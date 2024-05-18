The 32 best pink lipstick colours for mature skin - as seen on celebrities
Our mantra? You can wear any colour, at any age. But if you're looking for inspiration, look no further than these 40+ celebs...
The first thing to know about pink lip colours best suited to mature skin is that any pink lip colour can suit mature skin. At woman&home, it's our firm belief that you should wear whatever makeup makes you feel confident and like your best self.
There are, however, a few tips that can guide you into finding an ultra-flattering pink lipstick to suit you, should you wish to branch out from your trusty nude lipstick. Similar to choosing the best red lipstick to suit your skin tone, a starting point is that warmer, red or orange-based pinks can really flatter those with a warm undertone, while cooler, duskier pinks that have a slight purple undertone can look great on those with a cool undertone. But, really, the best way to see if a lipstick suits you is simply to give it a go!
One of the best places to find pink lipstick inspiration (or examples of just about any makeup look) is via the celeb sphere. To that end, we've rounded up 32 pink lipstick looks, courtesy of some very favourite famous faces, to help you find a pink lipstick colour to suit you.
32 pink lipstick colours that best suit mature skin
Fuchsia pink
Actress and producer Viola Davis's fuchsia pink lipstick look here, seen at the world premiere of AIR at SXSW in 2023, is sheer perfection. To create a two-toned look, use one of the best lip liners a couple of shades darker than your lip liner.
Our favourite pink lipsticks...
RRP: £22 | This balmy lip primer works to create the ideal canvas for your lipstick, helping to stop colour from settling into fine lines, bleeding and feathering.
RRP: £28 | Charlotte Tilbury makes some of the best-loved lipsticks on the market – Velvet Underground is a bold, pink fuchsia in the brand's satiny K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formula.
Muted coral
Coral lipstick is a classic choice of orangey-pink lipstick and a popular one for summer makeup looks. You can go for something bold and bright or slightly more muted, as seen here on Jennifer Aniston at the 2024 SAG Awards.
Deep raspberry
As well as hot pink, coral and petal shades, the pink lipstick spectrum also encompasses richer berry shades. This deep, dusky raspberry shade worn by actress and producer Mindy Kaling for the premiere of Never Have I Ever season three is a really flattering choice.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Barbie pink
Barbiecore may have calmed down but Barbie pink will always be a classic choice of pink lipstick colour – seen here in a high-shine finish on actress Dame Helen Mirren at the 2024 Golden Globes. (A very fitting choice considering she narrated the Barbie movie.)
Beige nude
Pink lipstick can be anything from bold hot pink to vibrant and punchy coral to much softer, neutral hues. Case in point: actress Michelle Yeoh proved that a soft beige lip colour is always a good idea at the 2024 Gold Gala.
Hot pink
Hot pink lipstick will always make a statement, whether you make it the focal point of your look or go all-out by pairing it with a smokey eye. Actress Julianne Moore wore this almost-red shade with subtle yet sparkly metallic eyeshadow at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
Dusky pink
One upside of duskier, beige- and brown-toned pinks is that they're very versatile and tend to go with just about any eyeshadow look – not to mention they're super flattering. We love entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey's dusky pink lip colour, worn to the 2019 premiere of OWN's David Makes Man.
True coral
A brighter, orange-pink coral lipstick is a brilliant way to inject a bit of bold colour into any makeup look – much like actress and producer Salma Hayek's ensemble for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Peachy pink
Though it's still quite a neutral shade, the peachy-pink tones of actress and producer Reese Witherspoon's lipstick here really complement her bronzed glow. The star wore this look to the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Barely-there nude
A very soft, pink-brown nude shade of lipstick adds a little "something" that allows your eye makeup to take centre stage, or it can simply be part of a more understated yet polished look – much like actress Zoe Saldana's makeup at the 2024 Met Gala.
Rich berry
Very deep berry pink is always a solid choice of lipstick colour, as seen here on actress and singer Jennifer Hudson at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards. Though the richness lends itself well to the winter months, when wine and berry tones are hugely popular, these shades make for a winning look year-round.
Tangerine pink
One that slightly skews orange, but that's still very much one of the best pink lipstick colours, this tangerine shade seen on actress Naomi Watts is a really pretty choice. The star wore this look to the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman in 2024.
Pale nude pink
Pale pink is a brilliant choice if you want to add a noticeable hint of colour to your lips that still keeps things on the soft and understated side. Eva Longoria's makeup here, seen at the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in 2023, is a great example of a soft glam makeup look.
