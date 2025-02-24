Katie Holmes' statement boots with silver satin maxi dress was the most unexpected way to wear animal print
She turned heads back in 2019 wearing a print that's huge news now
Animal print is well and truly back on the agenda for 2025.
I just bought the most amazing leopard print coat, or of course leopard print jeans are a really easy way to lean into spots. But if you're on the hunt for inspiration on how to put your own twist on the trend, then look no further than this outfit on Katie Holmes.
She was pictured in New York back in 2019 wearing the most amazing knee high boots I've seen in a long time. They're the Khaite Davis boots in zebra print, and whilst they're only available in leather six year later, I've managed to find plenty of striped alternatives to help you show your wild side.
It's perhaps testament to this American clothing brand's genius design that Katie wore them several times in 2019. With their slanted low heel and elongated square toe they would look amazing with everything from mini skirts and tights to skinny jeans. But kudos to Katie for styling hers in a very unexpected way - with a slinky silver lace trim satin maxi by Philosophy Di Lorenzo and a tailored navy coat over the top. The dress was actually long-sleeved, plus the thigh split showed off the boots perfectly! It's a combination I never would have thought to put together, but it really works, don't you think?
Shop animal print boots
These are a big investment, but they're a really close match for Katie's designer style. Aren't they dreamy? The calf hair finish is beautiful, and they're available in other colours and prints too - including burgundy leather or leopard print.
The discount on these boots is almost too good to be true, so don't make the mistake of thinking it's too late in the year to buy knee boots. There's plenty of cold weather left, plus they will be on trend for years to come, as Katie proves.
How to style statement boots
Satin maxi dresses can feel a bit scary but here are my top tips: buy a style that's not too fitted that you feel self-conscious, layer up with knitwear and a wool coat over the top to really play with textures, and finally: have confidence!
This effortlessly chic coat will work seriously hard in your outerwear wardrobe. Now that we're getting past puffer coat weather, this will look very elegant with trousers and jeans.
This hybrid dress is one of those Zara finds that looks like it should be designer. Snap it up before it sells out, and remember to read our Zara size guide to find your perfect fit.
Katie Holmes is one of our favourite style icons at the moment - from her Sorel snow boots to her barrel leg jeans, she just always seems to get it right.
More recently she wowed us in several different looks at New York Fashion Week, including a satin midi skirt look not too dissimilar to her dress here. It reinforces her formula that satin and tailoring work really well together, but the eye-catching zebra print boots take things to a whole new level for me.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
