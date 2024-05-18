The 32 best pink lipstick colours for mature skin - as seen on celebrities

The first thing to know about pink lip colours best suited to mature skin is that any pink lip colour can suit mature skin. At woman&home, it's our firm belief that you should wear whatever makeup makes you feel confident and like your best self.

There are, however, a few tips that can guide you into finding an ultra-flattering pink lipstick to suit you, should you wish to branch out from your trusty nude lipstick. Similar to choosing the best red lipstick to suit your skin tone, a starting point is that warmer, red or orange-based pinks can really flatter those with a warm undertone, while cooler, duskier pinks that have a slight purple undertone can look great on those with a cool undertone. But, really, the best way to see if a lipstick suits you is simply to give it a go!

One of the best places to find pink lipstick inspiration (or examples of just about any makeup look) is via the celeb sphere. To that end, we've rounded up 32 pink lipstick looks, courtesy of some very favourite famous faces, to help you find a pink lipstick colour to suit you.

32 pink lipstick colours that best suit mature skin

Fuchsia pink

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Actress and producer Viola Davis's fuchsia pink lipstick look here, seen at the world premiere of AIR at SXSW in 2023, is sheer perfection. To create a two-toned look, use one of the best lip liners a couple of shades darker than your lip liner.

Our favourite pink lipsticks...

MAC Prep + Prime Lip View at Boots RRP: £22 | This balmy lip primer works to create the ideal canvas for your lipstick, helping to stop colour from settling into fine lines, bleeding and feathering. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Velvet Underground View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 | Charlotte Tilbury makes some of the best-loved lipsticks on the market – Velvet Underground is a bold, pink fuchsia in the brand's satiny K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formula. NARS Precision Lip Liner View at Space NK RRP: £22 | NARS' creamy Lip Liner comes in a great range of shades, with Marnie and Le Lavandou great complimentary purple-toned shades.

Muted coral

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Coral lipstick is a classic choice of orangey-pink lipstick and a popular one for summer makeup looks. You can go for something bold and bright or slightly more muted, as seen here on Jennifer Aniston at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Deep raspberry

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage via Getty Images)

As well as hot pink, coral and petal shades, the pink lipstick spectrum also encompasses richer berry shades. This deep, dusky raspberry shade worn by actress and producer Mindy Kaling for the premiere of Never Have I Ever season three is a really flattering choice.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Barbie pink

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Barbiecore may have calmed down but Barbie pink will always be a classic choice of pink lipstick colour – seen here in a high-shine finish on actress Dame Helen Mirren at the 2024 Golden Globes. (A very fitting choice considering she narrated the Barbie movie.)

Beige nude

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Pink lipstick can be anything from bold hot pink to vibrant and punchy coral to much softer, neutral hues. Case in point: actress Michelle Yeoh proved that a soft beige lip colour is always a good idea at the 2024 Gold Gala.

Hot pink

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Hot pink lipstick will always make a statement, whether you make it the focal point of your look or go all-out by pairing it with a smokey eye. Actress Julianne Moore wore this almost-red shade with subtle yet sparkly metallic eyeshadow at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

Dusky pink

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

One upside of duskier, beige- and brown-toned pinks is that they're very versatile and tend to go with just about any eyeshadow look – not to mention they're super flattering. We love entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey's dusky pink lip colour, worn to the 2019 premiere of OWN's David Makes Man.

True coral

(Image credit: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A brighter, orange-pink coral lipstick is a brilliant way to inject a bit of bold colour into any makeup look – much like actress and producer Salma Hayek's ensemble for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Peachy pink

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Though it's still quite a neutral shade, the peachy-pink tones of actress and producer Reese Witherspoon's lipstick here really complement her bronzed glow. The star wore this look to the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Barely-there nude

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A very soft, pink-brown nude shade of lipstick adds a little "something" that allows your eye makeup to take centre stage, or it can simply be part of a more understated yet polished look – much like actress Zoe Saldana's makeup at the 2024 Met Gala.

Rich berry

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Very deep berry pink is always a solid choice of lipstick colour, as seen here on actress and singer Jennifer Hudson at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards. Though the richness lends itself well to the winter months, when wine and berry tones are hugely popular, these shades make for a winning look year-round.

