reportedly part of their 'success'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's crisp white Puma trainers are a year-round style essential - and they're £40 off today
The Duchess of Edinburgh's white Pumas are yet another pair of royal-approved trainers we love
By Caitlin Elliott Last updated
-
Duchess Sophie's sage green painted walls and creamy kitchen cabinets at Bagshot Park provide a cosy cottage-core feel
The Duchess of Edinburgh once gave a rare glimpse inside her Bagshot Park kitchen
By Caitlin Elliott Published