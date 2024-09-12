Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards was monochrome dressing at its best - this high-contrast style will always be on-trend
Alison Hammond went all-out with her cape-sleeve dress at the NTA's and it reminded us how simple but striking monochrome looks are
Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards proved why monochrome outfits are a wardrobe must-have.
Capes may not be everyday attire for most people but the National Television Awards only come once a year and Alison Hammond seized the opportunity to wear one of the most glamorous cape-sleeved dresses we’ve seen in a long time. Channelling the Princess of Wales - who also loves a dramatic cape sleeved gown - Alison attended the awards at London’s O2 Arena in a full monochromatic outfit that had so much impact. Whilst we might all be drawn to adding jewel tones and leaf shades to our autumn capsule wardrobe, Alison showed why the simplicity of a black and white outfit is never to be overlooked.
She was styled by Stevie B Shindler for the occasion where she was nominated for Best Presenter and the bespoke Club L dress was maxi-length, with a fitted silhouette that flared out into a subtle mermaid skirt at the bottom. This was such a fabulous design in itself, but the addition of the flowing white cape sleeves transformed this from chic to sensational.
Shop Our Monochrome Favourites
Simple yet so effective, this jumper even has some slightly more statement sleeves if you've really been entranced by Alison Hammond's NTA style. It has a high neckline, black piping on the white base fabric and would look so chic styled with black trousers or jeans and some heeled boots.
A shirt dress is so chic worn on its own as well as with a knitted vest layered over the top as the weather gets colder. This dress has a fun black and white abstract print and is midi length. If you want to go all-out monochrome stick to black and white accessories, or else add a pop of colour with your bag and shoes.
This black and creamy white skirt with its asymmetric hemline has a feminine drape to it and is an elegant piece to have ready for any autumn/winter events. It can also be dressed down with a pair of relaxed knee high boots and a cosy jumper. The belt is removable and the skirt is also lined.
They billowed down right to the floor and this looked all the more impressive as the hem of the dress wasn’t quite full-length, meaning the sleeves draped on the floor without getting lost in the bottom of the gown. Instead of descending down from the edge of the bodice, the cape sleeves wrapped across Alison’s décolletage and her shoulders asymmetrically.
This gave them a cloak-esque appearance that was so striking, especially with the contrast of the silky white fabric against the black dress. Monochrome styling is classic for a reason and even though not everyone will be rushing out to find a similar gown, we can all take inspiration from Alison Hammond’s cape-sleeved dress. Black and white are such versatile tones and especially if you’re investing in staples they are brilliant colour options to ensure you can get maximum wear out of your pieces.
The contrast of black and white together as we saw with Alison’s gown is one that adds instant impact without having to reach for a bold colour. If you want to follow the TV star’s example more casually, why not add a jumper or midi dress in a black and white colourway to your outfit rotation?
For something a little more elevated, so many of the best jumpsuits and midi dresses are black and white and could be worn to autumn/winter parties and special evenings out. Alison Hammond chose to keep her look entirely black and white and wore a pair of black court shoe heels from Sole Bliss with an almond toe. Just like the colour combination, these were timeless, which allowed the more contemporary cape detail to take centre stage.
The presenter accessorised with a pair of star-shaped drop earrings by Victoria Percival that brought a shimmer to her outfit and her hair was pulled back into an elegant bun, with a few beautiful face-framing pieces left loose at the front. It was the perfect look for such a glamorous awards ceremony and although Alison didn’t win ‘Best Presenter’ this year, she looked to be having a brilliant time with many of her colleagues and took to Instagram to express her gratitude to all who voted for her.
"I’m humbled every time it happens and honestly I never expect to win but losing is kinda cool to cos I’m up there with the best representing," she wrote. "I will always and forever be grateful for these incredible moments . Thanks to every one who voted for me . @officialntas congratulations to all the winners tonight."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
