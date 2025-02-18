This olive M&S shoulder bag will be my spring go-to – it's a bargain that reminds me of Tory Burch's Marshmallow satchel

I've hit the jackpot at M&S and found my everyday spring bag - the soft olive green faux-leather is so fun and versatile, while the bowler bag shape is reminiscent of Tory Burch's pricey Marshmallow Satchel bag.

Pulling together my spring capsule wardrobe in preparation for the warmer months, I've been heavily inspired by so many of the spring/summer trends for 2025. The earthy, neutral tones like khaki and olive that are predicted to ride out their current popularity have, in particular, caught my eye for the pop of wearable colour they can bring to any and all spring-ready looks.

So when I came across M&S's Faux Leather Bowler Bag that comes in a stunning soft olive green shade, I knew it would make the perfect addition to my collection. At just £39.50, its small but roomy size makes it ideal for everyday wear. The extra-long shoulder straps mean it will be so easy to carry whether I'm wearing a T-shirt on warm days, or a trench coat thanks to the season's unpredictable bouts of rain. Plus, the piece has chic similarities to the viral Tory Burch Marshmallow Satchel which, while one of my favourite timeless designer handbags, is a little out of my budget.

Shop M&S Tory Burch Lookalike Bag

Tory Burch Marshmallow Satchel £770 at Tory Burch Made from a luxuriously soft napa leather with subtle brass hardware, the Tory Burch Marshmallow Satchel is most recognisable for its extra-long shoulder straps. Sleek, stylish and oh-so versatile, it's a stunning bag and this soft yellow colour, which the brand calls Coconut Shell, is ideal for spring and summer. M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag £39.50 at M&S Made from a soft faux-leather, this M&S bowler bag is available in this stunning subtle olive green shade and a more striking snakeskin print too. It boasts two elongated top handles for easy carrying and a fun, retro-inspired look - and the practical zip closure means your belongings are kept safe and organised inside.

While the resemblance between the two bags isn't as striking as with some other M&S lookalikes we've fallen for in the past, they do share a lot of similarities that make the M&S piece, which is over £700 cheaper than the designer style, a great contender for a high-street alternative.

Boasting a similar subtle and pastel-adjacent shade across their leather and faux-leather, the soft green of the M&S bag brings in a similar feel to the warm-toned butter yellow of the Tory Burch satchel, with both the toned down colours being perfect as we transition into warmer months where we gravitate more towards brighter pieces as a reflection of the sunnier days. Paired with your favourite comfortable denim jeans and a brown suede boot, maybe a knee high style for a little added warmth before spring really hits, the soft hues of either bag will look stunning in place of the sturdy black leather styles we tend to carry in cooler months.

Their most obvious similarity is their long shoulder straps. These work to give a lovely retro-inspired look, especially alongside both of their elongated rectangular designs, and the thin leather/faux-leather straps with a curved and bowed appearance feel both classic and contemporary as well as making them easy to carry - there'll be no hiking up your bag with this comfortable design.

The Tory Burch bag is slightly bigger than the M&S one at 17cm in height, 34.5cm in length, and 16.5cm in depth. It also boasts two inner compartments, one accessed via a zip at the front of the bag, and the other by a zip at the back. This allows for a super organised handbag, with your purse and favourite pair of trendy sunglasses kept safe in the compartment only accessible by the zip that will be closest to your body, and your SPF, go-to lip balm and other, less valuable, essentials stored in the front.

In comparison, the M&S bag is a little smaller at 27.5cm long, 12cm tall and 9.5cm deep. However, this isn't a massive drawback for me as, in the summer, I don't tend to carry around too much - In addition to my purse and sunnies, I might only have a travel deodorant and trusty facial SPF with me to keep me protected from the sun and smelling fresh.

M&S shoppers feel the same as I do when it comes to the size, with one reviewer writing of the bag, "Great for day to day use when not needing a larger bag, though it carries my small makeup bag, large Apple phone, keys, tissues and smallish purse." Another said she likes the 'out of the ordinary' style and added, "This handbag very good value for money. Looks and feels good, lovely colour."

While I'm opting for the green version of the bag to get a soft and subtle style that will pair as effortlessly with jeans and white trainers combos as it does with simple sandal and white maxi dress looks, you might want to shop the version with a snakeskin print. Equally versatile in its styling options, the striking style will add an elegant punch of pattern to even the most simplest of looks this season.