Tangerine pink

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

One that slightly skews orange, but that's still very much one of the best pink lipstick colours, this tangerine shade seen on actress Naomi Watts is a really pretty choice. The star wore this look to the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman in 2024.

Pale nude pink

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Pale pink is a brilliant choice if you want to add a noticeable hint of colour to your lips that still keeps things on the soft and understated side. Eva Longoria's makeup here, seen at the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in 2023, is a great example of a soft glam makeup look.

Rose

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Rosy pink is another classic choice of pink lipstick and is brilliant as an all-rounder for everyday wear and evening occasions. Here, actress and producer Priyanka Chopra's rich rose lip colour packs just the right amount of intensity to complement the rest of her makeup.

Pastel pink

(Image credit: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

For the 2024 Met Gala, actress Gabrielle Union's fresh and flawless-looking skin and delecate fluttery lashes were finished with a neutral lip, which had a hint of pastel pink – the perfect finishing touch to her ethereal look.

Coral pink

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Another strong case for a classic coral-y pink shade of lipstick, actress Katherine Heigl wore this fresh makeup look, finished off with fluffy lashes, to the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation.

Magenta

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Another beautiful shade of purple-toned pink, actress Angela Bassett paired magenta lipstick with a slick of liquid liner for the 2023 Golden Globes – resulting in some serious red carpet glamour.

Fresh peach nude

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Another nice hint of pink, this time in a peachy shade, here actress Sandra Oh's lipstick matches her choice of blush for a very pulled-together look – which the star wore to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Cerise

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images)

A stunning rich and widely flattering shade of pink, actress Kerry Washington paired this cerise lipstick with an intense smokey eye on the red carpet of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

True beige

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Another example supporting the idea that you can't go wrong with a good beige lipstick, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez paired hers with glossy, flushed skin and a smokey eye for a photocall for Netflix's Atlas in 2024.

Watermelon pink

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

A brilliant choice of a brighter pink and a classic summer lipstick colour, actress Nicole Kidman wore this pretty shade at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2019.

Barely there beige

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In a great example of tonal makeup, here actress Halle Berry's barely-there beige lip adds to the seriously fresh overall feel of her look – worn at the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2021.

Petal pink

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Adding a great wash of colour along with her blusher, we love this pretty petal pink lipstick worn by actress and activist Jane Fonda to the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala.

Dusty pink

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This look, seen on actress Natalie Portman, adds the subtlest hint – but still a noticeable wash – of dusty pink to her look. The star opted for this shade of pink lipstick for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during that season's Paris Fashion Week.

Bubblegum pink

(Image credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

A gorgeous makeup look that incorporates a bolder pink lipstick, this rosy bubblegum shade on professional athlete Serena Williams is sheer perfection. The star wore this look to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2023.

Blush pink

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

A classic shade for the spring/summer season, this warm blush pink lipstick makes for a really pretty look, seen here on actress and producer Jessica Chastain at the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala.

Muted pink

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

A lovely taupe-pink shade, this shade perfectly complements supermodel Naomi Campbell's metallic purple eye makeup – which she wore to the Women In Cinema Gala during the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.

Frosted pink

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Pink lipstick can be levelled up with a chrome or frosted finish, which really taps into the Y2K hair and makeup trends that are super popular right now. Singer Shakira opted for a peachy, slightly frosted-looking shade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Soft salmon

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Salmon pink is another classic shade of lipstick that can add a flattering warmth. Actress Lucy Liu wore this soft salmon hue to the Unzipped: An Autopsy Of American Inequality New York screening in 2023.

Rosewood

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Brown-toned pinks always make for a pretty, flattering and wearable choice of lipstick that complements a huge range of makeup looks. Actress Golda Rosheuvel's rosewood lip here is a great example, paired with a glamorous and soft smokey eye for The Serpentine Gallery's 2023 Summer Party.

Flamingo pink

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Flamingo pink can be a bold lipstick colour choice or used as a simple wash of colour, much like actress and producer Sandra Bullock's look here. The star wore this look for the UK screening of The Lost City in 2022.

Rosy brown

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

With its glossy finish, here actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba's ever-so-slightly rosy brown pink lipstick is the perfect hint of colour to complement the rest of her makeup – worn to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.