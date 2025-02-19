Katie Holmes' waterproof Sorel boots nailed NYC winter - and they're 30% off today

Katie Holmes nailed NYC winter style when she wore her waterproof Sorel boots five years ago and they’re now in the sale.

Loved by the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, Sorel designs are some of the best winter boots out there if you’re looking for practical footwear that also makes you feel incredibly stylish. As much as we love Wellington Boots, they’re never the most fashion-forward of boots and Sorel makes not only their iconic snowboots, but chic waterproof boots too. They also have some famous fans, including Katie Holmes who wore her pair of Sorel Lennox boots as she ventured out in wintry New York in December 2020.

The actor braved the cold temperatures and snow-covered ground wearing her light beige Sorel boots and the brand still makes the Lennox boots now. They come in a range of different colours and a gorgeous buff tone that’s very similar to Katie’s are now available for £122.50 in the sale.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Katie Holmes' Sorel Boots

Sorel Lennox™ Waterproof Boots Was £175, Now £122.50 at Sorel Katie Holmes' Lennox boots are stylish and sturdy, with a waterproof full grain leather upper and seam-sealed waterproof construction. The lace-up detailing gives these a biker boot feel and they have removable moulded EVA footbeds and a moulded rubber outsole. They're great for venturing out in light rain. Sorel Lennox™ Hiker Boots £165-£281 at Amazon These boots in the 'tawny buff' colour look to be the same tone as Katie's Lennox boots and they're selling out fast. The price depends on the size and you can also pick these practical waterproof leather boots up on Amazon in black and omega taupe. Sorel Lennox™ Boots in Omega Taupe Was £175, Now £122.50 at Sorel If you prefer a lighter taupe colour than Katie's boots then the Lennox style also comes in this gorgeous 'omega taupe' shade. Wear throughout the rest of winter and start of spring to keep you dry on rainy days and pair with everything from jeans to leggings.

Style Sorel Boots Like Katie

Sanctuary Herringbone Coat Was £196.04, Now £107.82 at Nordstrom Richly textured herringbone bouclé gives this double-breasted coat an extra cosy feel. It's made from fabric with a touch of warm wool and has a double-breasted design and notched lapels. With wide-leg jeans and Sorel boots, this is a lovely piece to put your own twist on Katie's style. Zara Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £29.99 at Zara Katie Holmes wore her Sorel boots with wide-leg jeans and if you want to style your waterproof or biker boots in a similar way, then these affordable jeans are well worth picking up. They have a slight faded effect to the wash and are mid-wise, with handy belt loops. The Sak Melrose Crossbody Bag £113.54 at Nordstrom The Melrose crossbody bag comes in so many different colours and this 'slate' brown hue is a beautiful neutral. You can wear it either crossbody or slung over your shoulder and it's big enough for all your daily essentials, without being quite as large as Katie's Khaite bag.

So are the ‘omega taupe’ and ‘black’ colourways and you can also pick up what looks identical to Katie’s exact boot colour on Amazon too. Wherever you prefer to shop, her Lennox boots are perfect to invest in right now as February might nearly be over, but the cold and rainy days definitely aren’t.

Made from waterproof full grain leather with a seam-sealed waterproof construction, Sorel describes their Lennox design as a "stylish urban boot" and we couldn’t agree more. They have a moulded rubber outsole with a leather stacked heel and a removable moulded EVA footbed.

Katie Holmes wore hers out in the slushy melting snow in NYC, but they’re perfect for keeping your feet dry in light rain showers. We get plenty of these in winter and spring too and the lace-up detailing at the front makes these feel like biker boots. This makes them a lot easier to style in different ways compared to even our best wellies which tend to require us to wear leggings or jeans that can be tucked in.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

The Dawson’s Creek star wore her Sorel waterproof boots like you would any other pair of ankle boots - with jeans, a jumper and a coat. Her jeans were mid-blue and had a comfortable wide-leg silhouette that gave them a relaxed edge. The contrast of her tan boots and jeans worked well and bridged the gap between her light-toned shoes and her darker coat and jacket.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Katie wore a mottled burgundy herringbone Ulla Johnson coat over what looks to be a lightweight grey jacket, providing extra warmth. The coat was slouchy and midi length and had a large lapel collar that framed the higher neckline of her jacket. Slung over the top was her large chocolate brown Khaite crossbody bag which completed the off-duty outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

She looked cosy in December 2020 and we can easily picture Katie Holmes re-wearing this look this winter as each part of her ensemble was very classic. Her Sorel waterproof boots in particular are an investment piece that she can bring back out again and again. To style them in a more elevated way you could also pair them with tailored trousers and a shirt, but we think a casual outfit with them is hard to beat.