Jo Whiley's Glastonbury mini dress with huge statement sleeves and chunky violet heels was bold in the best way

Jo Whiley's Glastonbury day two outfit has us wondering if there's an 'outfit of the weekend' award - because her pink mini dress with huge statement sleeves and chunky violet heels would undoubtedly be the winner for us.

Glastonbury has done it again and given us all the ultimate style inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobes.

From all the a-lister outfits spotted over the weekend, one of our favourites being festival-queen Sienna Miller's baggy trousers and ankle wellies combo, two camps have clearly emerged. The first took notes from Sienna, sporting casual, laid-back looks with comfy footwear like the M&S mules that are the perfect Birkenstock lookalikes. But the second? Now that was far more statement-making.

Jo Whiley proudly fell into the latter category. Her outfit for day one was stunning, with the presenter sporting a wedding-guest worthy yellow maxi dress. But still, she somehow managed to step it up for day two and, even after the excitement of that first great look, we think this one will take the prize for best look of the weekend.

Steal Jo Whiley's Glastonbury Style

Exact match Celia B Lou Dress £242 at Celia B It's no surprise this dress is selling out fast. With exaggerated pink ruffles making up the piece's stunning sleeves, a unique and bold flower print in blues and pinks, and a flattering form fitting short silhouette, it's the perfect statement look. Whether you're heading to a music festival or a late night cocktail party, you're sure to stand out in this dress. Topshop cowl neck slip mini dress £60 at ASOS For a statement making look that channels Jo Whiley's stunning flamenco-inspired dress, this piece is a great option that feels a little more wearable for casual nights. With similar statement-making ruffled sleeves and a stunning floral design dominated by pinks, it would look great styled with the presenter's purple shoes or even a pair of white trainers. ME+EM Ruched Velvet Knot Platform £350 at ME+EM Crafted from impossibly soft Italian crushed velvet, these pastel purple heels can add a pop of colour to a plain outfit, or tie in the bold hues of a statement making look. With a walkable heel and edgy platform design, they're comfortable as well as stylish - Plus, according to the brand, the soft knot detailing 'wraps your foot in a duvet-like softness for all-day comfort' which sounds like a dream!

The presenter looked stunning in the 'Lou Dress' by Spanish designer Celia B. The piece made a splash even amongst all the excitement of the day with statement-making ruffled sleeves and a bold, bright floral print across it's fabric.

We love the neon pink ruffle detailing down the bodice and the slit detailing at the leg is just daring enough without feeling too overwhelming among all the other elements of the dress.

Picking out the purple tones in the floral pattern, Jo opted for a pair of purple open-toe heels by the designer Terry De Havilland who is well-known for his love of bright, bold colours and clashing tones.

While the exact heel Jo wore here is no longer available to buy, if you've got a few hours to spend looking though eBay, you may find a pair in your size. Or, you're in luck as the purple platform heel is one of spring/summer 2024's trendiest shoes with celebs across social media being seen in varying pairs - and they're a surprisingly versatile addition to any shoe capsule wardrobe as they add a pop of colour to plain outfits or work alongside brighter, bolder looks.