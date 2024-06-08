JLo just wore frayed flared jeans with a stunning Dior bag, and the ultra chic look has topped our casual look wishlist

JLo's double denim moment in a pair of frayed flared jeans and denim Dior bag is the perfect elevated casual look.

Is there any look that JLo can't pull off? In just the past few weeks, we've see her in an elegant, floral summer dress, classic denim, and now she's wowed in a pair of frayed flared jeans, effortlessly pulling off the double denim trend by accessorising with one of the best designer bags money can buy – a Dior Saddle bag.

It can be hard to know which jeans are best for your body type, but JLo seems to pull off every style she tries. From skinny jeans to this wide-leg, straight cut pair, she knows how to balance out whatever trouser silhouette she's opted for that day with the perfect top and accessories.

Juxtaposing the distressed, frayed hem of her jeans, which are reminiscent of the Zara jeans our fashion editor has vowed to buy in every colour, the rest of JLo's look leaned more into the business side of her business-casual outfit with a crisp blue shirt, heeled sandals and, who couldn't fall in love with it, the iconic Dior Saddle bag.

Saddle Bag with Strap £3,450 at Dior Bringing a fresh, modern update to Dior's iconic Saddle bag, the 'Blue Denim Oblique Jacquard' monogrammed logo print is the perfect denim accessory. The style is also incredibly versatile with a thin, adjustable strap that allows the bag to be carried as a clutch, worn over the shoulder, or as a crossbody. ME+EM Authentic Distressed Relaxed Straight Jean £175 at ME+EM With a classic, loose straight-leg silhouette, these jeans hug in all the right places and have an authentic worn in, well-loved feel with fading over the knee and distressed detailing at the hem. Zara Transparent High Heel Sandals £35.99 at Zara A shoe that will literally go with any outfit, these transparent heels are more versatile than you might first think. With transparent straps on the front and a clear, methacrylate block heel, you can easily pair them with any colourful look to make a subtle statement, or lean into the laid back look like JLo with a denim jean.

The Dior Saddle bag is a timeless and classic accessory. While it comes in a range of colourways, the most popular tending to be the black leather or any of the brand's other leather colours, we adore JLo's more modern approach with a monogrammed denim.

Finishing off the all blue look, with the denim jeans and bag matching perfectly with her blue, oversized shirt, JLo cleverly brought a subtle second colour into her outfit to both add interest and texture; a transparent heeled sandal.

The transparent shoe may seem like an unwearable, bold choice but its inherent invisibility actually makes it incredibly versatile while also being very stylish. We love the clashing look between the put-together shoe and the laid-back frayed denim and it's given us some much-needed inspiration as to what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers.

For accessories, the A-lister opted for a pair of her go-to hoops, with the gold tone tying in with the hardware of her Saddle bag.

MISSOMA Tunnel Hoop Earrings £125 at Selfridges A 30mm x 30mm hoop, these earrings are the perfect statement making size that also keeps things practical. Plated with 18ct recycled yellow gold, and with a hinged-snap fastening, there's nothing we don't love! ASTRID & MIYU Bold Large Hoop earrings £70 at Selfridges Made from recycled sterling silver and plated with 18ct yellow gold, these 2.5cm hoops are chunky, bold and incredibly wearable. With a comfortable hinge fastening, minimal design, and polished finish, they'll finish off any outfit effortlessly. LARNAUTI Large Hoop Earrings Gold £70 at John Lewis Handcrafted and plated with 18ct gold, these chunky, statement hoops will soon become a go-to earring. With an effortlessly classic design, they ooze luxury and look great in a stack.

Gold hooped earrings have long been a staple of JLo's jewellery case and she tends to opt for larger hoops whenever she has her hair swept back from her face in a ponytail or bun to let them really stand out, as she has done here.

Her voluminous updo is envy-inducing, with the ponytail sitting in neither a low or high placement, but JLo's preferred midway look. Lucky for us, her hairstylist Chris Appleton previously took to social media to reveal the secret to recreating her look - and all you need is a hair tie and a spray bottle of water!

First, he says to “take a triangular section [of hair] at the front and separate it," ignoring this top half for now and tying it out the way as though doing a half-up, half-down style.

Then, to avoid any bumps with your updo, “saturate the first two inches of the roots [in the bottom section of hair] with hairspray” and “following your cheekbones,” tie the bottom section into a ponytail.

Going back to the top section, create a middle parting and add hairspray for a sleek look. “Then you add that back” into the ponytail and you're done!