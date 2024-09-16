Meryl Streep looks impossibly chic in a powder pink power suit and matching shirt at the Emmys – proof monochrome looks shouldn't only be black or white

Meryl Streep was the epitome of class at the Emmy Awards last night, styling a pink power suit with a matching shirt and accessories to create a striking monochrome look.

Meryl Streep's monochrome pink outfit at last night's Emmy Awards ceremony is undoubtedly going down as one of the best Emmy looks in history.

Stepping out on the red carpet, Meryl was hard to miss in a stunning powder pink power suit, custom designed by Alexander McQueen who have been behind many of the best power suit looks in recent years, not least Kate Middleton's own iconic pink power suit look.

Meryl's tailored two piece featured a pair of straight-leg, elongated-length trousers, with their crisp front pleat detailing and flattering high-waist complimenting the structured look of the longline blazer.

&Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer £165 at &Other Stories With a chic notched-lapel collar, flattering v-cut neckline and a classic buttoned front, this wool-blend blazer from &Other Stories is a stunning piece you can wear multiple different ways. Its versatile loose fit allows it to be dressed up for formal events, styling it like Meryl's Alexander McQueen piece, and also for more casual occasions too, pairing well with jeans, a t-shirt and stylish pair of white trainers. &Other Stories Pleated Trousers £110 at &Other Stories Crafted from certified Responsible Wool, these tailored trousers from &Other Stories are the colour-injection your wardrobe needs. They're easily styled thanks to their simple, versatile yet stunning silhouette, matching effortlessly with a variety of different pieces from formal shirts and blazers to relaxed t-shirts and trainers. With a high waist, front pleated detail and a wide leg, they look just like Meryl's designer style too. ANNA&CHRIS Escalier Silk Blouse £39.98 at Amazon With a simple, chic silhouette, this silk shirt is the perfect elevated basic piece. The simple long sleeves and flattering fitted style let the stunning neck tie detailing shine. Bringing a feminine flair to any outfit you put together, with the soft satin style looking especially striking against the structured look of a power suit, this shirt is sure to elevate any look.

Shoulder-pads exaggerated the slightly oversized fit of the suit, with the unbuttoned blazer creating a more relaxed look that let her matching pink pussybow blouse peek through.

Meryl didn't hold back with the pink when it came to her accessories, adding a pair of thin pink framed glasses and a pink mini handbag with a sleek metallic handle. She tied in this silver tone through both her simple silver hooped earrings and her metallic peep-toe heels, adding some shimmer to the sleek pink look in the most sophisticated way.

We love the bright and bold look of this all-pink ensemble and, while we loved Alison Hammond's recent black-and-white monochrome look at the NTAs, Meryl has definitely proved the power of a colourful monochrome style with this stunning outfit.

Pink was the theme for Meryl's makeup look too, with a berry pink lipstick and matching blusher shade bringing a pop of colour to her skin.

Meryl also lined her lower lashline with a beautiful pink metallic kohl pencil. The rich pink tone brought a playful element into the sophisticated look, with the subtle shimmer highlighting the pink frame of her glasses beautifully.

With so much going on with the oversized suit, shining silver shoes, and pink makeup, Meryl reined in her look with a sleek and stylish half-up hairstyle. The elevated style grounded the more playful elements of her look, with lots of volume at her roots ensuring her face was framed perfectly while also not taking away from the statement monochrome outfit.