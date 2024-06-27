Jennifer Aniston's statement straw hat, transparent sunnies and ocean-soaked curls on the beach are filling us with style envy
We adore Jen's oh-so natural beachy curls and relaxed straw hat in her dreamy holiday selfie
Jennifer Aniston's beach selfie featuring utterly gorgeous sea-soaked curls, a chic straw sunhat and ultra trendy transparent sunglasses has got us wanting to pack a bag and board a plane ASAP.
The actress and style icon shared the snap from her beach day back in 2022 and we couldn't help but swoon over it during a scroll through her Instagram feed.
When it comes to building a summer capsule wardrobe that's ideal for packing in your suitcase or cabin bag and easily styling in a hotter climate, the likes of a simple straw hat, a pair of shades that adhere to timeless sunglasses trends and swimwear from your favourite swimsuit brand are all essential.
And Jen proved it to be true in her stunning vacation selfie with the dreamiest backdrop of crystal blue ocean and powdery white sand.
Channel Jen's Beach Day Style
This gorgeously chic wide brim straw hat by M&S is a piece that'll see you through every beach holiday from now on. With a subtle black trim detail and sweet scalloped edge, it'll instantly elevate any poolside or beach day look.
Channel Jen's beach style with a pair of see-through sunnies. We love this ultra affordable pair from Mango with the added bonus of a peach-toned tint to the frames.
In Jennifer's holiday mode snap shot, she can be seen posing on a woven straw sunhat with some ultra trendy transparent-framed sunglasses. With her skin boasting a radiant sun kissed glow, she appeared to be fresh faced and makeup free - although we're betting she slapped on a layer of one of the best facial sunscreens on the market before stepping out for her sunbathing session.
Letting her hair texture take its natural form, the Friends actress looked incredible with loose curls forming after seemingly being dampened with a splash of salty sea water. If you're keen to replicate the look of a day sunbathing on the sand without having to take a trip to the shore, it's worth learning how to use sea salt spray expertly this summer.
And woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is so into Jennifer's sunhat and sunglasses combination - and even recommends channelling the beachy look for the likes of sunny days at work.
"Now that the sun is shining, we're all on the hunt for the perfect sun hat," Caroline explained, adding, "Jennifer's look is proof that a straw hat is always a good idea, and some statement sunglasses will make you look and feel like an A-lister, whether you're on the way to the beach or to the office."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
