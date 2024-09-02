Kate Garraway's sleek three-piece yellow suit is the perfect autumn investment - and it's more versatile than you might think

Autumn has to be one of our favourite seasons to dress for, and we've already found plenty of wardrobe inspiration for the cooler weather. But at the top of our list has to be fresh yellow tailoring, inspired by Kate Garraway.

A new season is a brilliant time to rethink your wardrobe and invest in staples that you might be lacking. Now, a yellow three-piece suit probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of versatile basics, but after seeing Kate Garraway's stunning ensemble on Good Morning Britain we're convinced that this is the seasonal purchase we need in our autumn capsule wardrobe.

Sophisticated tailoring can really take you anywhere, from weddings and christenings to days in the office or evening drinks - and the beauty of a three-piece suit is that there are countless ways it can be mixed and matched for numerous chic looks. Kate's exact co-ord is available from one of our favourite British retailers, and despite its luxe appearance, won't break the bank...

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) A photo posted by on

Shop Kate's suit

Exact match Nobody's Child Yellow Tailored Waistcoat £79 at Nobody's Child Waistcoats have had their moment this year and after seeing how good this piece looks on Kate Garraway, we're all for the trend. Wear layered over a white tee or underneath the matching blazer and with some straight leg jeans for a cohesive, smart-casual feel. Exact match Nobody's Child Yellow Single Breasted Blazer £125 at Nobody's Child British clothing brand Nobody's Child can be trusted to deliver gorgeous blazers and this one is worth every penny. Just the right amount of boxy and roomy without swamping the frame, it can be layered with countless tops and styled with pretty much any bottoms in your wardrobe for an instantly chic finish. Exact match Nobody's Child Yellow Relaxed Tailored Trousers £85 at Nobody's Child Wide leg trousers will always be a wardrobe essential and this pair will brighten up any autumn ensemble. Perfectly cut for comfortable, breathable wear - and endlessly flattering - they will be taking over from our linen trousers. Not only do they answer the question of how to style UGG Tasmans for work, but they can also dress up trainers or ballet pumps.

Butter yellow is having somewhat of a renaissance, and we predict it will be one of the top fashion colour trends 2024 for the autumn months. Although we tend to associate yellows with spring and summer, muted takes on the shade offer just the right amount of colour to bring neutral wardrobes to life and avoid any dullness that can come with monochromatic dressing.

There really is no end to how you can refresh your everyday capsule wardrobe with each of these pieces. Aside from wearing all three pieces together for more formal occasions, you can pair the trousers with your best white trainers, a slouchy t-shirt, and a quilted jacket for the ideal smart-casual outfit that will take you anywhere.

Or, you can wear the blazer with a pair of blue jeans, a cashmere knit, and some chunky boots when the chill sets in. And come next spring, the waistcoat can function beautifully as a top paired with a silky midi skirt or some linen trousers.

Although there's no going wrong with a classic black or navy suit set, this soft yellow is endlessly chic and has a much more fashion-forward feel that will make your wardrobe infinitely more playful without compromising on wearability.