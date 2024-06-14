These £60 comfy sandals immediately reminded us of a Chanel pair, but for a fraction of the price

Despite summer's reluctance to properly begin in the UK, sandal season is officially upon us. If you've been on the hunt for the perfect strappy shoe to see you through sunny holidays and picnic dates, we've just found the chicest style that has a true designer feel.

A non-negotiable in any summer capsule wardrobe, a pair of sophisticated sandals will take you anywhere. Some of our all-time favourites have to be the classic Chanel chunky dad sandals, and they've been spotted on A-listers including Blake Lively and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley too. However, they're pretty hard to come by - and they will set you back at least a grand.

After some digging, we've found a number of different quilted sandals that look very similar to the famous Chanel design, but for a fraction of the price tag. A footwear style that has been on trend for years, you can be certain that these sandals are both a fashionable and practical investment that will see you through warm weather for years to come.

Shop Chanel Sandal Lookalikes

Tired of sporting your best white trainers for every occasion? A pair of these chunky sandals will be just as chic and comfortable, but with added flare and femininity. This year's spring/summer fashion trends mark a return to minimalist palettes and timeless silhouettes, which a pair of Chanel-style sandals captures perfectly.

Despite the quilted texture and chunkier shape of these shoes standing out against more pared-back sandals on the market, this style is surprisingly easy to add to your everyday wardrobe. We're taking style hints from Rosie's quiet luxury ensemble that is ideal for the current weather.