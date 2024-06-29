These comfy M&S mules are the perfect Birkenstock lookalikes - and they're on sale for £22 today

The M&S footwear sale has reduced the price of the store's perfect summer sandals - and they'll give you the look of Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price.

Finding the perfect pair of summer-ready sandals can feel like an overwhelming task, one that's usually accomplished just as the weather starts getting cold again. But a pair of comfortable, trendy and versatile sandals are a non-negotiable in any summer capsule wardrobe, with all of us needing at least one pair to see us though the season.

But when summer is short-lived, as it often is in colder climates, splashing out on a pair of designer sandals, no matter how stunning they are, feels unnecessary. So when we find a designer lookalike, just as we did with the Mango tote bag that's almost identical to the iconic Longchamp Le Pliage, you can bet we're hitting 'add to basket' in a flash - and that's just what we did with these M&S mules that look so much like the iconic Birkenstock Arizona sandals.

M&S Suede Buckle Footbed Mules in Black £22.12 (was £29.50) at M&S A versatile wardrobe staple that's easy to style and comfortable to wear, these slip-on mule sandals are a summer dream. Emulating the look of the classic Birkenstock for a fraction of the price, the black suede is stain-resistant and versatile in colour. Plus, with cushioned suede footbeds and luxurious suede uppers, they're a great shoe to wear all day, no matter the occasion. M&S Suede Buckle Footbed Mules in Terracotta £22.12 (was £29.50) at M&S We love the warm, rich terracotta hue of these suede mules. A redder tone that many tan sandals we've seen before, they add a rustic, rural feel to any outfit. With the same cushioned footbed, stain-resistant covering, and luxurious suede uppers as their black counterpart, these stylish sandals are as practical as they are stylish and we can see them becoming a wardrobe staple.

There are a few pairs of sandals that could rival their designer lookalikes, like the comfy £60 sandals that immediately reminded us of a Chanel pair and the M&S mules that look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, but the versatility and promised comfort of these M&S buckle sandals may have won out all competition for our sandal of the summer.

It's not just us raving about the style, shoppers are gushing over the sandals too. One reviewer said of them, "They've got a lovely comfortable footbed, are a great colour and it's great to be able to adjust width," while another added, "So very comfortable, very impressed with the look and the quality and at a very reasonable price."

One reviewer even called them the 'best buy of the year,' adding, "Very comfy, stylish and much cheaper that the well know brand, and fit me better!" Another wasn't so afraid to make the comparison between these mules and Birkenstocks, writing, "Really happy with these! I’ve had Birkenstocks before and I think I prefer these."

If, like us, you're keen to get your hands on these M&S lookalikes, beware that they're selling out fast and are currently one of M&S's best selling items across their entire online store.