Katie Holmes' waterproof Sorel boots nailed NYC winter - and they're 30% off today
Katie Holmes effortlessly blended practicality and style when she wore waterproof Sorel boots in 2020 and they're now in the sale
Katie Holmes nailed NYC winter style when she wore her waterproof Sorel boots five years ago and they’re now in the sale.
Loved by the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, Sorel designs are some of the best winter boots out there if you’re looking for practical footwear that also makes you feel incredibly stylish. As much as we love Wellington Boots, they’re never the most fashion-forward of boots and Sorel makes not only their iconic snowboots, but chic waterproof boots too. They also have some famous fans, including Katie Holmes who wore her pair of Sorel Lennox boots as she ventured out in wintry New York in December 2020.
The actor braved the cold temperatures and snow-covered ground wearing her light beige Sorel boots and the brand still makes the Lennox boots now. They come in a range of different colours and a gorgeous buff tone that’s very similar to Katie’s are now available for £122.50 in the sale.
Shop Katie Holmes' Sorel Boots
Katie Holmes' Lennox boots are stylish and sturdy, with a waterproof full grain leather upper and seam-sealed waterproof construction. The lace-up detailing gives these a biker boot feel and they have removable moulded EVA footbeds and a moulded rubber outsole. They're great for venturing out in light rain.
These boots in the 'tawny buff' colour look to be the same tone as Katie's Lennox boots and they're selling out fast. The price depends on the size and you can also pick these practical waterproof leather boots up on Amazon in black and omega taupe.
Style Sorel Boots Like Katie
Richly textured herringbone bouclé gives this double-breasted coat an extra cosy feel. It's made from fabric with a touch of warm wool and has a double-breasted design and notched lapels. With wide-leg jeans and Sorel boots, this is a lovely piece to put your own twist on Katie's style.
Katie Holmes wore her Sorel boots with wide-leg jeans and if you want to style your waterproof or biker boots in a similar way, then these affordable jeans are well worth picking up. They have a slight faded effect to the wash and are mid-wise, with handy belt loops.
The Melrose crossbody bag comes in so many different colours and this 'slate' brown hue is a beautiful neutral. You can wear it either crossbody or slung over your shoulder and it's big enough for all your daily essentials, without being quite as large as Katie's Khaite bag.
So are the ‘omega taupe’ and ‘black’ colourways and you can also pick up what looks identical to Katie’s exact boot colour on Amazon too. Wherever you prefer to shop, her Lennox boots are perfect to invest in right now as February might nearly be over, but the cold and rainy days definitely aren’t.
Made from waterproof full grain leather with a seam-sealed waterproof construction, Sorel describes their Lennox design as a "stylish urban boot" and we couldn’t agree more. They have a moulded rubber outsole with a leather stacked heel and a removable moulded EVA footbed.
Katie Holmes wore hers out in the slushy melting snow in NYC, but they’re perfect for keeping your feet dry in light rain showers. We get plenty of these in winter and spring too and the lace-up detailing at the front makes these feel like biker boots. This makes them a lot easier to style in different ways compared to even our best wellies which tend to require us to wear leggings or jeans that can be tucked in.
The Dawson’s Creek star wore her Sorel waterproof boots like you would any other pair of ankle boots - with jeans, a jumper and a coat. Her jeans were mid-blue and had a comfortable wide-leg silhouette that gave them a relaxed edge. The contrast of her tan boots and jeans worked well and bridged the gap between her light-toned shoes and her darker coat and jacket.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Katie wore a mottled burgundy herringbone Ulla Johnson coat over what looks to be a lightweight grey jacket, providing extra warmth. The coat was slouchy and midi length and had a large lapel collar that framed the higher neckline of her jacket. Slung over the top was her large chocolate brown Khaite crossbody bag which completed the off-duty outfit.
She looked cosy in December 2020 and we can easily picture Katie Holmes re-wearing this look this winter as each part of her ensemble was very classic. Her Sorel waterproof boots in particular are an investment piece that she can bring back out again and again. To style them in a more elevated way you could also pair them with tailored trousers and a shirt, but we think a casual outfit with them is hard to beat.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Helen Skelton’s ultra-wide jeans and pastel knitted vest just made the ultimate transitional outfit
With spring weather on the horizon, we're taking note of Helen's statement jeans moment
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Boden's brand new sheep jumper is a must-have for royal fans - and it's now 20% off
The Heather jacquard jumper pays homage to Princess Diana's most famous look
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton’s ultra-wide jeans and pastel knitted vest just made the ultimate transitional outfit
With spring weather on the horizon, we're taking note of Helen's statement jeans moment
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Boden's brand new sheep jumper is a must-have for royal fans - and it's now 20% off
The Heather jacquard jumper pays homage to Princess Diana's most famous look
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We want Cat Deeley's ruffled open back maxi dress for spring weddings and dinner dates
Cat looked incredible in bold black and white polka dots for a glam night out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Need new glasses? Jennifer Garner's classic eyewear style instantly elevates even the most basic looks
The actress proved these often overlooked accessories can have a big impact
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Susanna Reid styles sultry scarlet blouse with smart jeans alternative that doesn't compromise on comfort
Susanna Reid showcased a smart-casual alternative to our go-to jeans outfits that we could wear on repeat this February
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're starry eyed over Sally Phillips' wearable twist on the LBD for Bridget Jones premiere in Australia
Sally Phillips pulled out all the stops with her embellished LBD for the Australian premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This olive M&S bag will be my spring go-to – it's a bargain that reminds me of Tory Burch's Marshmallow satchel
Available in a stunning olive green and a striking snake print, the M&S lookalike is sure to sell out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm never sure how to wear a trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez's tonal styling was so elegant
Trench coats are back on the agenda and this is exactly how to wear them this spring
By Molly Smith Published