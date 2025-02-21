Katie Holmes was way ahead of the curve with her barrel leg jeans and puffer coat combination that's a 2025 must-copy
Katie Holmes has been a fan of barrel leg jeans for years and she once showed how gorgeous they are styled with a cropped puffer coat
Katie Holmes was ahead of the curve when it comes to barrel leg jeans and her 2020 outfit is a must-copy for 2025.
Denim trends come and go and although classic skinny jeans are always coming back into fashion, the most popular jeans in recent years have been looser, relaxed designs. Barrel leg jeans, sometimes known as horseshoe jeans, have been having a real moment and they can be a bit daunting to style because of their curved legs. However, one person we can always rely on for barrel leg jean inspiration is Katie Holmes, who was wearing them long before they became a major trend. Back in December 2020 the actor ventured out in cold New York City to pick up some baked goods and wore a pair of indigo blue jeans with a puffer coat.
There are slightly different silhouettes of barrel leg jeans to choose from and Katie’s were almost wide-leg jeans with their relaxed shape. The seams running down the front and sides helped to give them the characteristic structure and curve.
Recreate Katie's Look
You can currently pick up this practical puffer jacket for up to 55% off and it comes in several colours. It's water resistant and has a removeable drawstring toggle hood and stand collar. The zip closure has a snap storm placket and the quilting is so classic.
These barrel leg jeans also come in black and have vertical hems running down the front and back that accentuate the flowing leg shape. They have several handy pockets and are high-waisted. Style with a puffer jacket and boots to create a Katie Holmes-esque outfit.
Shop More Barrel Leg Jeans
With a curved, wide leg, these mid-blue jeans are one of those trend pieces that you'll get plenty of wear out of. Style with shirts and jumpers and your favourite boots or with vest tops and sandals in the warmer months.
With their deep black denim wash, these barrel leg jeans feel a little smarter but still have the relaxed curved shape to them. They're made from non-stretch material with 30% recycled cotton and are high-rise.
Unlike some barrel leg jeans, hers weren’t sharply tapered at the bottom which made them even more casual. The indigo shade lifted the colour palette of Katie’s otherwise entirely neutral outfit and there was a slight variation in the wash that gave them more of a vintage feel. When you’re considering embracing a more unusual jean trend into your everyday outfits, it’s important to think about which washes you already wear most.
It’s not only the best jeans for our body type that many of us gravitate towards, but specific colours, whether light blue, indigo or black. Whatever you feel more comfortable in is the colour of barrel leg jeans you should go for, as it’ll make them slightly easier to pair with your staple tops and jumpers. Katie Holmes was clever when it came to her choice of coat too as although you can definitely wear a longer one with barrel leg jeans, their beauty lies in their shape.
You can appreciate the trendy silhouette more if you wear them with a shorter jacket or coat and Katie opted for a black cropped puffer. The quilting is a timeless feature of these kinds of coats and hers also had an adjustable drawstring waist and a practical hood.
It buttoned securely up the front and the Dawson’s Creek star had her right hand inside one of the front pockets to keep warm as she walked. Puffers have become increasingly popular in recent years too and the combination of Katie’s barrel leg jeans and black puffer coat was very chic and something that we want to copy in 2025.
The weather in the UK won’t get dramatically warmer for several more months and on chilly days a puffer and jeans is an easy outfit formula to replicate. Katie wore hers with plain black heeled ankle boots and what looked to be a crew neck white T-shirt. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a ponytail and wore minimal jewellery.
As jeans can be worn all year round, Katie Holmes could re-wear these jeans with her best white trainers and no jacket when summer arrives - especially as barrel leg jeans are such a 2025 trend. She’s worn a few other pairs more recently, including grey wash jeans in August 2024 and faded camel jeans in December last year, showing she's just as much of a fan of barrel leg jeans as ever.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
