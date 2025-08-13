Nicole Scherzinger delivers a masterclass in colour-drenching. This bold red ensemble was quite the head-turner

If you've been looking for inspiration for how to do colour-drenching, then look no further. Nicole Scherzinger has nailed this trend with ease by stepping out in Manhattan dressed in a sensationally bold suit. Nicole's outfit in question is from the Carolina Herrera Chalet '26 collection, and it's one we can't stop thinking about.

Colour-drenching is the update to the block colour trend, and it is an aesthetic we're seeing a lot of in the world of interior design, too. If you're wondering what it is exactly, it's when you wear multiple items of the same hue, creating a sleek, cohesive look that is sure to make a style statement. Start by thinking about, 'what colour suits me?' Because you want to go with a colour that works for you.

Red is an energetic, dynamic colour and has been prominent on the runway in all the major fashion cities for several seasons, with the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 being no exception. Not to mention, it is a favourite among celebrities, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Zoe Saldaña having both been recently spotted in the vibrant shade.

Nicole Scherzinger embraces red from head to toe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to experimenting with a single coloured ensemble, the key to getting it right is extravagance. It might be tempting to tone down some of the shades, but in this instance bolder is better, and if you can go for a full look in the same colour, it will be all the more successful.

Nicole's Carolina Herrera blazer, trousers and polo neck combo are all created in the same shade, and they sit together seamlessly, creating a fabulous summer outfit idea. The addition of her long necklace, chunky earrings and large sunnies adds to the drama and ties the whole look together. Each piece individually would also work in a colour-coordinated capsule wardrobe, making it easy to mix and match with other items when getting dressed in the morning.

If you're new to the tonal trend but going full out in one colour feels a step too far, a great way to introduce yourself is to create a colour sandwich. Pick your colour and try matching your top and shoes, but wear neutral trousers such as jeans to break it up and balance the look. You'll still be having a wow moment, and the braver you get, the brighter details you can add.

Get the look

Whistles single-breasted blazer $121 /£159 at Selfridges A blazer is a key piece for every wardrobe so why not go the extra mile and make it bright red. It pairs perfectly with the matching trouser but the single-breasted design has a relaxed fit making it ideal for wearing with jeans for a more informal look too. Whistles Harper trouser $101 /£85 at Selfridges Opting for a high waisted fit is great for flattering the figure and creating an hourglass silhouette, while the wide-leg of this Whistles trouser is super stylish. Pair with an elegant blouse and heels for the office, or a white tee and trainers to dress them down. Shop & Stop at Amazon Polo neck $11.94/ £8.99 at Amazon The polo neck is the perfect layering piece, and this one from Shop & Stop at Amazon comes in 10 different colours, enabling so many colour-drenching opportunities. Layering under waistcoats, dresses, blazers - the ways to wear are endless with this transitional must-have. Missoma Savi slider necklace $349/ £249 at Missoma Accessorising with jewellery can complete your whole look so investing in standout but versatile pieces is important. A long necklace not only adds the glam but creates an elongating illusion, similar to wearing a v-neckline, so works well over a high neck top. Asos Design Doorknocker earrings $8.99/ £6 at ASOS You can't go wrong with some chunky gold jewellery and if you're not sure which earrings to go for, this doorknocker shape is part of the chunky metallic jewellery trend for 2025. Creating a polished finish to your outfit, this is an earring that will work hard in your wardrobe. Joy In Love Platform heels $45.99/ £34.60 at Amazon If you're in need of some shoes to go with summer looks, a chunky platform will tick all the boxes. The light hue works with everything, while the platform heel is easier to walk in than a stiletto and gives you that extra height. This shoe will take your outfits from day to night with ease.

Taking inspiration from Nicole Scherzinger and jumping on the colourful trouser suits for women bandwagon will be sure to leave you feeling smart and sophisticated. Whether you choose a powerful red to give you confidence for a big meeting, calming blue for a productive day or even a happy yellow to boost creativity, your bright ensemble will be sure to turn heads.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if you just want to begin by taking a few small steps to incorporate colour into your wardrobe, a dash of red in a neck scarf or a hint of pink on your trainers are great entry points. So what are you waiting for, go forth and think bright.