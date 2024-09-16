Meryl Streep looks impossibly chic in a powder pink power suit and matching shirt at the Emmys – proof monochrome looks shouldn't only be black or white
Meryl Streep stunned on the red carpet in a chic tailored suit and pink accessories
Meryl Streep was the epitome of class at the Emmy Awards last night, styling a pink power suit with a matching shirt and accessories to create a striking monochrome look.
Meryl Streep's monochrome pink outfit at last night's Emmy Awards ceremony is undoubtedly going down as one of the best Emmy looks in history.
Stepping out on the red carpet, Meryl was hard to miss in a stunning powder pink power suit, custom designed by Alexander McQueen who have been behind many of the best power suit looks in recent years, not least Kate Middleton's own iconic pink power suit look.
Meryl's tailored two piece featured a pair of straight-leg, elongated-length trousers, with their crisp front pleat detailing and flattering high-waist complimenting the structured look of the longline blazer.
Shoulder-pads exaggerated the slightly oversized fit of the suit, with the unbuttoned blazer creating a more relaxed look that let her matching pink pussybow blouse peek through.
Meryl didn't hold back with the pink when it came to her accessories, adding a pair of thin pink framed glasses and a pink mini handbag with a sleek metallic handle. She tied in this silver tone through both her simple silver hooped earrings and her metallic peep-toe heels, adding some shimmer to the sleek pink look in the most sophisticated way.
We love the bright and bold look of this all-pink ensemble and, while we loved Alison Hammond's recent black-and-white monochrome look at the NTAs, Meryl has definitely proved the power of a colourful monochrome style with this stunning outfit.
Pink was the theme for Meryl's makeup look too, with a berry pink lipstick and matching blusher shade bringing a pop of colour to her skin.
Meryl also lined her lower lashline with a beautiful pink metallic kohl pencil. The rich pink tone brought a playful element into the sophisticated look, with the subtle shimmer highlighting the pink frame of her glasses beautifully.
With so much going on with the oversized suit, shining silver shoes, and pink makeup, Meryl reined in her look with a sleek and stylish half-up hairstyle. The elevated style grounded the more playful elements of her look, with lots of volume at her roots ensuring her face was framed perfectly while also not taking away from the statement monochrome outfit.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
