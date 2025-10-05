Pamela Anderson's little black outfit update is what our wardrobes needed

Once known for her iconic red swimsuit, Pamela Anderson has been serving serious style all summer, and now, as we head into autumn, the actress has once again given us pause for thought with another great autumn outfit idea by updating another classic, the Little Black Outfit.

While at first glance the actress's look appears to be a chic LBD, her ensemble is actually comprised of two pieces from Ukrainian designer Bevza, a silk shirt and a paper bag waist pencil skirt. Anderson stepped out at the Pandora Talisman launch party wearing the sophisticated outfit, which featured a pop of butter yellow, one of the big autumn/winter colour trends 2025. So if you've been wondering how to wear butter yellow, this flash of colour is a great way to experiment with on-trend hues without committing to a whole outfit.

Cementing her style icon status, the Naked Gun star finished her look with a pair of Gattaca pumps from Nomasei. The brand has spent five years developing the shoe, and Anderson is one of the first stars to wear a pair. Created by two former Chloé designers, these are a shoo-in for must-have status as one of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025.

LAYER UP YOUR JEWELLERY THIS SEASON

As an ambassador for Pandora, Pamela Anderson naturally adorned her outfit with pieces from the jewellery house. Long considered one of the best brands for glamorous yet affordable jewellery, Pandora's Talisman collection features a series of mix-and-match medallions that can be added to both bracelet and necklace chains for a truly customisable look.

Channelling one of the latest jewellery trends 2025, Anderson's layered look was the perfect finishing touch to an otherwise demure outfit. The gold pieces also served to complement the contrasting butter yellow of the actress's largely all black ensemble, creating fun design detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Whether you're looking for a new date night outfit idea or simply want to update your autumn capsule wardrobe, there's plenty to take away from Pamela Anderson's elegant evening look.

Pairing a silk shirt with a fitted pencil skirt is a great fashion formula to create a chic outfit in no time, particularly if you use separates in matching or similar tones. This will help to create the illusion of an elongated silhouette, making you appear both taller and leaner. It's also pertinent to note that pencil skirts are one of the big autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, so you should be able to find this look at multiple price points.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gold jewellery is a great way to break up a singular coloured outfit. By adding pieces of different lengths, you can create a bold statement look or keep it simple with just one or two necklaces. However, if you're going for a layered necklace stack, keep the rest of your pieces pared back with delicate additions such as stud earrings or hoop huggies for a timeless outfit.