Rose
Rosy pink is another classic choice of pink lipstick and is brilliant as an all-rounder for everyday wear and evening occasions. Here, actress and producer Priyanka Chopra's rich rose lip colour packs just the right amount of intensity to complement the rest of her makeup.
Pastel pink
For the 2024 Met Gala, actress Gabrielle Union's fresh and flawless-looking skin and delecate fluttery lashes were finished with a neutral lip, which had a hint of pastel pink – the perfect finishing touch to her ethereal look.
Coral pink
Another strong case for a classic coral-y pink shade of lipstick, actress Katherine Heigl wore this fresh makeup look, finished off with fluffy lashes, to the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation.
Magenta
Another beautiful shade of purple-toned pink, actress Angela Bassett paired magenta lipstick with a slick of liquid liner for the 2023 Golden Globes – resulting in some serious red carpet glamour.
Fresh peach nude
Another nice hint of pink, this time in a peachy shade, here actress Sandra Oh's lipstick matches her choice of blush for a very pulled-together look – which the star wore to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Cerise
A stunning rich and widely flattering shade of pink, actress Kerry Washington paired this cerise lipstick with an intense smokey eye on the red carpet of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
True beige
Another example supporting the idea that you can't go wrong with a good beige lipstick, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez paired hers with glossy, flushed skin and a smokey eye for a photocall for Netflix's Atlas in 2024.
Watermelon pink
A brilliant choice of a brighter pink and a classic summer lipstick colour, actress Nicole Kidman wore this pretty shade at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2019.
Barely there beige
In a great example of tonal makeup, here actress Halle Berry's barely-there beige lip adds to the seriously fresh overall feel of her look – worn at the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2021.
Petal pink
Adding a great wash of colour along with her blusher, we love this pretty petal pink lipstick worn by actress and activist Jane Fonda to the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala.
Dusty pink
This look, seen on actress Natalie Portman, adds the subtlest hint – but still a noticeable wash – of dusty pink to her look. The star opted for this shade of pink lipstick for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show during that season's Paris Fashion Week.
Bubblegum pink
A gorgeous makeup look that incorporates a bolder pink lipstick, this rosy bubblegum shade on professional athlete Serena Williams is sheer perfection. The star wore this look to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2023.
Blush pink
A classic shade for the spring/summer season, this warm blush pink lipstick makes for a really pretty look, seen here on actress and producer Jessica Chastain at the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala.
Muted pink
A lovely taupe-pink shade, this shade perfectly complements supermodel Naomi Campbell's metallic purple eye makeup – which she wore to the Women In Cinema Gala during the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.
Frosted pink
Pink lipstick can be levelled up with a chrome or frosted finish, which really taps into the Y2K hair and makeup trends that are super popular right now. Singer Shakira opted for a peachy, slightly frosted-looking shade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Soft salmon
Salmon pink is another classic shade of lipstick that can add a flattering warmth. Actress Lucy Liu wore this soft salmon hue to the Unzipped: An Autopsy Of American Inequality New York screening in 2023.
Rosewood
Brown-toned pinks always make for a pretty, flattering and wearable choice of lipstick that complements a huge range of makeup looks. Actress Golda Rosheuvel's rosewood lip here is a great example, paired with a glamorous and soft smokey eye for The Serpentine Gallery's 2023 Summer Party.
Flamingo pink
Flamingo pink can be a bold lipstick colour choice or used as a simple wash of colour, much like actress and producer Sandra Bullock's look here. The star wore this look for the UK screening of The Lost City in 2022.
Rosy brown
With its glossy finish, here actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba's ever-so-slightly rosy brown pink lipstick is the perfect hint of colour to complement the rest of her makeup – worn to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
-
-
'My sensitive skin hates thick, rich creams, but this overnight mask transformed my parched complexion'
Dehydrated skin, be gone
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
The surprising reason some people still need to take vitamin D in summer
Vitamin D is an essential winter must-have but some people need to take it in the summer too - here's why, according to a nutritionist
By Grace Walsh Published
-
32 ways to wear a red lip as inspired by our favourite celebrities
Whether it's with Hollywood waves, dramatic eyes or clashing colours, there are endless ways to wear a red lip
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
The easy sign to tell if your skincare products have expired that you might be ignoring
Are you guilty of ignoring this?
By Madeline Merinuk Published