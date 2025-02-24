Katie Holmes' statement boots with silver satin maxi dress was the most unexpected way to wear animal print

Animal print is well and truly back on the agenda for 2025.

I just bought the most amazing leopard print coat, or of course leopard print jeans are a really easy way to lean into spots. But if you're on the hunt for inspiration on how to put your own twist on the trend, then look no further than this outfit on Katie Holmes.

She was pictured in New York back in 2019 wearing the most amazing knee high boots I've seen in a long time. They're the Khaite Davis boots in zebra print, and whilst they're only available in leather six year later, I've managed to find plenty of striped alternatives to help you show your wild side.

It's perhaps testament to this American clothing brand's genius design that Katie wore them several times in 2019. With their slanted low heel and elongated square toe they would look amazing with everything from mini skirts and tights to skinny jeans. But kudos to Katie for styling hers in a very unexpected way - with a slinky silver lace trim satin maxi by Philosophy Di Lorenzo and a tailored navy coat over the top. The dress was actually long-sleeved, plus the thigh split showed off the boots perfectly! It's a combination I never would have thought to put together, but it really works, don't you think?

Katie Holmes is seen on November 06, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop animal print boots

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation Remy Knee Boot

These are a big investment, but they're a really close match for Katie's designer style. Aren't they dreamy? The calf hair finish is beautiful, and they're available in other colours and prints too - including burgundy leather or leopard print.

LK Bennett Gini knee boots, Natural Zebra
LK Bennett Gini Knee Boots

The discount on these boots is almost too good to be true, so don't make the mistake of thinking it's too late in the year to buy knee boots. There's plenty of cold weather left, plus they will be on trend for years to come, as Katie proves.

Delvie Zebra Faux Calf Hair Bootie

Steve Madden Delvie Faux Calf Hair Bootie

If you prefer an ankle boot, this Steve Madden style is a slightly more subtle approach. Wear yours peeking out from underneath a pair of wide leg trousers.

How to style statement boots

Lisa Scoop Neck Maxi Slip Dress
AllSaints Lisa Scoop Neck Maxi Slip Dress

Satin maxi dresses can feel a bit scary but here are my top tips: buy a style that's not too fitted that you feel self-conscious, layer up with knitwear and a wool coat over the top to really play with textures, and finally: have confidence!

Double-Breasted Wool Coat
& Other Stories Double-Breasted Wool Coat

This effortlessly chic coat will work seriously hard in your outerwear wardrobe. Now that we're getting past puffer coat weather, this will look very elegant with trousers and jeans.

Satin Dress With Wool

Zara Satin Dress With Wool

This hybrid dress is one of those Zara finds that looks like it should be designer. Snap it up before it sells out, and remember to read our Zara size guide to find your perfect fit.

Katie Holmes is one of our favourite style icons at the moment - from her Sorel snow boots to her barrel leg jeans, she just always seems to get it right.

More recently she wowed us in several different looks at New York Fashion Week, including a satin midi skirt look not too dissimilar to her dress here. It reinforces her formula that satin and tailoring work really well together, but the eye-catching zebra print boots take things to a whole new level for me.

